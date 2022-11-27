Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $12,542,559 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $24,900,173 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Evan Mobley: “He can be better than me”
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 4:44 AM