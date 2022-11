CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022