Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $11,577,747 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $14,788,065 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
