Dallas will waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for Kemba Walker

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kemba Walker reportedly joining Dallas Mavericks
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/rep… – 9:23 AM
Kemba Walker reportedly joining Dallas Mavericks
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/rep… – 9:23 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On @Adrian Wojnarowski Pod earlier this month, Kemba Walker said he was training in Florida to prepare for a bench contributor role. Walker: “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.” open.spotify.com/episode/6GSId6… – 9:09 AM
On @Adrian Wojnarowski Pod earlier this month, Kemba Walker said he was training in Florida to prepare for a bench contributor role. Walker: “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.” open.spotify.com/episode/6GSId6… – 9:09 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kemba Walker: The talent isn’t a question, it’s the knee. I previously discussed the injury with @Jared Weiss in 2020. Casey Smith and his crew are one of the best medical groups in the NBA and should be up for the challenge. theathletic.com/2235643/2020/1… – 8:48 AM
Re: Kemba Walker: The talent isn’t a question, it’s the knee. I previously discussed the injury with @Jared Weiss in 2020. Casey Smith and his crew are one of the best medical groups in the NBA and should be up for the challenge. theathletic.com/2235643/2020/1… – 8:48 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source confirms Mavs’ plan to sign Kemba Walker to address the glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic’s supporting cast. @Marc Stein first – 8:47 AM
Source confirms Mavs’ plan to sign Kemba Walker to address the glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic’s supporting cast. @Marc Stein first – 8:47 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I think Kemba is worth a look in Dallas. I’ve got some concern with both him and Luka on the court defensively. If anything I think it could be key for the non-Luka minutes, him and Chris Wood project to be a good PnR duo. Kemba played with Wood in Charlotte in 2017 – 8:39 AM
I think Kemba is worth a look in Dallas. I’ve got some concern with both him and Luka on the court defensively. If anything I think it could be key for the non-Luka minutes, him and Chris Wood project to be a good PnR duo. Kemba played with Wood in Charlotte in 2017 – 8:39 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker has found a new home per @Marc Stein masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:35 AM
New: Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker has found a new home per @Marc Stein masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If Facundo Campazzo returns to EuroLeague, which team would you like to see him on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aBdt5GxzOn – 8:34 AM
If Facundo Campazzo returns to EuroLeague, which team would you like to see him on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aBdt5GxzOn – 8:34 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see Kemba Walker play against his former team. Charlotte play Dallas in a Home/Away back to back on March 25th/26th. pic.twitter.com/35xk2xR9XJ – 8:26 AM
Hornets fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see Kemba Walker play against his former team. Charlotte play Dallas in a Home/Away back to back on March 25th/26th. pic.twitter.com/35xk2xR9XJ – 8:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Facundo Campazzo to become a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:20 AM
Facundo Campazzo to become a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Short-lived stint: Facundo Campazzo is about to become a free agent 😬
His replacement in the Dallas Mavericks is already known:
basketnews.com/news-181576-ma… – 8:19 AM
Short-lived stint: Facundo Campazzo is about to become a free agent 😬
His replacement in the Dallas Mavericks is already known:
basketnews.com/news-181576-ma… – 8:19 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs set to sign Kemba Walker, as @Marc Stein reported. Interested to see what Walker has left. Just has not been the same since the second half of his first season in Boston. Still has some offensive firepower but will need to defend to stay on the floor. – 8:14 AM
Mavs set to sign Kemba Walker, as @Marc Stein reported. Interested to see what Walker has left. Just has not been the same since the second half of his first season in Boston. Still has some offensive firepower but will need to defend to stay on the floor. – 8:14 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
The Dallas Mavericks will waive Facundo Campazzo, per @Shams Charania. – 8:07 AM
The Dallas Mavericks will waive Facundo Campazzo, per @Shams Charania. – 8:07 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:07 AM
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:07 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If the Mavericks think that Kemba Walker is the answer, they’re likely not asking the right question. – 7:41 AM
If the Mavericks think that Kemba Walker is the answer, they’re likely not asking the right question. – 7:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me.
Full story here via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… – 6:57 AM
The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me.
Full story here via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… – 6:57 AM
More on this storyline
The Mavericks would have to create a roster spot to sign Walker, which is most easily be done by waiving Facundo Campazzo. The Argentinean guard, who played alongside Mavericks star Luka Dončić at Real Madrid in Spain, has been used sparingly in seven games since Dallas signed Campazzo to a non-guaranteed contract just as the season was starting in mid-October. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 28, 2022
The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to sign Kemba Walker and could complete the signing of the former All-Star guard as early as this week pending physical examinations, league sources tell The Stein Line. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 28, 2022
Darren Wolfson: There was this report, I don’t know even where it originated, that Kemba Walker had a workout scheduled coming up with the Timberwolves. I’m told that is false. I am told nothing going on on the Kemba Walker front. -via Spotify / November 22, 2022
Eddie Sefko: Tim Hardaway Jr. (right foot soreness) is out tonight. Jason Kidd was mum on who might inherit those minutes, but some will likely go to newcomer Facu Campazzo, who is available after visa issues were resolved. -via Twitter @ESefko / October 25, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd pregame about Facundo Campazzo possibilities tonight: “The way he plays [fast] is something that we need, we haven’t had. … Another guy we trust and maybe we can also play him late [and] being able to use Luka in different situations.” Tune in, Argentina. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / October 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.