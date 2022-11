Blazers 22, Nets 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Nets have recalled Kessler Edwards from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of today’s game vs. Portland at Barclays Center.Edwards posted 27 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes in Long Island’s 119-108 win at Westchester last night. – 9:13 AM

T.J. Warren is known for his shot creation, but he was very effective as a cutter and spot-up shooter with Indiana.Shot 42.1 percent on catch and shoot threes over his last two seasons.Really nice fit next to KD and Kyrie if that version shows up. – 11:25 AM

Yuta Watanabe officially *inactive today vs. Portland.David Duke Jr. (Non-Covid illness) the only other Net on the injury report. – 11:44 AM

T.J. Warren, who is targeting a Friday return per @Shams Charania , is getting some shots up with Kyrie Irving three hours before tipoff against the Blazers. – 12:00 PM

Kind of a wild stat: Trae Young has finished 258 possessions in pick-and-roll. That’s more than all Mavericks (240), Nets (242) and Kings (253) ball-handlers combined. pic.twitter.com/FwpFJrlrc1

Asked if we see Yuta Watanabe or T.J. Warren this week, Jacque Vaughn said, “We’re trending that way.” Both are progressing without setbacks. – 1:19 PM

Asked Jacque Vaughn about Nets miscommunications on screens against Indiana:“There’s too many possessions where it has been, ‘Hey Nic Claxton, go guard (Anfernee) Simons, go guard Haliburton, and then the rest of us are gonna chill over here.’ Too many possessions that way.” – 1:35 PM

Jacque Vaughn said he hopes to see Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren back on the floor this week.“We’re trending in that direction. Neither one has had a setback, and so they’re still progressing. So hopefully that does happen.” – 1:40 PM

Blazers say Drew Eubanks is available tonight in Brooklyn after missing the Knicks game with back spasms. – 1:46 PM

T.J. Warren is reportedly making his Brooklyn Nets debut this week according to @Shams Charania @Jason Jackson react to the forward’s return on NBA Insiders. pic.twitter.com/jU40omQCoh

Clippers announce that Luke Kennard and Paul George will not be on Portland-Utah trip.Kawhi Leonard TBD, but it’s a back to back, so you know he won’t play both. – 2:14 PM

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tips shortly. Another game in which the Nets don’t face the opponent’s best player. Dame Lillard is out. Recent history has shown that only means so much. First game of an eight-game stand. Can Nets start it off with a W? – 2:53 PM

Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for Brooklyn. The #Nets won’t face Damian Lillard – missing his fourth straight – but have they learned their lesson about not looking past shorthanded foes? #trailblazers

The monthly Nets live chat is tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Be there or else: theathletic.com/3941075/2022/1…

Blazers starting the game out 2-of-2 from three after struggling from deep versus the Knicks – 3:13 PM

Blazers lead the Nets 13-10 with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Blazers start 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3. Nets missed their first two triples. – 3:18 PM

Nets lead the Blazers 24-20 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. Seth Curry has hit both 3s off the bench. – 3:28 PM

