Heat 77, Hawks 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (9-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Miami Heat 77, Atlanta Hawks 73 (Q3 04:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Heat have outscored the Hawks 26-12 in 3Q. Hawks have gone 4-11 from the floor and 0-4 from 3. – 6:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bam Adebayo is every guard’s gift. He knows very well how to make his guards happy. #HEATCulture – 6:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Like Friday, each of his made baskets have come from inside the paint. – 6:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are just spamming the same action over and over and over
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro still working his way into scoring like he did pre-injury, but he’s got six assists and six rebounds so far. Already with two lobs to Bam in this quarter. – 6:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his eighth free throw made today, Trae Young has reached 1,956, surpassing Eddie Johnson for 11th place in Hawks history. – 6:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That’s another one proof of Tyler Herro’s development as all-around threat. He reads the game very well and added his passing ability to his arsenal. This is by far a most dangerous version of Herro-game. #HEATCulture
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his seventh rebound today, John Collins has 2,583 in his career, and surpasses Marvin Williams for 24th place in Hawks history. – 6:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The normal Herro-Bam PnR is fine
The normal Herro-Bam PnR is fine
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat outscoring the Hawks 14-4 so far in this quarter. Defense has contested shots and created transition opportunities in these first four minutes of the second half. – 6:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
12-2 run for Heat
12-2 run for Heat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coming out of the break, just took a 65-64 lead 💥
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not a great start to the 3Q for the Hawks. Miami is on a 10-2 run and it takes a 65-64 lead after Kyle Lowry buried a 3.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has tied Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assist games in franchise history (138). – 6:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Just like that, the Heat is ahead 65-64. Heat has opened the second half on a 14-4 run. – 6:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First play of 2nd half:
Lowry post splits
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game for first time on Nov. 27 ajc.com/life/arts-cult… – 6:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The half-court story of this second half will be simple
If they get that added boost from Tyler Herro off the bounce, they will have a chance
If they don’t, they lose
Bam has been fantastic, but the attention will only grow
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With 14 points in today’s first half, Bam Adebayo has 52 points over his last six quarters. Besides Max Strus (14) Heat aren’t getting much from anyone else on offense right now. – 6:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 61, Heat 50
Hunter 14p/2s
Young 13p/3r/9a
Collins 11p/7r/2a
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Normally, Miami’s variety of defenses throw Hawks for a loop but feels like they got Hawks out of some ruts:
* more attempts from 3 fewer from midrange
* some reliance on Collins for 1-on-1 offense
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Normally, Miami’s variety of defenses throw Hawks for a loop but feels like they gut Hawks out of some ruts:
* more attempts from 3 fewer from midrange
* some reliance on Collins for 1-on-1 offense
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hawks 60, Heat 51. Bam Adebayo and Max Strus with 14 points each for the Heat. – 6:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
It’s getting pretty physical out there. Max Struss just tossed De’Andre Hunter out of bounds as the two competed for a rebound. Not to mention the earlier collision between Hunter and Tyler Herro. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks 60, Heat 51 at half. Adebayo, Strus with 14 each for Heat. – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Neither team getting much at the rim, but Hawks shooting 7 of 17 (41.2 percent) on threes and Heat shooting just 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) on threes.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m watching Bam Adebayo rotating on the bottom of the zone covering up for everybody, running down the floor to screen 7 times a possession, while still getting 14 points already
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Strus, Adebayo, Dedmon: 14 for 21.
All other Heaters: 2 for 14.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo has so much on his plate tonight on both ends
And he’s still delivering as a scorer
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Nate not challenging that Lowry foul so he can have that challenge in the fourth so he can not use it then, too. – 5:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
AJ Griffin so hot right now the Hawks are rumored to be thinking about extending and then trading him. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat had a decent run there with the bench unit to get stops, but obviously there’s a limit
Which they just hit
Down 9, the Heat need Bam back in, and they need Herro to step up
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
7-straight from the Hawks and the Heat call timeout. Hawks up 39-30 with 9:19 left in the half. – 5:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third defensive rebound today, Dejounte Murray has 1,700 in his career. – 5:41 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Should that have been a travel on Lowry when he lost control on that drive a couple of trips ago? – 5:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 31, Heat 23
The Hawks held the Heat to 9-23 shooting from the floor.
