Mavericks 0, Bucks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (9-9) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-5) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs hoping history repeats itself re Hardaway. Go back to 19-20. Hardaway spent 1st 13 coming off bench and struggled. When Seth Curry got hurt, He was moved into the lineup vs GS & never looked back
Off Bench:10.2 pts/34.4%FG/29.5% 3pt.
Starter: 17.1 pts/45% FG/41.6 3pt. – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is giving Reggie Bullock the night off after his team played in Toronto last night. Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the starting nod.
There was never a thought to rest Luka Dončić tonight however. – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are currently 5-1 vs. the Western Conference so far this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/hUn5uXqPzg – 7:54 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/WwWcXGpkMn – 7:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A man of the people. Luka always has time for our MFFLs 💙
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tQvGLCErFo – 7:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Allen, Giannis, Lopez, Carter, Holiday
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 56, Cavs 51. Late 3’s by Hayes and Bagley gave Detroit some cushion. Pistons are shooting 53.8% overall, 5-11 from 3.
Bagley: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Bucks: 11 points
Bey: 9 points
Hayes: 7 points, 7 assists – 7:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has now scored 35+ points in three consecutive games for the 2nd time in his career.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/xitHXrL3ph – 7:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
JKidd says in our pre game talk despite size of Giannis & Lopez, there was no consideration given to starting Wood vs Hardaway. On 1 hand they need his scoring off the bench. On the other, they just got outrebounded 48-34 inc 17 off rebs, & MIL +6.0 reb diff is best in @nba – 7:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Bucks tonight, Reggie Bullock (rest) is out on the second night of a back to back. Tim Hardaway Jr makes his first start of the year. Since joining the Mavs, Hardaway in 126 starts averages 16.9 ppg, 43.6% FG, 38.7% on 3s. 7p for Mavs vs Bucks on BSSW. – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris & Jrue combined for 50 points to help lift the Bucks (102-95) over the Mavericks on December 21, 2021.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/AUzLH5QijJ – 6:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. will start tonight in place of Reggie Bullock. – 6:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Will Mavs have. Stopwatch when Giannis is at the FT line?
“No,” Kidd says with a laugh. “They’ (refs) are not going to call 10 seconds. They don’t call traveling, so why would they call 10 seconds?” – 6:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This isn’t worse than the 3rdquarter on Friday night in Milwaukee for the #Cavs, but they’re pretty lifeless to start here, in addition to missing 9 of their first 10 shots. By watching the first 4 minutes you’d think the Cavs were the team that just got back from the west coast. – 6:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs say Reggie Bullock will rest against the Bucks. Opens up a spot in the lineup. So we’ll see where Jason Kidd goes with that. – 5:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s matchup vs. Mavs.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/KWo6HNQKD8 – 5:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Per @ClippersPR Ivica Zubac is the first Clipper to have at least 15 points and 15 rebounds at halftime since DeAndre Jordan on 3/21/18 at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/SKZcCaf3Uy – 5:15 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Memphis basketball won ugly in Orlando and Penny Hardaway saw beauty. He seems to really like this team. I do, too.
Thoughts on the 2-1 trip and what it means when the teeth of this schedule arrives in December.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How we match up against the Mavs.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/kD7sTT3rJt – 4:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle says the Clippers will provide a great test for his upstart Pacers team, with Carlisle citing both the 2020 and 2021 Mavericks-Clippers playoff series as well as how Clippers have played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/kSimrBlpxg – 3:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Do you think the Bucks will score more or less than 117 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/sY30MPQ04l – 3:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors blog on the Sparkplug, Chris Boucher, the general, Fred VanVleet, the glue guy, Thad Young, the crappy Mavericks (Luka excluded) and more: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 2:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Smiles. #SmileWatch
😃 @BubonOrtho pic.twitter.com/2GCQc1KrTa – 2:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Pictures from upstairs in the Milwaukee Public Market. Food halls are such a great thing. Several good choices here. Went to a Thai food spot I’ve been to before called Thainamite. There’s a BBQ spot and a couple of sandwich shops and a fresh seafood place that look even better. pic.twitter.com/iDBSHbWrEZ – 2:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Pictures from upstairs in the Milwaukee Public Market. Food halls are such a great thing. Several good choices here. Went to a Thai food spot I’ve been to before called Thainamite. There’s a BBQ spot and a couple of sandwich shops and a fresh seafood place that look even better. pic.twitter.com/ttkFairPbW – 2:21 PM
