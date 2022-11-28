Cavaliers 43, Raptors 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7) play against the Toronto Raptors (9-9) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 43, Toronto Raptors 52 (Half)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 52-43 at half. Siakam leads all scorers with 17, Gary Trent Jr. with eight off the bench. Toronto (and O.G. Anunoby) has held Mitchell to five points on six shots. – 8:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like the #Cavs did a lot of things well in that first half, but they missed a ton of open looks. Guys not named Darius Garland or Evan Mobley are currently 8-of-30 from the floor and 4-of-16 from deep. Shooting numbers like that aren’t gonna win games. They’re down 52-43. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors hold Cavs to 36 per cent shooting, lead 52-43 at the half
Siakam’s got 17 but the roster looks normal again, that’s the takeaway – 8:32 PM
Raptors hold Cavs to 36 per cent shooting, lead 52-43 at the half
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The advanced numbers point to #Cavs Isaac Okoro being impactful for the team — even with his currently nonexistent offensive game. But tonight’s minutes, coming off two solid performances to open the trip, have been rough. – 8:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3⃣ by DG!
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vCf5fR5yja – 8:27 PM
3⃣ by DG!
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 7, 2:12 until halftime, a cool 17 for Siakam
And the Thad Young pass to a cutting Juancho Hernangomez for a layup was old school, old man basketball at its finest. – 8:26 PM
Raptors by 7, 2:12 until halftime, a cool 17 for Siakam
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not sure how long this starting lineup will stick (at minimum, I would expect Barnes to get his spot back sooner than later), but I’ll say this: Young and Hernangomez are building some great chemistry. Juancho loves cutting and Thad loves cutters. Makes for a good match. – 8:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
fast cruisin’
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cRC64yEOtY – 8:20 PM
fast cruisin’
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Coming into tonight, #Cavs believed they could have a big-time edge on the boards — even without Jarrett Allen. Thru one quarter, they are +7 in second-chance points. – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I don’t think the Robin Lopez hook shot from 13 feet out is what the #Cavs are looking for offensively. – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Big 3 (tonight, anyway, with Jarrett Allen out) — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley — have combined for 17 of the team’s 24 points after one quarter. – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Giant Raptors lineup to start the 2nd quarter: Barnes, Trent, Siakam, Boucher, Birch. – 8:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs down 26-24 against the Raptors after the 1Q. Cavs have missed quite a few open looks from deep but the good news for them is that Darius Garland has made each of his first three attempts after going 4-of-19 last night in Detroit. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 26-24 on Cavs after a quarter, Siakam’s got 8, Raptors held Cleveland to 36 per cent shooting – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s gotta feel good for Garland after the night he had last night. – 8:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are better with their best players, is what I’m seeing out here. – 7:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the usual Dean 3⃣
@Dean Wade | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U4LXOipnZU – 7:56 PM
the usual Dean 3⃣
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young finishes on the pick and roll and draws a foul at the rim. Then, with Evan Mobley trying to post him up, he forces an air ball at the end of the shot clock.
Don’t think he’s a big man? Think again. – 7:53 PM
Thad Young finishes on the pick and roll and draws a foul at the rim. Then, with Evan Mobley trying to post him up, he forces an air ball at the end of the shot clock.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes and Christian Koloko checking in at the 5:40 mark. Still no Gary Trent Jr. – 7:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
starting early 👌
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/bdwbB3OxOY – 7:47 PM
starting early 👌
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
There did not look like there was much contact at all on the Mobley foul on Thad Young. – 7:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Good to see Evan Mobley attempt those open 3-pointers. Just being a threat to do that greatly changes the spacing for the #Cavs, especially when he’s playing the five. – 7:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Raptors, like most teams, are helping really far off of Okoro’s spot in the corner. Looks like Toronto is using Siakam for that role. – 7:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam hasn’t forgotten how to play basketball over the last 3 weeks, it seems. – 7:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bebe sighting at Raptors-Cavs. He’s sitting baseline behind the Raps’ hoop. If VanVleet throws a lob high enough he might be able to throw it down from there. – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s time for Monday night basketball.
#CavsRaptors Through the Lens 📸 – 7:25 PM
It’s time for Monday night basketball.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I mean, I’m in Toronto so I kind of have to, right? pic.twitter.com/uLLveUADnP – 7:24 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Ton of Toronto fans in the house, making themselves heard loud and clear after Matthews’ wrist shot pulled Leafs into 1-all tie with Red Wings mid 1st – 7:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
When Pascal got injured one of the positived I was excited for was the prospect of Thad getting his season going. Juancho finding his rhythm has been a nice bonus and it’s nice to see him rewarded.