Young 11p/4a
Hunter 10p/2s
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 23. Max Strus with 11 points, but Heat shooting just 39.1 percent as a team. – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks 31, Heat 23 at end of one. Strus 11 for Heat. Young 11 for Hawks. – 5:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lineup right now:
Dru Smith
Max Strus
Haywood Highsmith
Jamal Cain
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
This is a first for this lineup. We’ve got Trent Forrest, Young, Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Frank Kaminsky – 5:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat playing a lot more man defense early on. There could be a lot of reasons for that, but Jovic not starting and emphasizing getting back against Atlanta (top five in pace) are certainly a couple of them. – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight: Dru Smith, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon and Haywood Highsmith. – 5:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter has reached 10 points and 2 steals in the same quarter for the first time in his career in a regular season game. – 5:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat playing much more man in this one
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haywood Highsmith next off Heat bench, a sign that Nikola Jovic’s foot issue could keep him out. – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dru Smith enters as first Heat sub, another sign there will be no Gabe Vincent tonight. – 5:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Great play out of the timeout
Herro-Bam sprinting into a quick PnR
Like I said, they pinch lane
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus with nine of the Heat’s first 11 points. He’s 3 of 3 on threes. – 5:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Hawks seem to be squeezing the floor by pinching the lane and closing out
Gotta get into movement sets
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max with our first 6 points on the board 👌 pic.twitter.com/PIV5Y9xMaB – 5:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have done well helping at the rim in these first five minutes. – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After taking a season-low 26 threes last game, five of the Heat’s first six shots have come from three-point range tonight. – 5:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Max Strus is back
2 paint touches for Heat has equaled 2 spot-up triples for Strus
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Underway in Atlanta.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent is not shooting pregame, a sign that he again might be an inactive active player today. – 5:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In Atlanta’s most recent outing on 11/25, the club scored 31 points off turnovers – the first time since 12/23/19 the Hawks have netted 30+ points off turnovers. Over their past 3 games, the Hawks are averaging 27.3 points off turnovers.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Udonis Haslem playing for a Hawks summer league team in 2002. pic.twitter.com/YfIagSZrCQ – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the players out for the Heat today are Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks center Clint Capela (dental pain) will not play today. – 4:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Heat starters. pic.twitter.com/lNkNjCDTEB – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is inactive today and will not play. It’s the fourth straight game he has missed with a sprained ankle. – 4:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Skyhawks lead Go-Go, 106-88, late in 3Q.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon as available. Duncan Robinson again out, with it uncertain if Vincent will play. – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus back in the Heat starting lineup, along with Adebayo, Martin, Herro and Lowry. – 4:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus is back.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat at Hawks today at 5 p.m. Here’s some pre-game reading: The story behind Udonis Haslem’s new wall by the Heat locker room miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hawks:
Clint Capela (dental pain): Out
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Capela is officially OUT tonight against the Heat. Second-straight game. pic.twitter.com/TzIMRfsF2l – 4:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
No sign of Clint Capela during his usual warm up time. He usually goes after Trae Young and John Collins and they just wrapped up. – 4:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus going through his typical pregame shooting cycle, so would assume he is back tonight. Dedmon, also questionable, did so likewise. Less certain about Vincent and Robinson. – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo, “I think he should always be in the consideration for Most Improved Player, just how much his game changes year after year after year.” – 3:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler (knee) remaining behind, “He’s able to get some really good work in Miami. He is definitely getting better, and we’ll just see how the week goes.” – 3:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler is feeling better as he continues to work his way back from injury. The hope remains that Butler will be able to make his return during this four-game trip. – 3:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra leaves open possibility of Butler joining Heat on this trip. Says Butler is getting good work in in Miami. – 3:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray to have another player to attack switching defenses like the one Miami showed them in playoffs. – 3:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks center Clint Capela will be a game-time decision against the Heat today. – 3:17 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
On the next episode of MARTIN!…. @Caleb Martin & friends look to cage the Hawks today. Early one from the ATL on @Power965 btw. Coverage starts at 430p ET.
🚗: @Power965
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @nba & HEAT apps
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Max Strus upgraded to probable, expect the Heat to move back to the lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Strus, Lowry and Herro. – 1:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro, Strus, and Martin all probable for this afternoon vs the Hawks
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs. Hawks.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable for tonight in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic now questionable with right plantar fascitiis. – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin all upgraded to probable today at 5 PM in Atlanta. Nikola Jovic is now on the injury report as questionable with a foot issue. – 1:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kind of a wild stat: Trae Young has finished 258 possessions in pick-and-roll. That’s more than all Mavericks (240), Nets (242) and Kings (253) ball-handlers combined. pic.twitter.com/FwpFJrlrc1 – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The story behind Udonis Haslem’s new wall by the Heat locker room: ‘That wall is going to be here forever’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heading into tonight Miami has played in a league-leading 15 “clutch” games. What does that mean and what are the results of past teams who’ve led that category? @CoupNBA has those answers ⬇️ – 12:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Low body count has meant more Highsmith for Heat, with contribution embraced. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A reminder, because of Dolphins postgame coverage today’s Heat radio coverage (5 p.m. in Atlanta) will be on Power 96.5 FM. – 11:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Heat not turn their back on youthful energy even when whole? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:14 AM
