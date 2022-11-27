Wizards 26, Celtics 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (10-9) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Washington Wizards 26, Boston Celtics 35 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Celtics lead the Wizards 35-26 at the end of the 1st. Jayson Tatum is out, but Boston’s offense has been just fine so far. Porzingis leads all scorers with 11 pts. – 6:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have a 12-1 bench points advantage, 7 of them belong to Brogdon. Brown and White have 8 each – 6:36 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I don’t think people have necessarily made a big enough deal about how good Derrick White has been this year. – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a great pass by White to get Brogdon his first dunk as a Celtic. – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jordan Goodwin missed a 3 vs. the Kornet contest then missed a DREB to allow White a 3PT play. Now Hauser hits a 3 and #Celtics are up 10 again. – 6:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics entered the night last in the NBA in offensive rebounding.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics just got the two most casual offensive rebounds I’ve seen in years. – 6:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown throws it down 🔨 #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/BQfsqeva0Z – 6:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said asst. Ryan Lumpkin is in charge of challenges and he just got the Wizards a good one. Kispert was called for the charge, but after it was overturned Marcus Smart takes a seat with 2 PF in the 1st quarter. – 6:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. with a very small lineup in the first quarter
Jordan Goodwin
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Will Barton
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
count it 😌
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Washington challenges the offensive foul and wins. Smart gets his 2nd personal foul. – 6:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Checking in for Boston the NBA leader in offensive rating, net rating and the player with the league’s third highest true shooting percentage: Sam Hauser. – 6:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Unseld wins challenge, block on Marcus Smart. #Celtics #Wizards – 6:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. often avoids using his challenge except in the 4th quarter, but now with a 1st quarter challenge.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet is the tallest American NBA player, let him cover Porzingis – 6:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Unseld is going to challenge this charge call on Kispert and he should win, Smart was moving. #Celtics #Wizards – 6:25 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown has attempted 19.2 field goals per game this season. With Jayson Tatum out, he’s gotten up six shots in the first 5:24 against Washington. #timetoeat – 6:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija draws Jaylen Brown as his primary defensive matchup with Jayston Tatum out. – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not something you usually see at the end of the #Celtics bench pic.twitter.com/cceKQGWWhE – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pretty cool play here in the building. Crowd let out an “ohhhh!!!” after Porzingis knocked Smart’s head back and the call seemed to come in right after. C’s back up on a Brown put back pic.twitter.com/KAJT6E993s – 6:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
monte with the cookie.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Here’s a look into how the team has utilized Jaylen Brown this season while Jayson Tatum has been on the sideline.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart flops all the time, but he just stood in there and took two real shots from Porzingis in the post. – 6:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Washington has no connectedness on defense. It’s probably all the injuries keeping them from building any cohesion, but you don’t have to work very hard to get shots against them. – 6:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wiz strike back on a pair of Avdija finishes before Porzingis beating Smart inside for FT. 11-10 WAS – 6:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Corey Kispert providing DC some needed offensive energy and movement early. Don’t think he played last time these two teams met. – 6:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t know what to make of these #Wizards uniforms. Wish they’d just go back to the old Elvin Hayes joints. #Celtics – 6:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
In what’s quickly becoming a Celtics tradition, Al Horford for 3 to start the game – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Those are something #Celtics #Wizards pic.twitter.com/h4wQrOc1RO – 6:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
With Jayson Tatum out tonight, the Celtics starting five consists of Marcus Smart; Jaylen Brown; Derrick White; Grant Williams and Al Horford. – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Very curious to see who gets Jayson Tatum’s minutes tonight. There aren’t all that many more for the other guys, so I’m guessing both Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet see some time tonight. – 6:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
One of the best parts of covering the NBA is catching up with longtime friends like the Washington Post’s @kareemcopeland. pic.twitter.com/utOyRuy36l – 6:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ran into the incomparable @NbaSamSheehan here ahead of Celtics-Wizards. Just a wealth of knowledge and insight. pic.twitter.com/Qj3cO4Gldj – 5:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
At TD Garden, where Boston will be without Jayson Tatum against Washington. That usually means a big night for Jaylen Brown. Brown last season in games Tatum missed: 30.4 points, ten rebounds, 4.4 assists. – 5:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
good vibes from @tdgarden 😄
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Horford, G. Williams
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters in Boston with Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) OUT and Monte Morris (ankle soreness) returning:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Avdija
Porzingis
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma out because of lower back pain, the Wizards will shift Deni Avdija to power forward in the starting lineup. From the team, its starters will be:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Deni Avdija
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Deni Avdija
Corey Kispert
Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
sunday night starters 😌
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/FKL8xfUwYT – 5:30 PM
sunday night starters 😌
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Marcus Smart with the best HORSE shot to wrap up his pre-game routine pic.twitter.com/H8Ng0qqnL6 – 5:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris will return tonight against the Celtics but Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Johnny Davis are all OUT, the Wizards announced. – 5:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Monté Morris will be available to play tonight after he missed the last three games because of right ankle soreness, the Wizards said. Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (lower back pain) will NOT play. – 5:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A look at the #Celtics‘ best offense in history and what goes into the top-16 offenses ever all coming within the last 3 seasons @CLNSMedia: clnsmedia.com/how-celtics-an… – 5:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go fall to the College Park Skyhawks 113-131 and drop to (6-3).
