Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

“There’s a lot of development there to happen. He needs to evolve his game in the European scene, working with certain adjustments that other teams are doing because of the characteristics, skills, advantages, and disadvantages he might have in his game. He is open to discussing and discovering new ways to help the team and his teammates, which makes him very important to the team and chemistry,” he continued in an interview with BasketNews. “But regarding cooperation, I would say it was very smooth. Giannis wants to be coached. It starts with his humbleness. He has both his feet on the ground. He has a lot to grow as a player, and he knows that. The fact is that he likes the sport, and he’s a living example. In that term, it was easy,” the coach emphasized . -via BasketNews / November 27, 2022