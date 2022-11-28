Ben Simmons leaves game and does not return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons felt the soreness in his knee and asked out. He doesn’t expect any further imaging on the knee. #Nets – 9:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons’ knee isn’t related to the back to his knowledge. First time Simmons has complained about his knee since he came back from that first stint with soreness. – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons asked to be pulled out with soreness in the same knee as earlier this season. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons asked to be pulled out of the game because of the left knee soreness. Said he’s day-to-day, will see what some treatment can do. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Magic 109-102 behind Kevin Durant’s masterpiece. For the first time since they were 1-1, the Nets are back to .500 at 11-11. Team is 2-0 on this seven-game homestand with the Wizards coming to town Wednesday. Let’s see what Vaughn says about Ben Simmons. – 9:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lose Ben Simmons to knee injury against #Magic nypost.com/2022/11/28/net… via @nypostsports – 9:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness, the team announced. – 8:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. #nets – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness #Nets – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 52-51. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 30 points. Nets shooting just 3-for-13 from 3. Nets showing no resistance defensively. We’re supposed to get an update on Ben Simmons at halftime. Will tweet it once I get it. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 45-43 with 2:19 left in the first half. Ben Simmons is still in the locker room. Plan to get an update at halftime if one doesn’t come before then. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons just went to the locker room. Will see what else I can learn. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons having a really tough time around the rim to start this one. – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
That pairing is not going to last long. Offense is not sustainable. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons look significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
That pairing is not going to last long. – 7:50 PM
After the Nets’ 112-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night where he put up 14 points, six dimes, three steals and two blocks, Ben Simmons told reporters that it’s the best he’s felt in terms of mobility in recent memory. Simmons memorably took the entire 2021-22 season off, nursing back and knee problems along the way. “So far this is the best I’ve felt in terms of moving. Obviously it’s a back-to-back too. I think my minutes were supposed to be lower, but I was trying to push myself and I wanted to be out there to help the team win,” Simmons said, via SNY Nets. -via Clutch Points / November 24, 2022
Erik Slater: This clip of KD talking about Ben Simmons yelling at him after he passed up a backdoor dunk in Portland is hilarious: “Joe missed the shot and I look up and Ben was like ‘Dunk the f***ing ball!’” Simmons’ mindset has done a complete 180. pic.twitter.com/swf4ZD6Nmv -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 24, 2022
