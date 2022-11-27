Kyle Kuzma says Lakers would have repeated in 2020-21 if they were healthy

Kyle Kuzma: We would of repeat if we were healthy
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Horford, G. Williams
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Tatum, R. Williams, Gallinari Washington: Kuzma, Wright, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/XMEEYSRnsI – 5:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters in Boston with Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) OUT and Monte Morris (ankle soreness) returning:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Avdija
Porzingis
@kareemcopeland is on the scene for this one! – 5:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma out because of lower back pain, the Wizards will shift Deni Avdija to power forward in the starting lineup. From the team, its starters will be:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Deni Avdija
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris will return tonight against the Celtics but Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Johnny Davis are all OUT, the Wizards announced. – 5:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Monté Morris will be available to play tonight after he missed the last three games because of right ankle soreness, the Wizards said. Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (lower back pain) will NOT play. – 5:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.
Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris all remain gametime decisions for the Wizards. – 4:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
All of the Wizards questionable at Celtics are game-time decisions, per Wes Unseld Jr.
– Kyle Kuzma (low back pain)
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness)
– Monte Morris (right ankle soreness)
– Johnny Davis (right groin soreness) – 4:38 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Jayson Tatum is OUT vs. Wizards (left ankle sprain). Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris, Johnny Davis are listed as questionable. – 12:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
While the Wizards have key rotation players Kuzma, Morris and Hachimura questionable for tonight, they are playing the Celtics without Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams. Both teams are banged up. – 10:36 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Kyle Kuzma now added to the injury report, a look at how the Wizards’ depth has been tested recently and how injuries have compounded their struggling bench. ift.tt/y5i2v93 – 10:30 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma joins the Wizards’ ever-growing injury report; he’s questionable tonight in Boston with low back pain.
Also questionable:
Monte Morris (ankle)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Johnny Davis (groin) – 9:41 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have added Kyle Kuzma to their injury report because of lower back pain, listing him as questionable to play tonight in Boston. Also questionable: Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monté Morris (right ankle soreness). – 9:40 AM
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma is now questionable for tonight’s Wizards-Celtics game with lower back pain, per the team. Morris, Hachimura and Davis are also questionable. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 27, 2022
Kyle Kuzma: They always gonna discredit you when you up!!! -via Twitter @kylekuzma / November 24, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma says the Wizards need to bring back their Gilbert Arenas era gold jerseys next. “Oh man, I was pleading for it. I love those. I think those are ill for sure. These ones we have now are by far the best, but that’s gotta come next.” pic.twitter.com/R95GPswZzk -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 19, 2022
