Hawks 72, 76ers 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 72, Philadelphia 76ers 66 (Q3 04:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
This is Trae throwing an assist to Hunter (middle). pic.twitter.com/afwOcNMbrM – 8:12 PM
This is Trae throwing an assist to Hunter (middle). pic.twitter.com/afwOcNMbrM – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Hawks 55, Sixers 51. Sixers trailed by as many as 16 but made a push at the end of the period. Embiid started slow but now has 14-5-3. Harris with an efficient 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Hawks 55, Sixers 51. Sixers trailed by as many as 16 but made a push at the end of the period. Embiid started slow but now has 14-5-3. Harris with an efficient 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great response by the Sixers to close that half — only down four after a rough start with turnovers and poor shooting. There for the taking, especially with Embiid heating up late – 8:07 PM
Great response by the Sixers to close that half — only down four after a rough start with turnovers and poor shooting. There for the taking, especially with Embiid heating up late – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Strong run to close Q2 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who once trailed by 16, now down 4 headed into halftime.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB
Milton: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST – 8:07 PM
Strong run to close Q2 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who once trailed by 16, now down 4 headed into halftime.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB
Milton: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST – 8:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Hawks led by as many as 16 earlier in the half, when the Sixers were shooting just 4-13 from 3 and Embiid started off 1-7. But Embiid started to get it going there to close the 2nd and the Sixers’ zone was effective, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 4, 55-51, at the break. – 8:06 PM
The Hawks led by as many as 16 earlier in the half, when the Sixers were shooting just 4-13 from 3 and Embiid started off 1-7. But Embiid started to get it going there to close the 2nd and the Sixers’ zone was effective, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 4, 55-51, at the break. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A disastrous end to the first half for Atlanta, who led by as many as 16 but now only lead 55-51 going into the break. Joel Embiid erupted down the stretch, and now has 14-5-3 on the night.
Justin Holiday leads Atlanta with 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:06 PM
A disastrous end to the first half for Atlanta, who led by as many as 16 but now only lead 55-51 going into the break. Joel Embiid erupted down the stretch, and now has 14-5-3 on the night.
Justin Holiday leads Atlanta with 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris is shooting 5-for-8. The other starters are a combined 4-for-22. #Sixers – 8:03 PM
Tobias Harris is shooting 5-for-8. The other starters are a combined 4-for-22. #Sixers – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even if Doc Rivers wins this challenge, I don’t like it. Pretty low value outcome if Philly wins it.
Odd game so far. Hawks have felt like they’ve dominated it, but they only lead by 10 – largely because the Sixers have taken 11 more shots so far. – 8:01 PM
Even if Doc Rivers wins this challenge, I don’t like it. Pretty low value outcome if Philly wins it.
Odd game so far. Hawks have felt like they’ve dominated it, but they only lead by 10 – largely because the Sixers have taken 11 more shots so far. – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his defensive rebound at the 4:14 mark of the second quarter, Clint Capela has his 3,500th career defensive board. – 7:58 PM
With his defensive rebound at the 4:14 mark of the second quarter, Clint Capela has his 3,500th career defensive board. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The ball has inadvertently smacked Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid in the face. Emblematic of this first half. – 7:54 PM
The ball has inadvertently smacked Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid in the face. Emblematic of this first half. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, who have performed so admirably in the absence of Maxey and Harden, are a combined 2-of-10 from the floor tonight. Embiid is 0-for-4 in his return.
Unsurprisingly, the Sixers trail 40-30 about midway through the second. – 7:48 PM
Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, who have performed so admirably in the absence of Maxey and Harden, are a combined 2-of-10 from the floor tonight. Embiid is 0-for-4 in his return.
Unsurprisingly, the Sixers trail 40-30 about midway through the second. – 7:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
You know how sometimes you go to those pop-a-shots and on the second difficulty setting the rim starts moving side to side? Might be some of that going on with this Sixers vs Hawks game with how far off some of these misses are. – 7:45 PM
You know how sometimes you go to those pop-a-shots and on the second difficulty setting the rim starts moving side to side? Might be some of that going on with this Sixers vs Hawks game with how far off some of these misses are. – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin ready to tip this one off. His first action since Nov. 16 in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Oll2Ro1Bmn – 7:42 PM
Blake Griffin ready to tip this one off. His first action since Nov. 16 in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Oll2Ro1Bmn – 7:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
And here comes Embiid, for those who were worried.
Meanwhile, House got a T for pounding the ball off the floor in frustration. – 7:41 PM
And here comes Embiid, for those who were worried.
