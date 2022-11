Wizards 26, Celtics 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

When the #Celtics and #kings met on Friday, it was a chance for Malcolm Brogdon & Domantas Sabonis to reunite, unlikely #Pacers stars whose tenure there didn’t go as expected, but led them to big opportunitiesFor @BostonSportsBSJ

No change in the #Hornets injury report for tomorrow’s game in Boston. LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. are all out. No specific timetable for any of their returns, including Hayward. DSJ was still in a walking boot at practice today. – 12:40 PM

The game within the game in the Marcus Smart-Domantas Sabonis matchup gave me great entertainment so I made a little video about it. pic.twitter.com/uC2WykrHTl

Class of 2024 @HayesHoopsCHSAA and @RiversideHawks PG Adam Nije Jr. @2_adamm added an offer from @SetonHallMBB He also holds offers from Georgia Tech Arizona State, Mississippi State, TCU, Illinois, Washington State and more. – 1:17 PM

The #celtics and #kings met on Friday as the #1 and #12 offense of all-time, statistically. How Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens and Mike Brown ushered in that evolution by mostly watching it happen in real time @CLNSMedia

One commonality between #Celtics #Kings , the #NBA ‘s best offenses (and T12 all time), is taking open shots quickly.“Something that we stressed a lot during our Finals run is the Celtics had great defense…so we wanted as best as we can to push the pace”

Joe Mazzulla didn’t commit one way or another whether Jayson Tatum will play tomorrow. He’s sitting out tonight as a “precaution” though and had played two games after tweaking his ankle, so read into that what you please. – 4:18 PM

Doesn’t seem like Joe Mazzulla is going to change Jaylen Brown’s substitution pattern with Tatum out, noting he’s comfortable in it and the team has depth to handle things with Brogdon & bench – 4:20 PM

All of the Wizards questionable at Celtics are game-time decisions, per Wes Unseld Jr.– Kyle Kuzma (low back pain)– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness)– Monte Morris (right ankle soreness)– Johnny Davis (right groin soreness) – 4:38 PM

No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris all remain gametime decisions for the Wizards. – 4:48 PM

A look at the #Celtics ‘ best offense in history and what goes into the top-16 offenses ever all coming within the last 3 seasons @CLNSMedia

Monté Morris will be available to play tonight after he missed the last three games because of right ankle soreness, the Wizards said. Johnny Davis (right groin soreness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Kyle Kuzma (lower back pain) will NOT play. – 5:18 PM

Monte Morris will return tonight against the Celtics but Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Johnny Davis are all OUT, the Wizards announced. – 5:19 PM

With Kyle Kuzma out because of lower back pain, the Wizards will shift Deni Avdija to power forward in the starting lineup. From the team, its starters will be:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Corey KispertPF: Deni AvdijaC: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:33 PM

Wiz starters in Boston with Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) OUT and Monte Morris (ankle soreness) returning:MorrisBealKispertAvdijaPorzingis @kareemcopeland is on the scene for this one! – 5:35 PM

At TD Garden, where Boston will be without Jayson Tatum against Washington. That usually means a big night for Jaylen Brown. Brown last season in games Tatum missed: 30.4 points, ten rebounds, 4.4 assists. – 5:45 PM

Ran into the incomparable @NbaSamSheehan here ahead of Celtics-Wizards. Just a wealth of knowledge and insight. pic.twitter.com/Qj3cO4Gldj

One of the best parts of covering the NBA is catching up with longtime friends like the Washington Post’s @kareemcopeland. pic.twitter.com/utOyRuy36l

Very curious to see who gets Jayson Tatum’s minutes tonight. There aren’t all that many more for the other guys, so I’m guessing both Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet see some time tonight. – 6:08 PM

Don’t know what to make of these #Wizards uniforms. Wish they’d just go back to the old Elvin Hayes joints. #Celtics

Corey Kispert providing DC some needed offensive energy and movement early. Don’t think he played last time these two teams met. – 6:14 PM

Washington has no connectedness on defense. It’s probably all the injuries keeping them from building any cohesion, but you don’t have to work very hard to get shots against them. – 6:17 PM

Marcus Smart flops all the time, but he just stood in there and took two real shots from Porzingis in the post. – 6:18 PM

Here’s a look into how the team has utilized Jaylen Brown this season while Jayson Tatum has been on the sideline.Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/CpEiXnckVZ

Pretty cool play here in the building. Crowd let out an “ohhhh!!!” after Porzingis knocked Smart’s head back and the call seemed to come in right after. C’s back up on a Brown put back pic.twitter.com/KAJT6E993s

Not something you usually see at the end of the #Celtics bench pic.twitter.com/cceKQGWWhE

Jaylen Brown has attempted 19.2 field goals per game this season. With Jayson Tatum out, he’s gotten up six shots in the first 5:24 against Washington. #timetoeat

Unseld is going to challenge this charge call on Kispert and he should win, Smart was moving. #Celtics

Wes Unseld Jr. often avoids using his challenge except in the 4th quarter, but now with a 1st quarter challenge.It did look like Marcus Smart was still moving when Corey Kispert initiated contact, but now you don’t have a challenge the rest of the game. – 6:26 PM

Checking in for Boston the NBA leader in offensive rating, net rating and the player with the league’s third highest true shooting percentage: Sam Hauser. – 6:27 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. said asst. Ryan Lumpkin is in charge of challenges and he just got the Wizards a good one. Kispert was called for the charge, but after it was overturned Marcus Smart takes a seat with 2 PF in the 1st quarter. – 6:30 PM

The Celtics just got the two most casual offensive rebounds I’ve seen in years. – 6:30 PM

The Celtics entered the night last in the NBA in offensive rebounding.They have 5 in 9 minutes, and 10 second-chance points, C’s lead 31-21. – 6:31 PM

Jordan Goodwin missed a 3 vs. the Kornet contest then missed a DREB to allow White a 3PT play. Now Hauser hits a 3 and #Celtics are up 10 again. – 6:31 PM

What a great pass by White to get Brogdon his first dunk as a Celtic. – 6:34 PM

I don’t think people have necessarily made a big enough deal about how good Derrick White has been this year. – 6:35 PM

Celtics have a 12-1 bench points advantage, 7 of them belong to Brogdon. Brown and White have 8 each – 6:36 PM

Celtics lead the Wizards 35-26 at the end of the 1st. Jayson Tatum is out, but Boston’s offense has been just fine so far. Porzingis leads all scorers with 11 pts. – 6:36 PM

