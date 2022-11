Kyle Kuzma says Lakers would have repeated in 2020-21 if they were healthy

The Wizards have added Kyle Kuzma to their injury report because of lower back pain, listing him as questionable to play tonight in Boston. Also questionable: Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monté Morris (right ankle soreness). – 9:40 AM

With Kyle Kuzma now added to the injury report, a look at how the Wizards’ depth has been tested recently and how injuries have compounded their struggling bench. ift.tt/y5i2v93

While the Wizards have key rotation players Kuzma, Morris and Hachimura questionable for tonight, they are playing the Celtics without Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams. Both teams are banged up. – 10:36 AM

All of the Wizards questionable at Celtics are game-time decisions, per Wes Unseld Jr.– Kyle Kuzma (low back pain)– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness)– Monte Morris (right ankle soreness)– Johnny Davis (right groin soreness) – 4:38 PM

No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris all remain gametime decisions for the Wizards. – 4:48 PM

Monté Morris will be available to play tonight after he missed the last three games because of right ankle soreness, the Wizards said. Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (lower back pain) will NOT play. – 5:18 PM

Monte Morris will return tonight against the Celtics but Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Johnny Davis are all OUT, the Wizards announced. – 5:19 PM

With Kyle Kuzma out because of lower back pain, the Wizards will shift Deni Avdija to power forward in the starting lineup. From the team, its starters will be:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Corey KispertPF: Deni AvdijaC: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:33 PM

Wiz starters in Boston with Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) OUT and Monte Morris (ankle soreness) returning:MorrisBealKispertAvdijaPorzingis @kareemcopeland is on the scene for this one! – 5:35 PM

