CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

Main Rumors

CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

November 27, 2022- by

By |

Christian Clark: Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC: Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out
Source: Twitter @cclark_13

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable
Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out – 5:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:
– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)
– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)
– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)
CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu5:37 PM

More on this storyline

Marc J. Spears: Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022
CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home