Hawks 72, 76ers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Hawks led by as many as 16 earlier in the half, when the Sixers were shooting just 4-13 from 3 and Embiid started off 1-7. But Embiid started to get it going there to close the 2nd and the Sixers’ zone was effective, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 4, 55-51, at the break. – 8:06 PM