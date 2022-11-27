Mavericks vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $18,655,663 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $13,837,393 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?