Meanwhile, House got a T for pounding the ball off the floor in frustration. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Hawks first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/JeEhgnCpWQ – 7:40 PM
#Sixers vs. #Hawks first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/JeEhgnCpWQ – 7:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trent Forrest recorded two steals in tonight’s opening quarter, marking a career-high for steals in a first quarter, as well as the fourth time he’s swiped 2+ steals in any quarter of his career. – 7:38 PM
Trent Forrest recorded two steals in tonight’s opening quarter, marking a career-high for steals in a first quarter, as well as the fourth time he’s swiped 2+ steals in any quarter of his career. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hawks 34, Sixers 23 at the end of the first after Niang hits the 3 at the buzzer. Still, a sluggish first for the Sixers, who are allowing the Hawks to shoot 56.5 percent from the floor (including 20 points in the paint) and are getting outrebounded 15-8. – 7:36 PM
Hawks 34, Sixers 23 at the end of the first after Niang hits the 3 at the buzzer. Still, a sluggish first for the Sixers, who are allowing the Hawks to shoot 56.5 percent from the floor (including 20 points in the paint) and are getting outrebounded 15-8. – 7:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Justin Holiday has connected on his 1,000th career three-pointer. Holiday is one of 53 active players to have knocked down at least 1,000 triples. – 7:34 PM
Justin Holiday has connected on his 1,000th career three-pointer. Holiday is one of 53 active players to have knocked down at least 1,000 triples. – 7:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Without Jalen Johnson, we’re seeing a 4 smalls + Clint lineup late in 1Q with Trent Forrest and Justin Holiday among them. – 7:31 PM
Without Jalen Johnson, we’re seeing a 4 smalls + Clint lineup late in 1Q with Trent Forrest and Justin Holiday among them. – 7:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third bucket of the night, John Collins has his 2,000th career made field goal. Collins is the 16th player in franchise history to have over 5,000 career points, 2,000 career made field goals and 2,500 career rebounds. – 7:25 PM
With his third bucket of the night, John Collins has his 2,000th career made field goal. Collins is the 16th player in franchise history to have over 5,000 career points, 2,000 career made field goals and 2,500 career rebounds. – 7:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed is about to check in. Rivers sticking with him with Embiid back, at least in this matchup. – 7:24 PM
Paul Reed is about to check in. Rivers sticking with him with Embiid back, at least in this matchup. – 7:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Think PJ had a tip-in there a couple of possessions back. He came into the game shooting just 40% at the rim.
(Unfortunately, it was for the Hawks).
Atlanta’s holding an 18-16 lead midway through the first. Tobias Harris leads both teams with 9 on 4-5 shooting. – 7:22 PM
Think PJ had a tip-in there a couple of possessions back. He came into the game shooting just 40% at the rim.
(Unfortunately, it was for the Hawks).
Atlanta’s holding an 18-16 lead midway through the first. Tobias Harris leads both teams with 9 on 4-5 shooting. – 7:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid buying into the offensive trends that earned the Sixers a 3-1 week last week despite being down 3 stars, moving the ball quickly on DHOs as actions develop. Philadelphia has run Chicago action a ton through the first 4 minutes. – 7:17 PM
Embiid buying into the offensive trends that earned the Sixers a 3-1 week last week despite being down 3 stars, moving the ball quickly on DHOs as actions develop. Philadelphia has run Chicago action a ton through the first 4 minutes. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Couple impact plays on the defensive end for Embiid early. His rejection of Hunter leads to a Milton transition layup. Then Embiid collects a loose ball, which resulted in a Harris finish. – 7:17 PM
Couple impact plays on the defensive end for Embiid early. His rejection of Hunter leads to a Milton transition layup. Then Embiid collects a loose ball, which resulted in a Harris finish. – 7:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is appearing in his 300th career game tonight (all starts). – 7:16 PM
Trae Young is appearing in his 300th career game tonight (all starts). – 7:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @bigplay24slay 🔔
@TISSOT | #BrotherlyLove #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0P68xtUH9n – 7:15 PM
🔔 @bigplay24slay 🔔
@TISSOT | #BrotherlyLove #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0P68xtUH9n – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are facing the backcourt/law firm of Milton and Melton this evening. – 7:13 PM
Hawks are facing the backcourt/law firm of Milton and Melton this evening. – 7:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
who you got in a dance-off? 😂
like for @Georges Niang
comment for @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/qeU5sYAze7 – 7:01 PM
who you got in a dance-off? 😂
like for @Georges Niang
comment for @De’Anthony Melton pic.twitter.com/qeU5sYAze7 – 7:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight and will start against the Hawks after missing the past four games with a left foot sprain. – 6:35 PM
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight and will start against the Hawks after missing the past four games with a left foot sprain. – 6:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle, who was upgraded to questionable before tonight’s game, is cleared for action.
PJ Tucker was probable, and will play as expected #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Matisse Thybulle, who was upgraded to questionable before tonight’s game, is cleared for action.
