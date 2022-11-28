Damian Lillard on Jerami Grant: 'I think he’s added a layer to our team on both ends of the floor'

“I think he’s added a layer to our team on both ends of the floor,” Lillard told HoopsHype before the Blazers faced the Nets at Barclays Center. “A lot of times, he’s taking the toughest matchup defensively. He’s using his size, length and athleticism to be disruptive and give guys like Anfernee and myself the opportunity to play off the ball and not wear ourselves out on the defensive end of the floor every possession and then have to go score and make plays as much as we do offensively. On offense, he’s been able to score in isolation, transition, hit catch-and-shoot threes, and post up. He’s doing so many different things for us on both ends of the floor. He’s so versatile. It’s made us a much better team having him.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That might be our longest rushing TD since Charlie Garner vs the jets when I was in middle school lol… @iAM_JoshJacobs a true animal 🤷🏽♂️ – 7:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nets 111, Blazers 97: FINAL. 29 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists for @Justise Winslow. 15 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 5:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Seems to be a correction on Jerami Grant free throws attempts this afternoon – 4:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nets 84, Blazers 80: end of third quarter. 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 6 rebounds/assists for @Justise Winslow. 11 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 4:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nets 58, Blazers 57: halftime. 20 points, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. 9 points, 3 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 4:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Blazers 58-57. Pretty even game so far. Nic Claxton hit a pair of free throws right before the break. He’s shot it a little better from the charity stripe lately. Jerami Grant has carried the Blaxers without Dame. KD has 15, Seth with 14 and Kyrie has 10. – 4:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale with a great defensive possession against Jerami Grant in the post.
That’s the kind of matchup he’s effective against. – 3:55 PM
Royce O’Neale with a great defensive possession against Jerami Grant in the post.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nets 31, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 8 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. POR shooting 41 percent, BKN 57 percent. – 3:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for Brooklyn. The #Nets won’t face Damian Lillard – missing his fourth straight – but have they learned their lesson about not looking past shorthanded foes? #trailblazers – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tips shortly. Another game in which the Nets don’t face the opponent’s best player. Dame Lillard is out. Recent history has shown that only means so much. First game of an eight-game stand. Can Nets start it off with a W? – 2:53 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Regis Prograis just put on a hell of a performance… and closed the show – 1:05 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
I guess Marshall over Notre Dame would have to be it right? Was there any other outcome that looks weirder when looking back at it? – 10:39 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Coliseum is sold out tonight as No. 5 USC, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams, is taking on Notre Dame. Last year 4-8 USC was playing its last home game of the season, a 35-34 loss to BYU, in front of a half empty Coliseum. Here’s what it looked like then and now. pic.twitter.com/PGkR8pPSD2 – 9:36 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Wrote about it this week, but contrary to what everyone wants to believe, Ohio State’s shot at the CFP is not over.
Week 1 should matter — even though a lot of people act like it doesn’t — and the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame is a good win that could become a great win tonight. pic.twitter.com/vDNZRSFgVG – 7:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 28+ free throws in a game since 2000:
— Hack a Shaq
— Hack a Shaq
— Hack a Shaq
— LeBron James
— Hack a Dwight
— Hack a Dwight
— Hack a Jordan
— Hack a Jordan
— Hack a Jordan
— Hack a Drummond
— Hack a Ben
— Jerami Grant (last night) pic.twitter.com/sbs2FxbFSj – 2:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jerami Grant dropped a career-high 44 at The Garden in the @adidas Basketball Crazy 1 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sUUhVhwKJB – 12:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Yo, Jerami Grant shot 28 free throws tonight and had 44 points. Not Nuggets related just had to share. – 11:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey Billups starts out by saying he’s disappointed Jerami didn’t hit a few more free throws to get 50 at the Garden – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups jokes he is “very disappointed” in Jerami Grant because missed free throws prevented him from scoring 50 at Madison Square Garden. Said he was proud of how Grant (44 points) carried Portland to a win. – 10:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons went OFF in The Garden 🔋 pic.twitter.com/wtKa5GKlFC – 10:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers snap their 4-game losing streak behind Grant’s career high 44. This is Portland’s second OT win of the season. Blazers defeat the Knicks, 132-129.
