Mavericks 0, Bucks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 27, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Dallas Mavericks (9-9) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-5) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/YMgFbAOI8V8:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs hoping history repeats itself re Hardaway. Go back to 19-20. Hardaway spent 1st 13 coming off bench and struggled. When Seth Curry got hurt, He was moved into the lineup vs GS & never looked back
Off Bench:10.2 pts/34.4%FG/29.5% 3pt.
Starter: 17.1 pts/45% FG/41.6 3pt. – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is giving Reggie Bullock the night off after his team played in Toronto last night. Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the starting nod.
There was never a thought to rest Luka Dončić tonight however. – 7:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s a 7:10 tip time here in Milwaukee tonight.
Giannis vs. Luka.
Bucks vs. Mavericks.
Might end up being the best game played by a professional sports team based in Wisconsin. – 7:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are currently 5-1 vs. the Western Conference so far this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/hUn5uXqPzg7:54 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/WwWcXGpkMn7:46 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A man of the people. Luka always has time for our MFFLs 💙
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tQvGLCErFo7:45 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Allen, Giannis, Lopez, Carter, Holiday
7:10 tip @971TheFreak7:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has now scored 35+ points in three consecutive games for the 2nd time in his career.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/xitHXrL3ph7:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
JKidd says in our pre game talk despite size of Giannis & Lopez, there was no consideration given to starting Wood vs Hardaway. On 1 hand they need his scoring off the bench. On the other, they just got outrebounded 48-34 inc 17 off rebs, & MIL +6.0 reb diff is best in @nba – 7:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Bucks tonight, Reggie Bullock (rest) is out on the second night of a back to back. Tim Hardaway Jr makes his first start of the year. Since joining the Mavs, Hardaway in 126 starts averages 16.9 ppg, 43.6% FG, 38.7% on 3s. 7p for Mavs vs Bucks on BSSW. – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris & Jrue combined for 50 points to help lift the Bucks (102-95) over the Mavericks on December 21, 2021.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/AUzLH5QijJ6:51 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. will start tonight in place of Reggie Bullock. – 6:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Will Mavs have. Stopwatch when Giannis is at the FT line?
“No,” Kidd says with a laugh. “They’ (refs) are not going to call 10 seconds. They don’t call traveling, so why would they call 10 seconds?” – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Funday.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/n1P71h4rzZ6:36 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway will start, Kidd says. – 6:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Coach Bud on facing Doncic and Mavs. pic.twitter.com/ss7ANAFBih6:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rock on, Wes!! 🤘
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ZrTjUKymld6:23 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs say Reggie Bullock will rest against the Bucks. Opens up a spot in the lineup. So we’ll see where Jason Kidd goes with that. – 5:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s matchup vs. Mavs.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/KWo6HNQKD85:28 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How we match up against the Mavs.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/kD7sTT3rJt4:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Do you think the Bucks will score more or less than 117 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/sY30MPQ04l3:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Smiles. #SmileWatch
😃 @BubonOrtho pic.twitter.com/2GCQc1KrTa2:46 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Pictures from upstairs in the Milwaukee Public Market. Food halls are such a great thing. Several good choices here. Went to a Thai food spot I’ve been to before called Thainamite. There’s a BBQ spot and a couple of sandwich shops and a fresh seafood place that look even better. pic.twitter.com/iDBSHbWrEZ2:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Pictures from upstairs in the Milwaukee Public Market. Food halls are such a great thing. Several good choices here. Went to a Thai food spot I’ve been to before called Thainamite. There’s a BBQ spot and a couple of sandwich shops and a fresh seafood place that look even better. pic.twitter.com/ttkFairPbW2:21 PM

