Cavaliers 18, Pistons 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-16) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 18, Detroit Pistons 24 (Q1 00:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3⃣ by Mobley?!!
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vfDttTqIV3 – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Burks has gotta be among the best in the NBA at drawing shooting fouls outside of the paint – 6:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Notable stat as the first quarter wanes. The #Pistons have yet to commit a turnover. The Cavs have four so far. – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
bringing in high-energy 🔋
@Raul Neto | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/l2ZhIAeyBd – 6:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great execution on offense, active hands on defense. Might be Detroit’s best opening quarter of the season.
Pistons 23, Cavs 12 with 2:59 left. – 6:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit has a 23-12 lead over Cleveland with 2:59 left in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
We’re getting first quarter Mamadi Diakite minutes here. #Cavs are down 23-12. – 6:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Slow start for Garland and Mitchell so far. They’re a combined 0-8 from the field. – 6:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Strong start for Bagley. His second steal set up a transition dunk for himself. He has 8 points and 3 rebounds – 6:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has had very active hands defensively in this first quarter. Just jumped a passing lane and dunked. Pistons lead the Cavs by 11. – 6:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s just the third made 3-pointer by Evan Mobley all season. – 6:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey doesn’t look rusty after missing four games. Has five points so far in the 1st – 6:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good start for Saddiq Bey, who is playing his first game in his career without wearing Kobes.
(I’m sick) – 6:22 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Zubac with first game with 31+ points and 29+ boards in @nba since Dwight in 2018. Kevin Love did it in 2010. That’s it since LAC moved to Los Angeles. Moses Malone did it in 1982 last before Love. – 6:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Strong start for the Pistons despite getting back from a 12-day West Coast trip yesterday. Leading the Cavs 12-2 at the 7:39 mark – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley’s putback gives the #Pistons a 12-2 lead over the #Cavs with 7:39 left in the first quarter. – 6:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 12-2 early over Cleveland. I’m a bit shocked at this start, but that’s why you play the game.
Bagley with 6 points
Bey and Livers with 3p each – 6:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Rough offensive start here in Detroit for the #Cavs. They have shot 1 of 10 from the field, and have just two points in the first four minutes of the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Did Cleveland just get back from a two-week trip out West? Yuck start. – 6:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That was a tough move by Bey, who gets an old-fashioned 3-point play to give the Pistons a 10-2 lead over the Cavs with 8:12 left in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a nice move by Bey to glide past Mobley and finish through contact at the rim. Made the free throw. Pistons are leading the Cavs 10-2 – 6:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Not a great start for the #Cavs. A lid on the rim on their end of the floor, just 1-of-9 to start here. They’re down 10-2 to the Pistons. – 6:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey with a sick take on Mobley and got a TOUGH and-1 over Lopez. – 6:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Ivica Zubac fouls out just 1 rebound shy (he had 31 & 29) of what would have been just the 3rd 30/30 game in the last 40 years…
Kevin Love – 31 & 31 – Nov. 12, 2010
Dwight Howard – 32 & 30 – Mar. 21, 2018
Before that…
Moses Malone – 38 & 32 – Feb. 11, 1982 – 6:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This might be a schedule loss for the Pistons. They returned home from a two-week trip out West yesterday, some of the team is sick.
Game still has to be played, but I hope y’all didn’t gamble. – 6:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pregame read: Arn Tellem’s great uncle, Aaron, was a Holocaust victim. Arn is named after Aaron, carrying his Hebrew name.
As the NBA grapples with antisemitism, Arn’s family history is educating the Detroit Pistons. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 6:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Time to tune in.
📺 #CavsPistons tips at 6:00PM ET on @BallySportsCLE – 5:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley III. – 5:40 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland about to join me on the #Cavs pregame show right NOW on @BallySportsCLE – 5:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Robin Lopez tonight in place of Jarrett Allen. He’ll be with Garland, Mitchell, Wade, and Mobley in the first five. – 5:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs to start Garland, Mitchell, Wade, E. Mobley and Robin Lopez tonight vs. Detroit
@Cleveland Cavaliers Live gets you set for it coming up at 5:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 5:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight here in Detroit:
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Robin Lopez – 5:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday’s Starting 🖐️ for #CavsPistons pic.twitter.com/agHETnBna6 – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have played the second-highest total of games so far (21, tied with the Spurs), second-most road games (13, tied with the Nuggets) and have already played six back-to-back sets. Tough schedule – 4:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/dQhFFxG9vn – 4:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are out tonight against the Pistons. – 4:37 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. Bickerstaff says both Jarrett Allen & Caris LeVert are out tonight. #Cavs – 4:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs will be without both Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen tonight in Detroit. – 4:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he’s been keeping Cade engaged by asking him what he’s seeing in game. – 4:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s injury: “Whatever he decides I’m 100 percent behind him” – 4:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on keeping Cade engaged during his injury: “Cade was on the bench talking, observing. I was asking him what he saw, he was giving his three cents’-worth.” No update on his injury, but Casey said he’s “100% behind” whatever Cade decides as far as undergoing surgery. – 4:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons’ ball movement during their wins over Denver and Utah last week was probably the best he’d seen since becoming coach here. Credited ball movement and simply making shots for the wins. – 4:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Bey has been “putting in work” to get his ankle ready for today’s game – 4:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey, who is part of the competition committee, about Detroit playing out West for two weeks and then playing an early home game less than 24 hours after landing: Said it’s something that needs to be addressed for player safety. Said he’d like two see a 2-day buffer. – 4:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ Saddiq Bey is available tonight. Ivey and Bogey join Cade and Stew as out. – 4:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq Bey and Cory Joseph are available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart are out. Cade Cunningham is also still out. – 4:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey will return today after missing four games with a right ankle sprain. Cory Joseph (non-COVID illness) will also return today.
Bojan Bodganovic (right knee and ankle soreness), Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right great toe sprain) are all out. – 4:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pistons have ruled out Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jaden Ivey. Saddiq Bey and Cory Joseph are available tonight against the #Cavs. – 3:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors have upgraded Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain) to questionable for the Cleveland game. Siakam has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in Dallas on Nov. 4.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder ranked 7th in defense in six October games. OKC has ranked 26th in defense in 14 games since then, ahead of the Magic, Pistons, Jazz and Spurs.
Meanwhile, OKC was 26th in offense in October, and it has the 12th offense in November.
Didn’t see that flip coming. – 12:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam isn’t sure when he’ll be back but said he’s progressing every day, will see how he feels and leave it up to the medical staff. Sounds like there’s a chance he plays vs Cleveland tomorrow. If not, Wednesday in New Orleans is a possibility. – 12:21 PM
