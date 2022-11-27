Patrick Williams: I'm starting to feel like I have what it takes to be a superstar

As often happens with a player known on the Chicago Bulls for his self-reflection, the conversation quickly broadened. “I told you I was going to figure it out. I think I’m still figuring it out. But I’m 100 percent locked in on being the player that I want to be,” Patrick Williams said following Sunday’s practice at the Advocate Center. “I always felt I had what it took to be a really good player in this league. But now I’m starting to feel like I have what it takes to be a star and a superstar in this league. I’m kind of trying to take that role on and build on it day-by-day. “I think it’s definitely a team effort. Guys have been telling me this since my rookie year and before that since high school and college. Kind of trying to take it in my own mind now and show that on the court.”
Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports
"I always felt I had what it took to be a really good player. But now I'm starting to feel like I have what it takes to be a star."
A question about Patrick Williams' improved 3-pt shooting led to something deeper at Sunday's practice.
"I always felt I had what it took to be a really good player. But now I'm starting to feel like I have what it takes to be a star."
A question about Patrick Williams' improved 3-pt shooting led to something deeper at Sunday's practice.
There it is, the Lu Dort drawn offensive foul. He gets an illegal screen called on Patrick Williams.
Sure it hasn't been as flashy as fans probably wanted, but Patrick Williams has been making steady progress these last few weeks. That coast-to-coast trip just one example.
“I think I started out in a slump, and I got myself out of that. Obviously, the coaching staff and talking to my teammates definitely helped. But I think I got myself out of that just mentally,” Williams said. “That’s definitely hard to do in this league, especially when you don’t know how you’re going to play game-to-game. So I just tried to take it in my own hands and say if anybody is going to get me out of this, it’s going to be me. -via NBC Sports / November 27, 2022
“I know it hurts the team when I don’t play as well on either end. I’m pretty proud of myself just in terms of how I went about it. Tried to be the same guy each day I came in here and continued to talk to my teammates. “When you’re in a slump, it’s kind of easy to get into yourself and kind of shy away from the team and think you’re letting other guys down. I tried not to do that. I tried to be more cognizant of who I am as a person when it’s not going well. Know that every obstacle you go through, you can turn into an advantage. That’s what I tried to do in life and in basketball.” -via NBC Sports / November 27, 2022
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams on likely matchup with former teammate Lauri Markkanen: “It’ll definitely be fun. I’ve been watching the games, and I know he’s playing really well. Proud of him on that end. He knows what I bring. And I know what he brings. So I think it will be a good battle.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 27, 2022
