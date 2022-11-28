De'Aaron Fox officially joins Klutch Sports Group

John Karalis @John_Karalis
An earlier De’Aaron Fox shot that was ruled a 2 is now a 3, so the score is actually 43-33 – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That should have been a foul on Derrick White. Mike Brown and De’Aaron Fox were both right to complain there. – 8:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Technical fouls on Mike Brown AND De’Aaron Fox continuing to complain after White ran Smart’s steal on Fox. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tech on De’Aaron Fox as well. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are livid after Derrick White clearly tripped De’Aaron Fox and scored off the turnover. Yikes. – 8:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown stands up for his guy and gets hit with a technical foul. De’Aaron Fox clearly got tripped up from behind there. Celtics up 13-6 early. Kings are 2 of 12. – 8:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
De’Aaron Fox just got a tech during the timeout. #Celtics #Kings8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Celtics:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Domantas Sabonis
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 7:34 PM

