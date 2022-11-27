Lauri Markkanen listed as questionable against Chicago

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz injury report. Lauri Markkanen sustained his knee contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Lry4cEyLQY6:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen suffered a knee contusion last night against Phoenix when he collided with DeAndre Ayton in the second quarter. He is questionable for tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls – 6:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is questionable tomorrow with a right knee contusion.
He sustained the contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter of last night’s game. – 6:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz injury report vs. @Chicago Bulls:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen
(knee contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Leandro Bolmaro (concussion protocol)
OUT – Mike Conley (strain left leg)
OUT – Rudy Gay (MCP joint sprain)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (wrist sprain)
OUT – Micah Potter – 6:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen has been added to the Jazz injury report and is questionable for tomorrow’s game at home against the Bulls with a right knee contusion – 6:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable vs. Chicago tomorrow due to a right knee contusion. – 6:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 54-51 at the half.
Weird one: Devin Booker is just 3-13. Lauri Markkanen is 0-6. But everyone else for both teams shooting pretty well. Sexton turned it on at the end of 2Q for 11p, Clarkson has 12p. – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet was working his ass off to defend that Lauri Markkanen post-up and drew the offensive foul. He’s been so surprisingly good on the defensive end since he arrived in Phoenix – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton might have bumped knees on that last play. They were both slow to get back down the court, but they’re staying in. DA looks a little hobbled though – 9:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen comes away from that drive limping a little favoring the left knee, but looks like he’s kind of run it off – 9:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz doing a nice job of creating switch mismatches with Lauri Markkanen and then playing out of them. Have gotten some nice looks – 9:32 PM

Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022

