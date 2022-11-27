Wizards vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $11,909,289 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Joshua_Newman
Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal is worth your attention.
I imagine Washington is ahead of Utah, which would be an indication that a Utah loss on Friday is not getting it to the Rose Bowl.
The Rose Bowl is not going to bypass 10-win Washington if USC goes to the Playoff. – 2:26 AM
@Tjonesonthenba
If I were USC I would’ve been rooting for Washington as well…..Utah is a more valuable game than Oregon – 2:06 AM