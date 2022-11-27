Warriors 99, Timberwolves 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (10-10) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Golden State Warriors 99, Minnesota Timberwolves 72 (3rd Qtr )
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That 3-pointer gives Draymond Green a season-high 16 points – 5:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Warriors/Timberwolves check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1cUre pic.twitter.com/qTpXNDUMBI – 5:00 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Dubs have been harping on “connecting” the game all season. Great example of that two-way dynamic here.
JK jumps at fake, but Draymond comes to contest as JK gets into Gobert’s legs for boxout. Klay’s early drive gets defense moving, setting up Poole’s driving lane for finish. pic.twitter.com/SYwuWoW2Wr – 4:55 PM
Dubs have been harping on “connecting” the game all season. Great example of that two-way dynamic here.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry snagged 6 rebounds in the first half.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jonathan Kuminga
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 20 on the Wolves in Minnesota at halftime: 76-56. Jordan Poole had 14 points in 14 quality, aggressive minutes off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga might’ve had his best half of the early season. Seven points, four rebounds, played his role well, earned 12 minutes. – 4:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Warriors/Timberwolves live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/2gKpgDnOJ7 pic.twitter.com/8cPsR9C8E2 – 4:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors lead 76-56 at the half.
Four Golden State players in double figures. Curry has 15 points, Poole 14.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Wolves 76-56 at the break. Probably the best half of basketball they’ve played all season at both ends. Four players in double figures, led by Stephen Curry (15). Cooled off to 59.6% shooting in the second quarter. Held Minnesota to 42%. Led by 26 at one point. – 4:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Warriors up 20 on the Wolves at half — really testing the Wolves’ ability to defend (in both the halfcourt and in transition) and run offense that generates good looks. – 4:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 76-56 at halftime
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 14 points
Draymond: 11 points
Wiggins: 10 points
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Timberwolves 76-56 at halftime, shooting 60% from the floor, 36.4% from 3.
David Locke @DLocke09
This might be remembered as the weekend the Warriors clicked in. They were great v. Jazz and are on another level today v. Wolves – 4:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Warriors/Timberwolves with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1uviM pic.twitter.com/GOqFq9J7E5 – 4:30 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Kerr said Kuminga’s offense would come as long as he remains committed on D. Look how many he efforts he makes here.
Help contest on Ant’s euro-step. Fights for DREB forcing miss, then high-points board.
Quickly into DHO w/Poole, clearing side for iso attack.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Warriors are in the penalty with 7:57 to play in the 2nd. Wolves are just too slow-footed to keep up. – 4:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the bucket is getting buckets 🪣 pic.twitter.com/H6yhp6IsoN – 4:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Warriors/Timberwolves! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2gKpgDFq7H pic.twitter.com/jtqX8vkNa4 – 4:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
7 assists in 9 minutes for Draymond Green is absurd. Almost as absurd as Steph Curry leading the team with 6 rebounds after the first. A 6’2 monster on the glass this season 😆 #dubnation – 4:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 47-27 after the first quarter
They went 19-for-25 from the field and 6-for-10 from deep
Steph: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Wiggins: 10 points, 4-for-4, 2-for-2 on threes
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Warriors/Timberwolves with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1cUre pic.twitter.com/pbCiFBK2iC – 4:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Minny: Warriors 47, T-Wolves 27
– 76pct FG, 60pct on 3s
– 13-5 rebounding ‘edge’
– 11 assists
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors finish the first quarter with 47 points, the most they’ve scored in a first quarter this season. They lead by 20 points entering the second, shooting 76% from the field. Curry (13) and Wiggins (10) are already in double figures. – 4:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors just scored 47 first quarter points against the Timberwolves. Steph Curry: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Andrew Wiggins 4/4 FG, 2/2 from 3, 10 points. Draymond Green 7 assists. – 4:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Warriors shot 76 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3 and shredded the Wolves in semi-transition. a 47-point first quarter. – 4:03 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
By far the best start for the Warriors this season. They lead the Timberwolves 47-27 after one. It’s the most points Golden State has scored in a first quarter this season.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The road weary Warriors score 47 points on 76% shooting in the first quarter in Minneapolis. – 4:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
This is the best start to a game the Warriors have had this year.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 47-27.
