Wizards vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Wizards vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Wizards vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 27, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $11,909,289 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Newman
@Joshua_Newman
Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal is worth your attention.
I imagine Washington is ahead of Utah, which would be an indication that a Utah loss on Friday is not getting it to the Rose Bowl.
The Rose Bowl is not going to bypass 10-win Washington if USC goes to the Playoff. – 2:26 AM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
If I were USC I would’ve been rooting for Washington as well…..Utah is a more valuable game than Oregon – 2:06 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home