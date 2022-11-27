Blazers 22, Nets 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-8) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 22, Brooklyn Nets 26 (Q1 01:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
No-look Nurk 😮💨
@Jusuf Nurkic x @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/UbEyvr1vOl – 3:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets broadcast just showed Jacque Vaughn all fired up during pregame media availability. That was pretty cool. That sort of energy can transfer over and get a team going. – 3:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe went to the @amplehills factory to help develop the Nets’ 10th anniversary flavor. Very wholesome content they’re showing at Barclays right now. – 3:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Blazers 24-20 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Seth Curry has hit both 3s off the bench. – 3:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Jerami & Josh connection 👀
@Jerami Grant x @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/9Mps723UqG – 3:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blazers lead the Nets 13-10 with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Blazers start 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3. Nets missed their first two triples. – 3:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Simons sinks it 🎯
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/pgFfQw5d34 – 3:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Somebody else (like the BKN PA guy) has probably figured this out before, but it just dawned on me that the Nets have 2 guys whose first name rhymes with their uniform number.
7 – Kevin
10 – Ben
#analytics – 3:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starting the game out 2-of-2 from three after struggling from deep versus the Knicks – 3:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ballin’ in Brooklyn
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/wRRy5VPvrS – 3:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
11-year-old just rocked the national anthem. Ben Simmons came over to high five him. – 3:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The monthly Nets live chat is tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Be there or else: theathletic.com/3941075/2022/1… – 2:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for Brooklyn. The #Nets won’t face Damian Lillard – missing his fourth straight – but have they learned their lesson about not looking past shorthanded foes? #trailblazers – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tips shortly. Another game in which the Nets don’t face the opponent’s best player. Dame Lillard is out. Recent history has shown that only means so much. First game of an eight-game stand. Can Nets start it off with a W? – 2:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets today vs. Portland:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 2:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Today’s starters vs. @Portland Trail Blazers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vS9mXQnY6X – 2:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Portland: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 2:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers announce that Luke Kennard and Paul George will not be on Portland-Utah trip.
Kawhi Leonard TBD, but it’s a back to back, so you know he won’t play both. – 2:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
T.J. Warren is reportedly making his Brooklyn Nets debut this week according to @Shams Charania.
@Amin Elhassan & @Jason Jackson react to the forward’s return on NBA Insiders. pic.twitter.com/jU40omQCoh – 2:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
T.J. Warren targets Dec. 2 for return to court for Brooklyn Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/27/t-j… – 1:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Drew Eubanks is available tonight in Brooklyn after missing the Knicks game with back spasms. – 1:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he hopes to see Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren back on the floor this week.
“We’re trending in that direction. Neither one has had a setback, and so they’re still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.” – 1:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Jacque Vaughn about Nets miscommunications on screens against Indiana:
“There’s too many possessions where it has been, ‘Hey Nic Claxton, go guard (Anfernee) Simons, go guard Haliburton, and then the rest of us are gonna chill over here.’ Too many possessions that way.” – 1:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Both @Justise Winslow (ankle) and @Drew Eubanks (back) are available to play this afternoon versus Nets – 1:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if we see Yuta Watanabe or T.J. Warren this week, Jacque Vaughn said, “We’re trending that way.” Both are progressing without setbacks. – 1:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said hopefully trending toward Yuta Watanabe & TJ Warren this week. #Nets – 1:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mejbgVLCm3 – 1:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kind of a wild stat: Trae Young has finished 258 possessions in pick-and-roll. That’s more than all Mavericks (240), Nets (242) and Kings (253) ball-handlers combined. pic.twitter.com/FwpFJrlrc1 – 1:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Report: T.J. Warren sets date for Nets debut, first game since 2020 clutchpoints.com/nets-news-tj-w… – 12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren, who is targeting a Friday return per @Shams Charania, is getting some shots up with Kyrie Irving three hours before tipoff against the Blazers. – 12:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’re celebrating 10 years in Brooklyn this season, so naturally, we had to ask the guys to describe themselves at 10. pic.twitter.com/XApVLhwbhn – 12:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say David Duke Jr. is out today was a non-Covid illness. – 11:49 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe officially *inactive today vs. Portland.
David Duke Jr. (Non-Covid illness) the only other Net on the injury report. – 11:44 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe officially active today vs. Portland.
David Duke Jr. (Non-Covid Illness) the only Net on the injury report. – 11:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren is known for his shot creation, but he was very effective as a cutter and spot-up shooter with Indiana.
Shot 42.1 percent on catch and shoot threes over his last two seasons.
Really nice fit next to KD and Kyrie if that version shows up. – 11:25 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TJ Warren set to debut with Nets next Friday sportando.basketball/en/tj-warren-s… – 11:15 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/QpLvvWDFCj – 11:15 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SWAT TEAM 🚫 @Nick Richards
#LetsFly | @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/Bvy5OEJgg0 – 11:15 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The TJ Warren news is a good reminder that the NBA gave awards for eight seeding games in the bubble. pic.twitter.com/gsLeezloOM – 10:48 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jim Calhoun says Kevin Durant was coming to UConn before he committed to Texas.
zagsblog.com/2022/11/27/jim…
@UConnMBB
@Nets Daily – 10:31 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: instagram.com/reel/CleBgPkgL… – 10:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vlatko Cancar doing “Come at me, BRO!” and then protects his paint with a clean block 😆
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/jH3SFMSCeH – 10:17 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rise and shine Rip City, your Blazers hoop at noon!
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Brooklyn Nets
🏟️ @barclayscenter
⌚️ 12:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/loGvhbAMjR – 10:15 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🏀🍦 Brooklyn Nets x Ample Hills 🍦🏀
In celebration of 10 years in Brooklyn, we’ve teamed up with @amplehills for two brand new birthday cake ice cream flavors. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fERn04gNMr – 10:00 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have recalled Kessler Edwards from Long Island for todays game against Portland. He had 27 and 11 in the G League last night. – 9:21 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have recalled Kessler Edwards from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of today’s game vs. Portland at Barclays Center.
Edwards posted 27 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes in Long Island’s 119-108 win at Westchester last night. – 9:13 AM
