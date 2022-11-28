Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 28, 2022- by

By |

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $11,577,747 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $14,788,065 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/x4E4kQXQkC2:23 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Not the first time Giannis was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/V82PwHpnsz2:22 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home