Jerami to @brookeolzendam — “I should’ve had 50.” – 10:32 PM
Blazers snap their 4-game losing streak behind Grant’s career high 44. This is Portland’s second OT win of the season. Blazers defeat the Knicks, 132-129.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 132, Knicks 129: FINAL in OT. Blazers end four-game skid. Career-high 44 points for @Jerami Grant thanks to a franchise record 21 free throws. 38 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons in 47 minutes. 20 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons tonight:
82 PTS
7 3P
Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons tonight:
82 PTS
7 3P
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Wild game here at MSG, where the Blazers win 132-129 in overtime.
Jerami Grant finishes with 44 points to lead Portland, while Anfernee Simons had 38, including hitting the game-tying FTs at the end of regulation.
Wild game here at MSG, where the Blazers win 132-129 in overtime.
Jerami Grant finishes with 44 points to lead Portland, while Anfernee Simons had 38, including hitting the game-tying FTs at the end of regulation.
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Jerami Grant has now attempted a @Portland Trail Blazers franchise record 28 free throws tonight. Former team record was 22. – 10:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And that’s a new career high for @Jerami Grant with 44 points in 40 minutes – 10:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 116, Knicks 116: end of regulation. 40 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 32 points, 4 assists/rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists for @Josh Hart. – 10:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A terrible shot by Anfernee Simons to get Portland the 2-for-1 with a tie game down the stretch, followed by a terrific Jalen Brunson post move inside to give NYK a 116-114 lead with 13.7 seconds to go. We’ll see if Jerami Grant (40 points) or Simons (30) has one more in them. – 10:04 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s kind of hilarious that the Knicks don’t have a single wing who can defend Jerami Grant. – 10:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
we probably still don’t give jerami grant enough credit for deciding to explore and strengthen his offensive dynamism mid-career. you couldn’t have envisioned a game like this from him three years ago. – 9:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s 40 points on 10-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from three and 17-of-22 from the free throw line for @Jerami Grant. Blazers up 114-111 with 1:15 to play in regulation. – 9:58 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
One-bid ACC? Just kidding but the league is off to another brutal start.
One-bid ACC? Just kidding but the league is off to another brutal start.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 92, Knicks 86: end of third quarter. 28 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 26 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists for @Josh Hart. – 9:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jerami Grant went to the line 12 times in the second quarter alone — and the Blazers lead the Knicks, 62-61, after trailing by 14 in the second quarter. – 8:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Massive first half for Jerami Grant here at MSG tonight, as he has 25 points — including going 12-for-14 from the free throw line — to give Portland a 62-61 lead without Dame Lillard. – 8:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 62, Knicks 61: Portland goes 20-5 in the final 4:30 of the half to take a one-point lead into the intermission. 25 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Knicks 31, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 44 percent, NYK 46 percent. – 8:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Welcome to Adam Silver’s NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. – 7:26 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🚨Sneakerheads: For #BlackFriday weekend, our squad at @kickscrew is dropping hard to find hype kicks and classics at the best prices. You know where I’ll be shopping… 📲👟
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
👀 We just dropped new @MoveInsoles bundle deals for #BlackFriday. Get two pairs of our insoles and save $. Covering all of your needs on and off the court. Tap in!
Sean Highkin: New addition to the Blazers’ injury report for tomorrow in Cleveland: Josh Hart is “probable” with a left ankle sprain. Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II and Keon Johnson remain out. -via Twitter @highkin / November 22, 2022
Shams Charania: Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle in the right lower leg and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 20, 2022
Sean Highkin: Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. That would almost certainly rule him out for the entire upcoming four-game road trip. -via Twitter @highkin / November 20, 2022
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will enter the summer of 2023 as one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, but the 28-year-old forward hinted that Portland has the early edge to re-sign him when asked about his long-term future. “I’m satisfied right now,” Grant told HoopsHype after scoring a career-high 44 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “I’m really happy with what we’re doing. We’ll just talk about it when it comes.” -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022
“This is an extremely talented group of guys,” Grant told HoopsHype. “It’s a mix of young and older guys that are veterans who know how to play. It’s a good fit for me. I think we can be really good. What we have, we can win with for sure. We’ve got a lot of talented players who can put the ball in the basket. We’ve got a lot of defenders. We’ve got rebounders. We’ve got a bit of everything. I think we can be really good. We are good now. We can be a lot better, so I’m looking forward to it.” -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022
Jorge Sierra: TOP CANDIDATES TO MAKE ALL-STAR DEBUT (as of now): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, Jerami Grant, Jalen Brunson/ Brunson would be the first Knicks’ PG to make the All-Star Game since Mark Jackson in 1989. hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 26, 2022
