Pacers 57, Clippers 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (11-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-9) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Indiana Pacers 57, Los Angeles Clippers 59 (Half)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Not a good half, yet the Pacers are down just two, 59-57, after Buddy Hield sinks a reverse layup as the half expires.
Both teams shooting 45%. Zubac up to 16/15. Smith leads all with 19/6 and Haliburton has 10/8a.
Difference is LAC having their way on the boards + paint points – 5:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith in the first half:
19 PTS (ties career-high)
6-10 FG
3 3PM
6 REB
18 MIN pic.twitter.com/4brJiOYc9h – 5:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
just thinking about if Jalen Smith finished this.😱 pic.twitter.com/4fmskZWyDi – 5:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Damn, Zu. 16 points and 15 rebounds in 17 minutes already vs. Myles Turner and Indiana? Monster numbers for a nice guy. Happy for him – 5:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Pacers 55-53 with 1:20 left in the half. Despite being in the bonus, Clippers haven’t been able to take advantage. LA also has missed 2 of 14 3s (both makes by Powell).
Add in missed bunnies, and offensive emphasis has been successful with plenty of room to be better. – 5:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett pokes it free, and Tyrese Haliburton hammers it home.💥 pic.twitter.com/KUvL47zqbP – 5:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith is off to the best game in his young career. Already 17pts, two shy of his career-high. He’s getting more minutes, too, because of Turner’s foul trouble.
Pacers still haven’t solved the Zubac Problem (16/15). – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Smith finally missed a 3, an airball, and Zubac raised his arms like Christ the Redeemer — as if to say “finally” – 4:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith in 12 minutes of action so far today:
13 PTS
5-6 FG
3-3 3PT
3 REB pic.twitter.com/j94GYE5OpW – 4:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield dishes to Bennedict Mathurin for three.🏹 pic.twitter.com/39TxR9MmEs – 4:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner tagged with his 3rd foul 34 seconds into the 2Q. Jackson replaces him, and they may need minutes from Bitadze and/or Johnson.
Pacers with 13a on 14FGs, but they fell behind via a LAC 16-2 run to close the 1Q. – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue get together, and defense becomes extremely optional.
LA with a 35-29 lead after finishing first quarter on 16-2 run. Terance Mann has 8/2/2.
Now we see if Clippers can show up for 2nd quarter — no team has been worst in 2nd quarters than LA. – 4:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The first quarter was the Ivica Zubac show. The Clippers’ center has 14-9-2b and they’ve scored 26 of 35pts in the paint.
Pacers, down 35-29, need to get a handle of their inside defense.
Jalen Smith has 10pts, Haliburton with 3/7a. – 4:38 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Moses Brown’s dunk (off assist from Wall) brought the Clippers’ bench to their feet. – 4:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
four-point play.👏
Jalen Smith hits the three, and Myles Turner knocks down the free throw after a foul was called. pic.twitter.com/jWW1i8GTTo – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner is back on the floor. He was fouled by Marcus Morris Sr., and officials are reviewing if the foul took place before Jalen Smith’s made 3. – 4:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a 360 degree spin & dish from Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Smith throws it down.🤩 pic.twitter.com/hvrlgKeNQU – 4:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is out here looking like Shaq. Already up to 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Previous two games, Zubac COMBINED for 14 points, 14 rebounds, 1 block. We know Ty Lue said something lol.
LA leads Pacers 19-18 with 4:35 left in first quarter. – 4:26 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Good thing Zubac is in there. He’s keeping the Clippers afloat with his putbacks and dunks. He is 6 of 7 with 12 pts and 7 rebs – 4:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton threw this where only Isaiah Jackson could come down with it.🔨 pic.twitter.com/Dto7FyuLBz – 4:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Aaron Nesmith in foul trouble. Which just means even more Bennedict Mathurin clock – 4:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
unlimited range.
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/YyBqJads7A – 4:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Four dunks already in this game, two from Ivica Zubac (should be five, Twin smoked a layup with Zubac screening Turner for him).
