Anthony Davis likely to return on Monday

The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is AVAILABLE tonight in San Antonio, making his return after five games out.Anthony Davis is also available. – 6:55 PM

Seems like the Lakers came out with a mandate to get Anthony Davis (who has 30-plus in four straight) more involved on offense. Davis looks a little more engaged, too. – 9:21 PM

The Lakers didn’t score in the final 3:44 of the 3rd Q, as SAS ripped off an 8-0 run to trim the LAL lead to 4, with LeBron and AD on the bench.LAL led by as many as 20 in the 1st half, before a 34-20 3rd Q for San Antonio nearly made it a new ball game. – 9:44 PM

Anthony Davis’ streak of 30-plus ends, but he still had 25 points (19 in the second half), 15 rebounds, 3 blocks and was plus-16. – 10:15 PM

Wherever you thought Anthony Davis fell in the NBA hierarchy in March, 2020 is where you should slot him back in now.The bubble shooting ain’t coming back but otherwise he’s the exact same guy he was in the championship season. – 10:19 PM

Final: Lakers 105, Spurs 94The Lakers win their first road game of the season to improve to 6-11. LA has won 4 of its past 5 games. AD had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. LeBron had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in his return.Up next: at San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:19 PM

Anthony Davis on LeBron: I think it was really good for us. It looked like he felt good out there, and hopefully he continues to feel good and he’ll be out there for us tomorrow. – 10:35 PM

Anthony Davis said he wished he had gotten a tribute video from New Orleans (like the Spurs gave to Lonnie Walker tonight). 🤨 https://t.co/p7mpfaC0Qw #LakeShow #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iEeYfjp1Bc

LeBron said AD was playing like the best player in the league over the last several games when he was out.Davis took only 13 shots tonight, but went for 25 and 15 with four assists and three blocks. – 10:58 PM

Anthony Davis last night:✅ 25 PTS✅ 15 REB✅ 10-13 FGDavis has recorded five straight 25p/15r games in which he’s shot at least 60% from the field.The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Charles Barkley (6, 1990).More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

AD this season:26.3 PPG12.8 RPG57.0 FG%3.8 S+BPGThose numbers are either career high or best since his Pelicans days. pic.twitter.com/qWrQSrWLBD

LeBron is probable for tonight’s game with the left adductor strain he came back from to play in last night’s game. He said afterwards that he expects to play tonight.AD is questionable with a left calf contusion suffered vs. SAS last night. No longer on report w/back soreness. – 1:53 PM

Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio.LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. – 6:33 PM

Anthony Davis will be out tonight with a calf injury, per Darvin Ham. He was kicked in the calf on Friday, per Ham. – 6:34 PM

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will be out. He was kicked in the calf last night; the Lakers are being cautious, Ham calls it “the smart and right thing to do.” – 6:34 PM

Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 6:34 PM

LeBron is in tonight, but Anthony Davis is out with a bruised calf after getting kicked in the second half last night. – 6:41 PM

Anthony Davis is out for Lakers at Spurs because of bruised left calf. LeBron James is playing tonight – 6:42 PM

With no Anthony Davis patrolling inside, San Antonio has 12 points in the paint in the first 3+ minutes, including B2B layups to put them up 14-12 into the first Lakers time out. – 8:16 PM

New story: Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is out for the second time this season, opening the door for Thomas Bryant to start es.pn/3F4S2R3

Wenyen Gabriel with a steal and buzzer three, his second 3-pointer of the game.AD era over. Gabriel era has arrived. – 8:33 PM

Spurs we’re doubling LeBron in the post last night, when Anthony Davis was playing. Tonight they can more or less throw all of South Texas on him with the spacing the Lakers have put around him. – 8:38 PM

The Lakers held the Spurs to 94 points last night with Anthony Davis on the floor.With no Anthony Davis tonight, the Spurs are on pace for 147 with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM

Jakob Poeltl, who has taken advantage of AD’s absence for 12 points and 9 rebounds already, just limped to the locker room after apparently hurting himself on a dunk. – 8:43 PM

Poeltl, taking advantage of the absence of Anthony Davis (bruised calf, is in the locker room with 12 points on 6 of 8 in 10 minutes to go along with 9 rebounds and a block. – 8:46 PM

Jakob Poeltl, who had 12 pts and 9 reb in 10 mins already, is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness, per the Spurs. The Lakers, without AD, catch a break. – 9:00 PM

Haven’t mentioned the Pacers guys yet tonight so here’s the obligatory “they wouldn’t have given up 70 first-half points to the Spurs if they’d had Myles Turner” tweet.The gap between AD and every other supposed rim-protector on this team is staggering. – 9:09 PM

Austin Reaves is 5-for-5 tonight. He came into the game shooting 50.5% — second best on the team among all the guys averaging at least five shot attempts per game, behind only Anthony Davis. He’s really sharpened his game from Year 1 to Year 2. – 9:45 PM

Final: Lakers 143, Spurs 138The Lakers win without Anthony Davis to improve to 7-11. LeBron James had a season-high 39 points on a season-high seven 3s. Dennis Schroder had 21 points. Six Lakers scored in double figures. LA has won 5 of 6.Up next: vs. Indiana on Monday. – 10:36 PM

LeBron James is probable and Anthony Davis is officially questionable for Monday’s game against Indiana, Lakers say.More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif

Got to yell about Anthony Davis on the episode I just recorded. Today is a good Sunday – 11:04 PM

Anthony Davis, who is questionable with a left calf contusion, is wearing a black sleeve on his leg at shootaround pic.twitter.com/dJdK3NbzMA

Lakers say that Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 3:26 PM

Per the Lakers, AD is now listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Pacers. AK – 3:26 PM

Anthony Davis is probable for tonight’s game vs. Indy (upgraded from questionable) after missing the last game vs. SAS. – 3:28 PM

