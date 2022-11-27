Anthony Davis back Monday against Pacers?

The Los Angeles Lakers expect star big man Anthony Davis to return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the 143-138 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs because of a left calf contusion.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 143, Spurs 138
The Lakers win without Anthony Davis to improve to 7-11. LeBron James had a season-high 39 points on a season-high seven 3s. Dennis Schroder had 21 points. Six Lakers scored in double figures. LA has won 5 of 6.
Up next: vs. Indiana on Monday. – 10:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves is 5-for-5 tonight. He came into the game shooting 50.5% — second best on the team among all the guys averaging at least five shot attempts per game, behind only Anthony Davis. He’s really sharpened his game from Year 1 to Year 2. – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Haven’t mentioned the Pacers guys yet tonight so here’s the obligatory “they wouldn’t have given up 70 first-half points to the Spurs if they’d had Myles Turner” tweet.
The gap between AD and every other supposed rim-protector on this team is staggering. – 9:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jakob Poeltl, who had 12 pts and 9 reb in 10 mins already, is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness, per the Spurs. The Lakers, without AD, catch a break. – 9:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Poeltl, taking advantage of the absence of Anthony Davis (bruised calf, is in the locker room with 12 points on 6 of 8 in 10 minutes to go along with 9 rebounds and a block. – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jakob Poeltl, who has taken advantage of AD’s absence for 12 points and 9 rebounds already, just limped to the locker room after apparently hurting himself on a dunk. – 8:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers held the Spurs to 94 points last night with Anthony Davis on the floor.
With no Anthony Davis tonight, the Spurs are on pace for 147 with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Spurs were doubling LeBron in the post last night, when Anthony Davis was playing. Tonight they can more or less throw all of South Texas on him with the spacing the Lakers have put around him. – 8:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for the second time this season, opening the door for Thomas Bryant to start es.pn/3F4S2R3 – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no Anthony Davis patrolling inside, San Antonio has 12 points in the paint in the first 3+ minutes, including B2B layups to put them up 14-12 into the first Lakers time out. – 8:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis is out for Lakers at Spurs because of bruised left calf. LeBron James is playing tonight – 6:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
LeBron is in tonight, but Anthony Davis is out with a bruised calf after getting kicked in the second half last night. – 6:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/cOiR6JqZO0 – 6:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (calf contusion) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out against San Antonio tonight. – 6:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be out tonight with a calf injury, per Darvin Ham. He was kicked in the calf on Friday, per Ham. – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is probable for tonight’s game with the left adductor strain he came back from to play in last night’s game. He said afterwards that he expects to play tonight.
AD is questionable with a left calf contusion suffered vs. SAS last night. No longer on report w/back soreness. – 1:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD this season:
26.3 PPG
12.8 RPG
57.0 FG%
3.8 S+BPG
Those numbers are either career high or best since his Pelicans days. pic.twitter.com/qWrQSrWLBD – 11:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10-13 FG
Davis has recorded five straight 25p/15r games in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field.
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Charles Barkley (6, 1990).
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:14 AM
“Just it being a back-to-back, the load he was carrying, specifically with [LeBron James] out, it’s just the smart and right thing to do,” Ham said of the decision to rest Davis. “We don’t want to push him this early in the season. And when you’re talking about different muscles and ligaments, it’s something that can easily turn into a year-long issue. So just to avoid that, we don’t want to put any additional strain on the area. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio. LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 26, 2022
Brad Turner: Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is probable and Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is questionable for game tonight at Spurs. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / November 26, 2022
