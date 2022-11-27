Chris Paul remains out against Sacramento

Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:29 PM
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report – 7:12 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Huge Deandre Ayton offensive board seals win.
#Suns 113 #Jazz 112 Final.
Watch Chris Paul and Devin Booker get in his face afterward.
Ayton line: 29 points (7-of-9 FTs) and 20 boards (all season highs). pic.twitter.com/4iDI6H1rlk – 11:21 PM
Huge Deandre Ayton offensive board seals win.
#Suns 113 #Jazz 112 Final.
Watch Chris Paul and Devin Booker get in his face afterward.
Ayton line: 29 points (7-of-9 FTs) and 20 boards (all season highs). pic.twitter.com/4iDI6H1rlk – 11:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker’s gonna get the CP3 mini rest here with 6:36 to go. Suns up 4. – 10:59 PM
Booker’s gonna get the CP3 mini rest here with 6:36 to go. Suns up 4. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM
Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) PROBABLE, Chris Paul (heel) OUT. #Suns – 2:32 PM
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) PROBABLE, Chris Paul (heel) OUT. #Suns – 2:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for Phoenix. – 2:20 PM
Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for Phoenix. – 2:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.
And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM
OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.
And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said if Chris Paul (heel) was able to go, he’d be out there. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for today’s game against the Jazz, but Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) has been upgraded to probable -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 26, 2022
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (heel) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) listed OUT for Friday’s game vs. #Pistons . #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.