PJ Tucker was probable, and will play as expected #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/lTPizMC9ym – 6:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/lTPizMC9ym – 6:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid out for his usual pregame warmup. No protective measures immediately visible on either foot. pic.twitter.com/Nd3BOT0x3H – 6:13 PM
Embiid out for his usual pregame warmup. No protective measures immediately visible on either foot. pic.twitter.com/Nd3BOT0x3H – 6:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey just walked into the Sixers’ locker room — and is out of his walking boot. – 6:00 PM
Tyrese Maxey just walked into the Sixers’ locker room — and is out of his walking boot. – 6:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
OG @Shake Milton fan 🔥
@blue_coats | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/RL17xOBMFH – 5:50 PM
OG @Shake Milton fan 🔥
@blue_coats | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/RL17xOBMFH – 5:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, and Jalen Johnson are all game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, and Jalen Johnson are all game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said he’s hopeful Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle can play tonight vs. Atlanta. As per usual, Embiid’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. Thybulle already went through his pregame on-court work about a half-hour ago. – 5:27 PM
Doc Rivers said he’s hopeful Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle can play tonight vs. Atlanta. As per usual, Embiid’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. Thybulle already went through his pregame on-court work about a half-hour ago. – 5:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
No word on Joel Embiid yet but Doc Rivers said that he worked out and practiced for the past four or five days. – 5:17 PM
No word on Joel Embiid yet but Doc Rivers said that he worked out and practiced for the past four or five days. – 5:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says he’s hoping Embiid will be a go tonight after he tests himself during pregame warmups. Says he’s worked out the last 4-5 days or so – 5:17 PM
Rivers says he’s hoping Embiid will be a go tonight after he tests himself during pregame warmups. Says he’s worked out the last 4-5 days or so – 5:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed has been improving in his ability to roll off screens and finishing at the rim. He discussed how he has been able to do so. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/pau… via @SixersWire – 3:30 PM
Paul Reed has been improving in his ability to roll off screens and finishing at the rim. He discussed how he has been able to do so. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/pau… via @SixersWire – 3:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
midday Sixers injury report check in…
PROBABLE: Tucker (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE: Embiid (mid-foot sprain), Thybulle (left ankle, tenosynovitis)
OUT: Harden, Maxey, Springer – 2:53 PM
midday Sixers injury report check in…
PROBABLE: Tucker (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE: Embiid (mid-foot sprain), Thybulle (left ankle, tenosynovitis)
OUT: Harden, Maxey, Springer – 2:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Injury report for tonight’s Hawks at Sixers game. pic.twitter.com/Au9Gfuj2KG – 2:36 PM
Injury report for tonight’s Hawks at Sixers game. pic.twitter.com/Au9Gfuj2KG – 2:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/2eqNL3HXjT – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/2eqNL3HXjT – 2:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quick injury status update on Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Matisse Thybulle here 👇
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:54 PM
Quick injury status update on Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Matisse Thybulle here 👇
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo should not be overlooked for the DPOY once again
The Heat lost PJ Tucker in the off-season, yet Bam Adebayo is still anchoring
Over the last 5 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are a top 3 defense in the NBA
Zone, man, pressing…I don’t care
Bam IS the defense – 1:39 PM
Bam Adebayo should not be overlooked for the DPOY once again
The Heat lost PJ Tucker in the off-season, yet Bam Adebayo is still anchoring
Over the last 5 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are a top 3 defense in the NBA
Zone, man, pressing…I don’t care
Bam IS the defense – 1:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Names are being called. Guys are stepping up and showing that they’re forever ready. Our motto is ‘stay ready’ because it’s a ‘We’ Season. We all are just trying to come in and put it together and win games.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:22 PM
“Names are being called. Guys are stepping up and showing that they’re forever ready. Our motto is ‘stay ready’ because it’s a ‘We’ Season. We all are just trying to come in and put it together and win games.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers Week in Review newsletter, with thoughts on:
* Shake Milton playing the best ball of his career.
* Georges Niang off the dribble!
* Paul Reed’s touch at the rim.
* Encouraging / concerning trends.
* Key stats
* A look at the week ahead.
More:
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 1:07 PM
Sixers Week in Review newsletter, with thoughts on:
* Shake Milton playing the best ball of his career.
* Georges Niang off the dribble!
* Paul Reed’s touch at the rim.
* Encouraging / concerning trends.
* Key stats
* A look at the week ahead.
More:
dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 1:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro is more than a great scorer. Over the last 2 games he proved how good facilitator he is, making the game better.
-10 assists against the Wizards
-10 assists against the Hawks
Story on Herro’s development in passing ability: https://t.co/QFI5PyUJKT
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TZkTfNKXki – 1:02 PM
Tyler Herro is more than a great scorer. Over the last 2 games he proved how good facilitator he is, making the game better.
-10 assists against the Wizards
-10 assists against the Hawks
Story on Herro’s development in passing ability: https://t.co/QFI5PyUJKT
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TZkTfNKXki – 1:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.