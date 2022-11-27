Wizards vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $11,909,289 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: The Team 980

