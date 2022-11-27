76ers 31, Magic 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) play against the Orlando Magic (14-14) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 31, Orlando Magic 30 (Q1 01:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Underrated thing about Danuel House: He will absolutely try to tear the rim down when he goes up for a dunk. – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Magic are on a 10-2 run and lead 29-23 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bro you gotta see this pass
@Moritz Wagner » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/IEySWJ2KuT – 6:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot p5
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/V1jEltXRNQ – 6:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ (@Tobias Harris) first 5 mins tonight:
7 PTS / 3-4 fg / 1-1 3fg – 6:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol with the left to paolooo 💥
@Bol Bol » @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/HMDilgDbFv – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Magic are shooting 7-for-9 (77.8%) while the Sixers are shooting 7-10 (70). – 6:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,231 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn hopes Seth Curry can play the tail end of the back-to-back tomorrow vs. the #Magic: “We’ll see. We’ll assess him after the game. Increasing his minutes which is good and next stage hopefully he’s playing back to backs. I’m hoping so.” #Nets – 5:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle, who remains out with an ankle issue, is getting shots up pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lIisbPLo4t – 5:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Montrezl Harrell is out here J’ing triples from the top of the key pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/qb6yXkCV0w – 5:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn on if we’ll finally see Seth Curry in a back-to-back with the Magic coming in tomorrow: “I hope so.” – 5:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/m6YcT00uQz – 5:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD finishes with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Curry had 29 points and 7 3’s. Kyrie had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nets get the win they needed and get set to face the Magic again Monday night. – 5:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Blazers 111-97 to open their eight-game homestand. Kevin Durant had 31, Seth Curry dropped 29 off the bench. Magic come here tomorrow. Can Nets get the back-to-back sweep to get their record to .500? – 5:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Terrence Ross is available for the @Orlando Magic tonight against the 76ers. – 5:06 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley says Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris will “give it a go” vs. the 76ers.
“There’re not feeling all the way up to it. But they’re going to push themselves through.”
Both are dealing with illnesses that left their status uncertain entering today. – 4:28 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Memphis basketball won ugly in Orlando and Penny Hardaway saw beauty. He seems to really like this team. I do, too.
Thoughts on the 2-1 trip and what it means when the teeth of this schedule arrives in December.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs are among the Magic players who’ll be out vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says Markelle Fultz won’t be available tomorrow for the road game at the Brooklyn Nets. – 4:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out 🪄
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/FpDIEnqksq – 4:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Magic guard Markelle Fultz will not make his season debut tonight. – 4:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. 76ers: Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 4:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, and Mo Bamba against the 76ers tonight. – 4:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
To sum it up, here’s who the Magic will be without tonight vs. the 76ers:
– Wendell Carter Jr.
– Markelle Fultz
– Chuma Okeke
– Jalen Suggs
– Cole Anthony
– Jonathan Isaac
TBD on the status of Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris. – 4:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
The following players will not play tonight vs Philadelphia:
– Wendell Carter Jr (right plantar fascia strain)
– Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)
– Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness)
– Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness)
#MagicTogether – 4:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and Wendell Carter Jr. won’t be available tonight vs. the 76ers. – 4:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed is working on finishing through contact pregame here in Orlando #Sixers pic.twitter.com/JgabdxyFRj – 3:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Vqowq96Mc5 – 1:30 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis wins, 56-48. Salvaged the trip to Orlando. And it’s not yet noon. – 12:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker discusses his lack of offense as he continues to keep the focus on the team winning #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/27/pj-… via @SixersWire – 12:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder ranked 7th in defense in six October games. OKC has ranked 26th in defense in 14 games since then, ahead of the Magic, Pistons, Jazz and Spurs.
Meanwhile, OKC was 26th in offense in October, and it has the 12th offense in November.
Didn’t see that flip coming. – 12:49 PM
