CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

Christian Clark: Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC: Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable
Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out – 5:42 PM
Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable
Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out – 5:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM
A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:
– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)
– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)
– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)
CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:
– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)
– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)
– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)
CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu – 5:37 PM
#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022
Shams Charania: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2022
CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Ian Clark, Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.