– Vernon Carey Jr 29
– Kris Dunn 22
– Quenton Jackson 14
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija fans supporting the Wizards forward in Boston pic.twitter.com/lO70kUfwzu – 4:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla gives us the latest on Jayson Tatum’s ankle sprain. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 4:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown (and tonight’s national anthem singer) warming up about an hour before tip pic.twitter.com/McF0cViacq – 4:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija fans supporting at TD Garden
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
last drip of the road trip 🔥
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
All of the Wizards questionable at Celtics are game-time decisions, per Wes Unseld Jr.
– Kyle Kuzma (low back pain)
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness)
– Monte Morris (right ankle soreness)
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No decision yet on Rui Hachimura. He’s currently questionable with an ankle injury – 4:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Doesn’t seem like Joe Mazzulla is going to change Jaylen Brown’s substitution pattern with Tatum out, noting he’s comfortable in it and the team has depth to handle things with Brogdon & bench – 4:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One commonality between #Celtics/#Kings, the #NBA‘s best offenses (and T12 all time), is taking open shots quickly.
“Something that we stressed a lot during our Finals run is the Celtics had great defense…so we wanted as best as we can to push the pace”
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Vernon Carey Jr at the Buzzer makes it 64-80; Go-Go trail the Skyhawks at halftime.
Carey Jr has 20
Kris Dunn 16
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis corner 3s during pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/vzSeuMObKu – 3:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Greetings from Boston where the Wizards face the Celtics without Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/psE06mN3SZ – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pacers starting Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner today at LA.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the College Park Skyhawks after one 28-34.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #celtics and #kings met on Friday as the #1 and #12 offense of all-time, statistically. How Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens and Mike Brown ushered in that evolution by mostly watching it happen in real time @CLNSMedia: clnsmedia.com/how-celtics-an… – 2:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
New AP Poll is out.
4. USC
9. Washington
12. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Oregon State
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Reporting live from ESA for Capital City v College Park.
Tonight’s Starters for the Go-Go
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Vernon Carey Jr
Kris Dunn
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
backcourt battle in boston.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Class of 2024 @HayesHoopsCHSAA and @RiversideHawks PG Adam Nije Jr. @2_adamm added an offer from @SetonHallMBB He also holds offers from Georgia Tech Arizona State, Mississippi State, TCU, Illinois, Washington State and more. – 1:17 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The game within the game in the Marcus Smart-Domantas Sabonis matchup gave me great entertainment so I made a little video about it. pic.twitter.com/uC2WykrHTl – 12:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA passed Giannis in the scoring race last night.
1. Doncic: 33.4 ppg
2. Curry: 31.7 ppg
3. Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.1 ppg
4. Antetokounmpo: 31.0 ppg
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
When the #Celtics and #kings met on Friday, it was a chance for Malcolm Brogdon & Domantas Sabonis to reunite, unlikely #Pacers stars whose tenure there didn’t go as expected, but led them to big opportunities
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Jayson Tatum is OUT vs. Wizards (left ankle sprain). Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris, Johnny Davis are listed as questionable. – 12:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s matchup by the numbers 🔢
