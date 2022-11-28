Bulls 53, Jazz 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (8-11) play against the Utah Jazz (10-10) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Chicago Bulls 53, Utah Jazz 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen got a career-high for any half with 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He made 5-of-6 3-pointers.
The Bulls made 3-of-10 3-pointers.
The Jazz made 11-of-24 3-pointers. – 10:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen leading way with 24 points for Utah, which is shooting 53.3% and 11-24 from 3P range
Nikola Vucevic has 14 points for Chicago – 9:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls head to the locker room trailing 60-53.
Vooch leads with 14 points, LaVine adds 11.
Markkanen leads the Jazz with an explosive 24-point first half. His career-high is 38 points. He’s well on track to clear that tonight. – 9:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That was only Jarred Vanderbilt’s second three point attempt in the last five games and his first make in nine games.
He needs to keep taking it. – 9:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Make it 23 points for 23 🫡
@Rudy Gay on the call 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5lpFX56ZR5 – 9:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
You could say Lauri Markkanen got up for this matchup
23 points on 9-10 shooting midway through second quarter pic.twitter.com/LQmenuis39 – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lauri Markkanen seems determined to put up 50 against #Bulls tonight. One thing that could foil his plan is a blowout keeping him on bench in 4thQ.
He has 23 pts on 9 of 10 shooting and Utah leads 48-38 mid-2ndQ. Not a stellar defensive night so far for Bulls – 9:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
rudy gobert has 26 blocks this season.
walker kessler has 30 blocks this season. – 9:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Chicago timeout, Jazz up 10, mid 2Q. Some better passing from Collin Sexton there leads to a Markkanen dunk.
Markkanen destroying the Bulls, his former team, early. He already has 23 points. – 9:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
My goodness Lauri Markkanen is absolutely torching the Bulls. He’s got 23 points on 9/10 shooting with 6:28 left in the first half.
Jazz up 48-38. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Markkanen dances by half of the Bulls lineup to get a layup past Vooch. He’s now scored 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting.
Jazz lead 46-38. – 9:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Another night, another Woo alley-oop
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TWnjCjryFI – 9:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso’s hustle is next-level.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/rC9SnLcevs – 9:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC plays with the spirit of Dennis Rodman.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/afh6oJnMC4 – 9:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And now Beasley lights it up from the top of the arc.
Eight made 3-pointers so far for the Jazz. The Bulls have only taken seven. – 9:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In his 20th NBA game, Walker Kessler becomes the second-fastest Jazz rookie to reach 30 blocks behind Andrei Kirilenko (18 games).
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1My7HXBrRq – 9:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls tie things up 27-27 to close the first quarter in Utah.
Vooch leads scoring with eight points. Ayo added six points, LaVine added five and Drummond scored six off the bench.
Markkanen leads the Jazz with 11 points. – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls and Jazz finish first quarter tied 27-27
Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 11 points (3-4 3P)
Goran Dragic (2 ast) and Andre Drummond (6 pts) keyed late Bulls run after falling behind by seven early – 9:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tied after 1.
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts, 3 reb
Dosunmu/Dragic: 6 pts each pic.twitter.com/CmsbcJOeas – 9:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dragic to Drummond!
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/CdV6tveLiO – 9:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks Lauri, Patrick, Wendell Carter Jr., and the unfair expectations put on young players these days … PS – Billy also sees PWill figuring it out.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 9:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a timeout as the Jazz push the ball in transition to take an 18-15 lead.
The Bulls offense warmed up pretty quickly in this first quarter, but the defense can’t slow Markkanen and the Jazz. – 9:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch put him in the spin cycle 🌪
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/qapVK3ZS7a – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
23 with 8 early points 🏹
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/WG3mU7Lu6K – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Markkanen dials up a 3-pointer to send the Jazz up 5-2.
The Jazz are attacking the mismatch of forcing DeRozan onto Olynyk with the switch early here. Another game where the Bulls starting group is undersized. – 9:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert had a terrible 1st half — and people on here were sniping about it (hand raised).
But he’s been really good in the 2nd half, doing Utah stuff (rim rolling out of PnR, crashing offensive glass for dunks) as opposed to Minnesota stuff (post ups and isos from 10 feet). – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri is available and starting tonight 💜
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/PWamlTPHEV – 9:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will play in Utah tonight following a “mild” ankle sprain.
Coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls want Caruso to keep being himself — but his physical style of play might require a higher attention to managing his minutes. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan in the P.J. Tucker Kobe 5 PEs tonight in Utah.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/Oes62hWsOU – 8:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters against the Jazz.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/R0HLMAolQa – 8:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Snow’s not slowing us down ❄️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/W59tl7kGec – 8:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
ICYMI: A little pregame reading.
Caught up with Lauri Markkanen on his strong start in Utah: ‘I’m smarter now’
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:03 PM
ICYMI: A little pregame reading.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable tonight, but he’s getting shots up before the game against the @Chicago Bulls.
Will Hardy said all signs were positive today leading up to the game.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/tSq5NzSMrt – 7:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Those guys came in with something to prove”
Kevin McHale isn’t surprised Danny Ainge has led the #Jazz organization to a great start #TakeNote
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/CsLOa6tN2r – 5:00 PM
