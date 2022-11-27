Grizzlies 25, Knicks 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-8) play against the New York Knicks (10-10) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 25, New York Knicks 26 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As they say in Spinal Tap – “It goes to 11.” McBride in and Thibodeau has used everyone but Fournier and Sims in this first quarter. – 6:35 PM
As they say in Spinal Tap – “It goes to 11.” McBride in and Thibodeau has used everyone but Fournier and Sims in this first quarter. – 6:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein is the Knicks’ initial all-bench unit tonight vs Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein is the Knicks’ initial all-bench unit tonight vs Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi and Cam Reddish in – Thibodeau is 10 guys in already in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
Obi and Cam Reddish in – Thibodeau is 10 guys in already in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 around the horn we go. cash out @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/KjDa61tpU7 – 6:32 PM
🚨 around the horn we go. cash out @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/KjDa61tpU7 – 6:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG STRIDES SANTIAGGOOO @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/A3QCTSFhXf – 6:29 PM
BIG STRIDES SANTIAGGOOO @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/A3QCTSFhXf – 6:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If you’re wondering how the Knicks manage the rotation today — Rose and Quickley first two off the bench. – 6:25 PM
If you’re wondering how the Knicks manage the rotation today — Rose and Quickley first two off the bench. – 6:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson just had a drive blocked and seemed slow to get up. Staying in but the quad might be a problem still. – 6:24 PM
Jalen Brunson just had a drive blocked and seemed slow to get up. Staying in but the quad might be a problem still. – 6:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitch starts the break and JB finishes with the step-back 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GgDYhJI2qX – 6:22 PM
Mitch starts the break and JB finishes with the step-back 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/GgDYhJI2qX – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies seem a little hyped in the first few minutes. Some questionable decisions early on. – 6:18 PM
Grizzlies seem a little hyped in the first few minutes. Some questionable decisions early on. – 6:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
and we off…..
@Ja Morant | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/ZR3e4yDWs9 – 6:16 PM
and we off…..
@Ja Morant | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/ZR3e4yDWs9 – 6:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Steven Adams should be a horrifying sight for the Knicks. Adams might be the top offensive rebounder in the NBA and there’s an argument to be made the Knicks’ biggest problem is their work on the defensive glass. Naturally, the first bucket of the game is a second-chance one. – 6:14 PM
Steven Adams should be a horrifying sight for the Knicks. Adams might be the top offensive rebounder in the NBA and there’s an argument to be made the Knicks’ biggest problem is their work on the defensive glass. Naturally, the first bucket of the game is a second-chance one. – 6:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
lookin at my wrist it’s about that time. hit the RT button.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/tFTWAbPQs3 – 6:02 PM
lookin at my wrist it’s about that time. hit the RT button.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/tFTWAbPQs3 – 6:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big memphis starting 5 vs. @New York Knicks
🎿 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/QdItPqJnUh – 6:01 PM
big memphis starting 5 vs. @New York Knicks
🎿 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/QdItPqJnUh – 6:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Your favorite duo… Mike and Clyde are back 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/B1lN7M113X – 5:58 PM
Your favorite duo… Mike and Clyde are back 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/B1lN7M113X – 5:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson, Quinten Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will start for Knicks tonight, team says. – 5:26 PM
Jalen Brunson, Quinten Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will start for Knicks tonight, team says. – 5:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starters: Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle and Robinson…and a full bench. – 5:25 PM
Knicks starters: Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle and Robinson…and a full bench. – 5:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (contused right quad) will play tonight against Memphis.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:03 PM
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (contused right quad) will play tonight against Memphis.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (contused right quad) will play tonight against Oklahoma City.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:01 PM
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (contused right quad) will play tonight against Oklahoma City.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
every day is new york fashion week 💧 pic.twitter.com/tVWKHibbvG – 5:00 PM
every day is new york fashion week 💧 pic.twitter.com/tVWKHibbvG – 5:00 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
For these Memphis Tigers, winning is a “beautiful thing.” Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:48 PM
For these Memphis Tigers, winning is a “beautiful thing.” Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:48 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Memphis basketball won ugly in Orlando and Penny Hardaway saw beauty. He seems to really like this team. I do, too.
Thoughts on the 2-1 trip and what it means when the teeth of this schedule arrives in December.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:23 PM
COLUMN: Memphis basketball won ugly in Orlando and Penny Hardaway saw beauty. He seems to really like this team. I do, too.
Thoughts on the 2-1 trip and what it means when the teeth of this schedule arrives in December.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibs says rose and reddish are in tonight. Brunson is a game time decision. – 4:20 PM
Thibs says rose and reddish are in tonight. Brunson is a game time decision. – 4:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is game-time decision tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Brunson has been questionable due to a quad issue. Derrick Rose (toe) and Cam Reddish will play tonight. – 4:19 PM
Jalen Brunson is game-time decision tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Brunson has been questionable due to a quad issue. Derrick Rose (toe) and Cam Reddish will play tonight. – 4:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) and Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) are available.
Game Time Decision:
Jalen Brunson (Contused right quad) pic.twitter.com/0iZhM5BF7D – 4:19 PM
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) and Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) are available.
Game Time Decision:
Jalen Brunson (Contused right quad) pic.twitter.com/0iZhM5BF7D – 4:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starting the game out 2-of-2 from three after struggling from deep versus the Knicks – 3:13 PM
Blazers starting the game out 2-of-2 from three after struggling from deep versus the Knicks – 3:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Drew Eubanks is available tonight in Brooklyn after missing the Knicks game with back spasms. – 1:46 PM
Blazers say Drew Eubanks is available tonight in Brooklyn after missing the Knicks game with back spasms. – 1:46 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A look at the last 10 games for both teams 📊 pic.twitter.com/1N7sHyp45O – 1:31 PM
A look at the last 10 games for both teams 📊 pic.twitter.com/1N7sHyp45O – 1:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis just held an opponent under 30 percent shooting for the 2nd time in 4 games. This isn’t Penny Hardaway’s most talented team but it’s shaping up to be my favorite of his teams because they know exactly who they are already. Helluva response to Thursday’s heartbreaker. – 12:59 PM
Memphis just held an opponent under 30 percent shooting for the 2nd time in 4 games. This isn’t Penny Hardaway’s most talented team but it’s shaping up to be my favorite of his teams because they know exactly who they are already. Helluva response to Thursday’s heartbreaker. – 12:59 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis wins, 56-48. Salvaged the trip to Orlando. And it’s not yet noon. – 12:58 PM
Memphis wins, 56-48. Salvaged the trip to Orlando. And it’s not yet noon. – 12:58 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Hey Memphis food tweeps, anyone have a favorite omakase option anywhere nearby? – 12:47 PM
Hey Memphis food tweeps, anyone have a favorite omakase option anywhere nearby? – 12:47 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
So it’s Mike White v. Nathan Peterman up in New York today. Do I have that right? – 12:21 PM
So it’s Mike White v. Nathan Peterman up in New York today. Do I have that right? – 12:21 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.