Borrowing from David Price, if Gary doesn’t like it, play better. – 7:20 PM
When Pascal got injured one of the positived I was excited for was the prospect of Thad getting his season going. Juancho finding his rhythm has been a nice bonus and it’s nice to see him rewarded.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pascal Siakam is back in Toronto’s starting lineup tonight after missing 10 games with an adductor strain.
Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is out for Boston with neck stiffness.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Pascal Siakam is back in Toronto’s starting lineup tonight after missing 10 games with an adductor strain.
Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is out for Boston with neck stiffness.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI: My conversation from the other night with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sees greatness in #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley
“He can be better than me”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 7:10 PM
ICYMI: My conversation from the other night with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sees greatness in #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley
“He can be better than me”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It appears as though Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will come off the bench tonight. Raptors are starting Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez next to VanVleet, Anunoby and the returning Siakam. – 7:08 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Return
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/UrgFEYAqeQ – 7:08 PM
The Return
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters include Juancho and Thad in place of Barnes and Trent jr. VanVleet, Siakam and OG are the others. – 7:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seems Barnes is ok but not 100 per cent okay
Raptors will start VanVleet, Hernangomez, Anunoby, Young and Siakam
No Trent, either – 7:07 PM
Seems Barnes is ok but not 100 per cent okay
Raptors will start VanVleet, Hernangomez, Anunoby, Young and Siakam
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Juancho Hernangomez + Thad Young will stay in starting lineup for now. VanVleet, Anunoby, Juancho, Siakam and Thad Young start. Barnes and Trent off bench. – 7:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say it’s:
Fred VanVleet
O.G. Anunoby
Juancho Hernangómez
Pascal Siakam
Thaddeus Young, so Barnes off bench – 7:06 PM
Raptors say it’s:
Fred VanVleet
O.G. Anunoby
Juancho Hernangómez
Pascal Siakam
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. Will not start tonight. Juancho Hernangomez and Thad Young start alongside Pascal, Fred, and OG – 7:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Quick newser on the return of Pascal Siakam: theathletic.com/3946792/2022/1… – 7:03 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Wade and E. Mobley tonight.
Caris LeVert is available!
Cavs Live coming up NOW! 📺 @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 6:58 PM
#Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Wade and E. Mobley tonight.
Caris LeVert is available!
Cavs Live coming up NOW! 📺 @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 6:58 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Knowing that a lot of post players do not like to extend their defense to the three-point arc, Evan Mobley needs to find a comfort level there in order to open the lanes for teammates such as Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to get to the rim. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 6:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro stepping into the starting lineup tonight for an injured Jarrett Allen, as Evan Mobley shifts to the 5, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This will be the 11th different starting five in the first 21 games
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/i… – 6:26 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro stepping into the starting lineup tonight for an injured Jarrett Allen, as Evan Mobley shifts to the 5, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This will be the 11th different starting five in the first 21 games
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
ICYMI Siakam and Barnes and Banton will play for Raptors tonight. – 6:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It will be at least another few weeks until the Raptors reassess Precious Achiuwa’s ankle injury. – 5:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa is at least another two to three weeks away “before we have a better idea,” Nick Nurse says – 5:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton are all available tonight vs. Cleveland. Siakam on something of a minutes limit – 5:48 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Banton Barnes Siakam all available tonight according to coach Nurse #rtz #Raptors – 5:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
An embarrassment of riches as Raptors get Siakam, Barnes, Banton and Champagnie back tonight – 5:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Raptors Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes WILL PLAY tonight. Said there will be some minute limitations on Siakam. – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam, Barnes and Banton will all be available vs Cleveland tonight. – 5:46 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Scottie Barnes are all available – 5:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
On the Raptors latest injury report, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have been upgraded to PROBABLE. Siakam, who was off to a magnificent start this season, hasn’t played since Nov. 4. Barnes, who beat out Evan Mobley for ROY last year, has missed two games in a row. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie are now listed as probable to play against the Cavs tonight.
Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out. – 5:34 PM
Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie are now listed as probable to play against the Cavs tonight.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have both been upgraded to probably tonight against the #Cavs. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
There is growing optimism that Pascal Siakam will return tonight for the Raptors vs. Cavs. He’s missed 10 games with a strained adductor muscle. He leads the Raptors in scoring, rebounding and assists (24.8/9.3/7.7). Still awaiting final word, but trending positively. – 5:31 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This little tidbit from Pascal Siakam was brought to my attention today. He remains officially questionable but it seems like he’ll be back tonight based on his Instagram. I noticed the line on @BodogCA moved one point toward the Raps this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2EAFGHHPL – 4:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was among the other nominees. – 3:32 PM
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have played their last 7 games without at least 2 rotation players, their last 6 games without at least 3 rotation players, their last 5 games without at least 4 rotation players, and their last 3 games without at least 5 rotation players. pic.twitter.com/GWRHFlFvvS – 2:45 PM
