Chris Paul remains out against Sacramento

Chris Paul remains out against Sacramento

Main Rumors

Chris Paul remains out against Sacramento

November 27, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) will miss 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral8:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel) OUT Monday at #Kings. #Suns7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Huge Deandre Ayton offensive board seals win.
#Suns 113 #Jazz 112 Final.
Watch Chris Paul and Devin Booker get in his face afterward.
Ayton line: 29 points (7-of-9 FTs) and 20 boards (all season highs). pic.twitter.com/4iDI6H1rlk11:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker’s gonna get the CP3 mini rest here with 6:36 to go. Suns up 4. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU8:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n…4:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) PROBABLE, Chris Paul (heel) OUT. #Suns2:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Suns game against the Jazz after missing the last seven due to concussion protocol.
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for Phoenix. – 2:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.
And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home