Pacers up 16-12 with 6:34 left in opening quarter. Told @bellikemike that 115 points will be needed to win this game. – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner looked like he took a shot to the face and has already left the game. Isaiah Jackson is in at center. – 4:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith steps into a three to get us started.🎯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/TPsCrhN28p pic.twitter.com/xsGNrQBvWA – 4:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showtime.🍿
check in using your game time mood, GIFs only. pic.twitter.com/YLS1QQx39K – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner hasn’t played against the Clippers since 2019, missing all four meetings with Tyronn Lue as Clippers head coach.
Lue points out that Turner is shooting 40+ percent from 3 for first time in his career, along with career-highs in FG%, FT%, points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/eCveUXMHPp – 3:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Pacers starters
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Jalen Smith
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Tyrese Haliburton – 3:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets defense has gone back to what we saw in Indiana after a strong 1st quarter.
Constant switches, mismatches, and miscommunications. – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle says the Clippers will provide a great test for his upstart Pacers team, with Carlisle citing both the 2020 and 2021 Mavericks-Clippers playoff series as well as how Clippers have played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/kSimrBlpxg – 3:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 6 teams have a better record than the Indiana Pacers despite this season starting with Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors.
Rick Carlisle had high praise for both Turner (“One of the loyalist guys I’ve seen in this league”) and Hield (“an indomitable spirit”). pic.twitter.com/GGwt7K0wux – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pacers starting Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner today at LA.
With Andrew Nembhard (aka new Brogdon) out, second unit should be TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, James Johnson, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson. – 3:34 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner is one of the most loyal guys to the Pacers franchise that he has seen.
A subtle message to the Lakers and Clippers, who have been rumored interested in acquiring the big man? – 3:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game against the Clippers:
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/XqEFDlCFyy – 3:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle reminded me of something
Pacers are here today vs Clippers back tomorrow vs Lakers.
The last five Lakers home games of November are against opponents that will be on the 2nd night of a b2b after playing the Clippers the day before. – 2:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With last night’s 143-point showing against the Spurs, the Lakers have moved ahead of the Clippers in points per 100 possessions thus far this season. They had already moved out of last place a week earlier, though that was largely due to Charlotte’s incompetence. pic.twitter.com/1aV0gJ7dZG – 2:17 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG and Luke will not travel on Clippers road trip next week. Kawhi is TBD. – 2:17 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi is a maybe to travel on the Clippers road trip next week. Not necessarily “maybe” to play. Luke and PG are still out. – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers announce that Luke Kennard and Paul George will not be on Portland-Utah trip.
Kawhi Leonard TBD, but it’s a back to back, so you know he won’t play both. – 2:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Jacque Vaughn about Nets miscommunications on screens against Indiana:
“There’s too many possessions where it has been, ‘Hey Nic Claxton, go guard (Anfernee) Simons, go guard Haliburton, and then the rest of us are gonna chill over here.’ Too many possessions that way.” – 1:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ 7-game, 12-day road trip begins today in Los Angeles. Against the Clippers at 4pm ET.
Andrew Nembhard (left knee bruise) remains questionable.
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. – 12:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday matinee on deck!
🕧 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/dAqbL3ROZ6 – 12:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
When the #Celtics and #kings met on Friday, it was a chance for Malcolm Brogdon & Domantas Sabonis to reunite, unlikely #Pacers stars whose tenure there didn’t go as expected, but led them to big opportunities
For @BostonSportsBSJ: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/25/nba… – 12:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s the final week to enter to win a signed Bennedict Mathurin city edition jersey!🚨
visit https://t.co/NJzIMRJWdW to register for your chance to win.
(rules: https://t.co/5ioaJcxIOo) #sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/n8GYjA6AhK – 11:56 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
To amplify Mavs shooters issues:
Bullock: 5 game since 13pt 4th qtr vs LAC: 22 total pts 7-28 FG 4-23 3pt
DFS: 5 games since 21 pts vs LAC: 42 total pts. 34.9 FG 8-30 3pt (Inc 16 pts at TOR 8 in 4th)
THJ: 28 vs HOU. Other 5 in the 6 game run. 21 total pts 6-34 FG 3-24 3pt – 11:25 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren is known for his shot creation, but he was very effective as a cutter and spot-up shooter with Indiana.
Shot 42.1 percent on catch and shoot threes over his last two seasons.
Really nice fit next to KD and Kyrie if that version shows up. – 11:25 AM
