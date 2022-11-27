TJ Warren targeting Dec. 2 return

Shams Charania: Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: Dec. 2 vs. Toronto.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TJ Warren set to debut with Nets next Friday sportando.basketball/en/tj-warren-s… – 11:15 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The TJ Warren news is a good reminder that the NBA gave awards for eight seeding games in the bubble. pic.twitter.com/gsLeezloOM – 10:48 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: instagram.com/reel/CleBgPkgL… – 10:18 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe and TJ Warren are both out for the Nets tomorrow against Portland. – 3:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple notes from Vaughn pregame: TJ Warren has started to get some 5-on-5 work in against a combo of coaches and players, but it remains unclear when he’ll make his debut. Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is progressing in his rehab but it remains to be seen if he’ll return Sunday. – 6:45 PM
Kristian Winfield: Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) is out tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers, as are TJ Warren (foot) and Alondes Williams (G-League assignment. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 24, 2022
Brian Lewis: TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 23, 2022
