De'Aaron Fox officially joins Klutch Sports Group

Klutch Sports Group: Welcome @De’Aaron Fox! #Klutch
Source: Twitter @KlutchSports
John Karalis @John_Karalis
An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Technical fouls on Mike Brown AND De’Aaron Fox continuing to complain after White ran Smart’s steal on Fox. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are livid after Derrick White clearly tripped De’Aaron Fox and scored off the turnover. Yikes. – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
De’Aaron Fox just got a tech during the timeout. #Celtics #Kings – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox informed @BleacherReport that he and his wife Recee are expecting their first child together in February. It’s a boy. Fox opens up to B/R in a wide-ranging interview on the changes he’s making in his life. Story drops Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/FceT6TSZMs -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 27, 2022
Jorge Sierra: TOP CANDIDATES TO MAKE ALL-STAR DEBUT (as of now): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, De’Aaron Fox, Jerami Grant, Jalen Brunson/ Brunson would be the first Knicks’ PG to make the All-Star Game since Mark Jackson in 1989. hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 26, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tied with De’Aaron Fox for most clutch points. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / November 26, 2022