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Curry, Wiggins couldn’t have started better, but Draymond again set tone offensively. Pushing every chance, making extra pass, playing .5 basketball.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He really did that 😳
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With 42 points in first 10 minutes, Warriors have their highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goodness Wolves. Play some defense. Warriors are running a layup line. – 3:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This, without a doubt, has been the Warriors’ best first quarter of the season. They’re shooting 80% from the floor now and lead 40-17. – 3:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond has 7 assists
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins says hello to Minnesota with 10 points in first 6 minutes on perfect shooting (4/4).
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is on one to start in Minnesota. He hasn’t missed a basket in the first six minutes and has 10 points. I sat down with him last week to talk about what it means for him to return to his former team as a champion. mercurynews.com/2022/11/27/war… – 3:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Warriors/Timberwolves with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2gKpgDnOJ7 pic.twitter.com/3YJtvPjRh2 – 3:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are playing with so much pace today. Ball is zipping around the court, finding the right man. And they’re shooting 75% from the field over the first 7 minutes. 28-17 lead. – 3:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
3s:
MIN 1-5
GSW 3-5
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Austin’s first start for the Wolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ABfsxYlQlM – 3:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves defense predictably struggling with Warriors’ off-ball screening game and the pace Golden State is playing with.
That’s the defensive book on this team: run em as much as you can, make em move off-ball when you have to play in the halfcourt. – 3:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Draymond is relentlessly pushing the ball off makes and misses. He knows the Wolves’ weakness – 3:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Warriors/Timberwolves live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/qjHDF1uviM pic.twitter.com/NJgYdqKJ1W – 3:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early work. 😤
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
When Wiggins plays the Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIcC9jT3oG – 3:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
First play of the game: Draymond Green alley-oop to Andrew Wiggins. Got a big reaction from the Minnesota fans … can’t tell if they were happy or mad. – 3:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
hellooo Andrew Wiggins who opens the game with an alley-oop to get things started in Minnesota. – 3:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Well that’s a way to start. Green to Wiggins for a SOARING alley-oop – 3:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Warriors/Timberwolves! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1uviM pic.twitter.com/yKmJa9h2pE – 3:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Warriors/Timberwolves with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2gKpgDFq7H pic.twitter.com/GDZw5nu5DI – 3:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just about that time 🕰
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are starting traditionally in Minnesota this afternoon: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. That five-man unit is a cumulative +125 in 230 minutes this season. No other NBA lineup is better than +66. – 3:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Warriors/Timberwolves live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1uviM pic.twitter.com/gFuEwmEYct – 2:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Some Andrew Wiggins shooting stats to know before today’s Warriors vs. T-Wolves game
Best in Minnesota: FG% (45.9%), 3P% (35.6%), eFG% (48.4%), TS% (54.3)
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels (illness) is a gametime decision, but sounds like trending toward not playing, per Finch. Would mean more minutes for Austin Rivers – 1:51 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call today for Warriors/Timberwolves at 3:30 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2gKpgDnOJ7 pic.twitter.com/Ittaahn2VG – 1:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday Matinee
🏀 GSW at MIN
🕔 12:30pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJj1C56
📝 https://t.co/oRYWSxLHDW
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA passed Giannis in the scoring race last night.
1. Doncic: 33.4 ppg
2. Curry: 31.7 ppg
3. Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.1 ppg
4. Antetokounmpo: 31.0 ppg
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call today for Warriors/Timberwolves at 3:30 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/qjHDF1uviM pic.twitter.com/m5LC48te0s – 12:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s Media Meal vs. Golden State:
Salad Bar
Vegetable Frittata
Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
Hash Browns
French Toast
Soup du Jour
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert pick and roll connection has developed some chemistry recently.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels has been added to the Timberwolves injury report for today’s game against Golden State due to an illness. – 10:33 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
McDaniels – Illness
OUT
Garza – Two-Way Contract
Lawson – Two-Way Contract
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Minott – G League Assignment
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Sunday Afternoon Hoops.
Wolves vs. Warriors
2:30pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nfm0i
🎟 » https://t.co/3cMXjNqwG9
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT has to better fight the urge to guard opposing 5 when he’s on the floor with Gobert.
