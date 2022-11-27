Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $19,337,410 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $14,967,577 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is still up for debate. Steph Curry knows who should’ve won it. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/25/ste…4:00 AM
Austin Burton
@Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Warriors at Timberwolves
After respective slow starts, Golden State and Minnesota are starting to play up to their preseason expectations. The Warriors have won four of their last five, while the Wolves have won five of their last six. pic.twitter.com/JdJ3RVzc4X3:48 AM

