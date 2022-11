De'Aaron Fox officially joins Klutch Sports Group

Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM

That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM

An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.