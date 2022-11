Grizzlies 25, Knicks 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

So it’s Mike White v. Nathan Peterman up in New York today. Do I have that right? – 12:21 PM

Memphis just held an opponent under 30 percent shooting for the 2nd time in 4 games. This isn’t Penny Hardaway’s most talented team but it’s shaping up to be my favorite of his teams because they know exactly who they are already. Helluva response to Thursday’s heartbreaker. – 12:59 PM

Blazers say Drew Eubanks is available tonight in Brooklyn after missing the Knicks game with back spasms. – 1:46 PM

Blazers starting the game out 2-of-2 from three after struggling from deep versus the Knicks – 3:13 PM

Jalen Brunson is game-time decision tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Brunson has been questionable due to a quad issue. Derrick Rose (toe) and Cam Reddish will play tonight. – 4:19 PM

COLUMN: Memphis basketball won ugly in Orlando and Penny Hardaway saw beauty. He seems to really like this team. I do, too.Thoughts on the 2-1 trip and what it means when the teeth of this schedule arrives in December.

If Brunson plays, we’ll get our first glimpse of what Thibs does with the rotation crunch.Does Grimes or Reddish start? Does Sims get minutes? If so, does he eat into Hart’s or Mitch’s or both? 11-man rotation again? How do Grimes/Reddish/Rose/Barrett affect Quickley? – 4:42 PM

The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (contused right quad) will play tonight against Memphis.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Knicks didn’t have Quentin Grimes on opening night, when RJ Barrett primarily manned Ja Morant. Tonight, Grimes is doing it. Did a good job on that initial pick-and-roll action. – 6:13 PM

Steven Adams should be a horrifying sight for the Knicks. Adams might be the top offensive rebounder in the NBA and there’s an argument to be made the Knicks’ biggest problem is their work on the defensive glass. Naturally, the first bucket of the game is a second-chance one. – 6:14 PM

Grizzlies seem a little hyped in the first few minutes. Some questionable decisions early on. – 6:18 PM

Jalen Brunson just had a drive blocked and seemed slow to get up. Staying in but the quad might be a problem still. – 6:24 PM

If you’re wondering how the Knicks manage the rotation today — Rose and Quickley first two off the bench. – 6:25 PM

Derrick Rose is in, so we know he’s playing. Now, we wait to see on Cam Reddish – 6:26 PM

Knicks have had some pretty give-and-gos this season. Looks real good when you have a guy who back cuts cleverly, like Grimes just did. – 6:28 PM

Obi and Cam Reddish in – Thibodeau is 10 guys in already in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM

As they say in Spinal Tap – “It goes to 11.” McBride in and Thibodeau has used everyone but Fournier and Sims in this first quarter. – 6:35 PM

