Anthony Davis likely to return on Monday

Brad Turner: Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is probable for tonight’s game vs. Indy (upgraded from questionable) after missing the last game vs. SAS. – 3:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, AD is now listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. AK – 3:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 3:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis, who is questionable with a left calf contusion, is wearing a black sleeve on his leg at shootaround pic.twitter.com/dJdK3NbzMA – 1:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Got to yell about Anthony Davis on the episode I just recorded. Today is a good Sunday – 11:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James is probable and Anthony Davis is officially questionable for Monday’s game against Indiana, Lakers say.
LeBron James is probable and Anthony Davis is officially questionable for Monday’s game against Indiana, Lakers say.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Monday vs Lakers, LeBron James is listed as probable and Anthony Davis is questionable. – 6:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN. – 10:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 143, Spurs 138
The Lakers win without Anthony Davis to improve to 7-11. LeBron James had a season-high 39 points on a season-high seven 3s. Dennis Schroder had 21 points. Six Lakers scored in double figures. LA has won 5 of 6.
Up next: vs. Indiana on Monday. – 10:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves is 5-for-5 tonight. He came into the game shooting 50.5% — second best on the team among all the guys averaging at least five shot attempts per game, behind only Anthony Davis. He’s really sharpened his game from Year 1 to Year 2. – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Haven’t mentioned the Pacers guys yet tonight so here’s the obligatory “they wouldn’t have given up 70 first-half points to the Spurs if they’d had Myles Turner” tweet.
The gap between AD and every other supposed rim-protector on this team is staggering. – 9:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jakob Poeltl, who had 12 pts and 9 reb in 10 mins already, is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness, per the Spurs. The Lakers, without AD, catch a break. – 9:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Poeltl, taking advantage of the absence of Anthony Davis (bruised calf, is in the locker room with 12 points on 6 of 8 in 10 minutes to go along with 9 rebounds and a block. – 8:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jakob Poeltl, who has taken advantage of AD’s absence for 12 points and 9 rebounds already, just limped to the locker room after apparently hurting himself on a dunk. – 8:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers held the Spurs to 94 points last night with Anthony Davis on the floor.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Spurs were doubling LeBron in the post last night, when Anthony Davis was playing. Tonight they can more or less throw all of South Texas on him with the spacing the Lakers have put around him. – 8:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for the second time this season, opening the door for Thomas Bryant to start es.pn/3F4S2R3 – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no Anthony Davis patrolling inside, San Antonio has 12 points in the paint in the first 3+ minutes, including B2B layups to put them up 14-12 into the first Lakers time out. – 8:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis is out for Lakers at Spurs because of bruised left calf. LeBron James is playing tonight – 6:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
LeBron is in tonight, but Anthony Davis is out with a bruised calf after getting kicked in the second half last night. – 6:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/cOiR6JqZO0 – 6:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 6:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (calf contusion) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out against San Antonio tonight. – 6:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be out tonight with a calf injury, per Darvin Ham. He was kicked in the calf on Friday, per Ham. – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio.
LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is probable for tonight’s game with the left adductor strain he came back from to play in last night’s game. He said afterwards that he expects to play tonight.
AD is questionable with a left calf contusion suffered vs. SAS last night. No longer on report w/back soreness. – 1:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is probable and Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is questionable for game tonight at Spurs. – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD this season:
26.3 PPG
12.8 RPG
57.0 FG%
3.8 S+BPG
Those numbers are either career high or best since his Pelicans days. pic.twitter.com/qWrQSrWLBD – 11:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 10-13 FG
Davis has recorded five straight 25p/15r games in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field.
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Charles Barkley (6, 1990).
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out.
Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks. – 10:58 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Anthony Davis said he wished he had gotten a tribute video from New Orleans (like the Spurs gave to Lonnie Walker tonight). 🤨
https://t.co/p7mpfaC0Qw #LakeShow #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iEeYfjp1Bc – 10:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and AD combined for 46 points tonight.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 49. – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 105, Spurs 94
The Lakers win their first road game of the season to improve to 6-11. LA has won 4 of its past 5 games. AD had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his return.
Up next: at San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Wherever you thought Anthony Davis fell in the NBA hierarchy in March, 2020 is where you should slot him back in now.
The bubble shooting ain’t coming back but otherwise he’s the exact same guy he was in the championship season. – 10:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers didn’t score in the final 3:44 of the 3rd Q, as SAS ripped off an 8-0 run to trim the LAL lead to 4, with LeBron and AD on the bench.
LAL led by as many as 20 in the 1st half, before a 34-20 3rd Q for San Antonio nearly made it a new ball game. – 9:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Spurs:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 7:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left adductor strain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both playing tonight in San Antonio, per the Lakers. – 6:56 PM
Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James as probable and Anthony Davis as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Indiana. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 27, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers expect star big man Anthony Davis to return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the 143-138 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs because of a left calf contusion. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022
“Just it being a back-to-back, the load he was carrying, specifically with [LeBron James] out, it’s just the smart and right thing to do,” Ham said of the decision to rest Davis. “We don’t want to push him this early in the season. And when you’re talking about different muscles and ligaments, it’s something that can easily turn into a year-long issue. So just to avoid that, we don’t want to put any additional strain on the area. -via ESPN / November 27, 2022
