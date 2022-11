Damian Lillard on Jerami Grant: 'I think he’s added a layer to our team on both ends of the floor'

Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will enter the summer of 2023 as one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, but the 28-year-old forward hinted that Portland has the early edge to re-sign him when asked about his long-term future. “I’m satisfied right now,” Grant told HoopsHype after scoring a career-high 44 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “I’m really happy with what we’re doing. We’ll just talk about it when it comes.” -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022