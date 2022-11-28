Hornets 55, Celtics 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 55, Boston Celtics 78 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
havent seen the celtics players get so excited for a teammate to score as they do for blake griffin since probably tacko – 8:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
blake griffin only leaves the ground 5x a game, but he makes it count – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Showing utter disdain for his opponent’s abilities Tatum is taking a short, mid-round breather to converse with actor Charlie Sheen pic.twitter.com/r7d5S612gF – 8:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Euro-step ➡️ Slam
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/gHNi6s78Aa – 8:25 PM
Euro-step ➡️ Slam
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Oh boy, Tatum hunting Bouknight on defense, calling for his defender to screen to force the switch. Offensively, he’s 1-5 and has had some pretty off the mark misses. Tough start, let’s see if he picks it up in the 2nd half like last game. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is meeting minimal resistence on his way to the rim – 8:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Blake Griffin with a Back-To-The-Future moment with the lob dunk. #ThisDayInCelticsHistory – 8:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A Blake Griffin one-handed dunk. Didn’t expect that. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart and Brogdon are a combined 11 for 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from three with 10 assists and 3 rebounds.
6:22 left in the second quarter. – 8:20 PM
Smart and Brogdon are a combined 11 for 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from three with 10 assists and 3 rebounds.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White just passed out of a layup so open, both full sections behind the basket groaned in unison – 8:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White always makes the right play. So if he passes up a wide open layup to get Jayson Tatum a tightly contested 3, it’s cause he knows ball. – 8:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Bryce McGowens showing the full package on back to back plays on both ends pic.twitter.com/kMBcUW4QLo – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard with a Brogdon move in transition but Bryce McGowens is all over it. pic.twitter.com/aS1lBVf6Jv – 8:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ten 3-pointers is tied for the most in any quarter in Celtics history 😳 pic.twitter.com/fXkcAEMIX8 – 8:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Celtics scored 45 points… in the first quarter 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xkjed38U0g – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 45-19 after one. Yup
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 10 points, 8 assists
Brogdon – 10 points
Celtics – 73.9% FGs
Celtics – 10-15 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Oubre – 8 points
McDaniels – 6 points
Hornets – 40.9% FGs
Hornets – 0-6 3Ps
Hornets – 5 turnovers – 8:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics up 45-19 after 1.
74% from the floor
67% (10-15) from three
(Without three starters) pic.twitter.com/QPrwszRHDm – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart and Brogdon score 20 PTS with 10 AST in the 1Q. #Celtics lead 45-19, shot 10/15 from 3 and 17/23 from the field. #Hornets shut out (0/6) from three. – 8:06 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics scored 45 points in the first despite six TOs. They had three players in double figures in the quarter, including Tatum with a team-high 16 points. Marcus Smart has 10 points and eight dimes. Brogdon has 10 points off the bench. Team has 13 dimes and 10 made 3s. – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The @Marcus Smart stat line is sick. In 10 minutes, he has 10 points and eight assists for the #Celtics who have a commanding 45-19 lead after the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/I8144uuePb – 8:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics lead 45-19 after the first quarter. 10/15 from 3 and 6 TOs. They’re doing it all, for better and worse. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard will get some run for Marcus Smart, who exits +26. – 8:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart checks out of the game one assist shy of a double-double, and we’re just 10 minutes into the game. – 8:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Celtics have shot it well, but the effort, energy and attention to detail for the Hornets on the court has not been good enough – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart has 8 assists with 2:20 to go in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart’s career-high for assists is 13. He could surpass it in the first half. – 8:01 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics lead 43-16 with 14 assists on 16 made baskets. pic.twitter.com/QHl3jZk2JL – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
43-16 and Kornet now has the #hornets missing at the rim. This might become a historic night. – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen time ⚡
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/KE7pxPyr0z – 7:59 PM
Jalen time ⚡
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
16 point first quarter for Tatum and there’s still 4 minutes left. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I spent the entire timeout looking for GIF to explain how incredible Boston is playing and none of them were good enough. – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Celtics have eight 3s with 4 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. Charlotte average ten 3s per game… Total – 7:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Boston bludgeoning another opponent with three-point shooting. – 7:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics opening up the first quarter with a 75/66/100 shooting line. – 7:55 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics on pace for over 200 points let’s see how this thing plays out – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#hornets 6/6 FG in the paint. Two early fouls on Griffin, but he’s staying in the game. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls on Blake Griffin, but he’s staying in because why not? – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another 10PT lead for the #Celtics. They’ve built one in 18 out of their 21 games. – 7:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s time to talk about the Kornet Kontest, because we got all the details about it before tonight’s game.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/7piVBQNoLh – 7:50 PM
It’s time to talk about the Kornet Kontest, because we got all the details about it before tonight’s game.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Won’t matter if #Celtics keep piling up 3s, but it’s been a layup line for the #Hornets pulling Griffin out of the paint in actions. 19-12 BOS – 7:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How is the Hornets transition defense that bad when they have 4 guys back – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I mean the Hornets have run four sets for Mason Plumlee post-ups already. So, yeah. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White is now the greatest shooter in NBA history. I don’t make the rules. – 7:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Back-to-back 3s and then, drawing an offensive foul. Derrick White is making his presence felt in a big way at both ends of the floor. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back 3s for White, who remains on fire behind the arc. Tatum with a nice pindown away from the ball and Smart found him from the post. – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
nice screen from Tatum to get White that open look. 11-4 Cs run to start the game – 7:45 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Players can be in and out the lineup, but there’s no reason to get out worked by Blake Griffin on the offensive glass. Nobody boxing out, letting him use his momentum to get the ball – 7:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
TD Garden loving Blake Griffin’s work on the offensive glass early which ultimately leads to a Derrick White 3. – 7:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford is out tonight, so Blake Griffin makes the ceremonial first 3 of the game in his place – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin ready to tip this one off. His first action since Nov. 16 in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Oll2Ro1Bmn – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Best part of your Monday: HORNETS HOOPS!
📍 – Boston, MA
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/qWzp65vvaP – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Theo Maledon – 7:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pascal Siakam is back in Toronto’s starting lineup tonight after missing 10 games with an adductor strain.
Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is out for Boston with neck stiffness.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bringing you tonight’s starting five
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/gj8WbXrA2E – 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics starting Blake Griffin again in place of Al Horford on the B2B. – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 28, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Charlotte – Maledon, Oubre Jr., McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Charlotte: Ball, Hayward, Rozier, Martin, Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/OhbLkwwPMM – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Miss a game, miss a lot.
Jayson Tatum returns tonight having dropped from 1st to 5th in the NBA scoring race.
Jaylen Brown moved into the top 10 last night, but will likely drop out by missing tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/1tilqlsrTF – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/4aNs1GuWk5 – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at BOS
Terry Rozier (Illness) is out.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/DmPDFOwJkC – 6:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Three-Points on @TheVolumeSports:
▪️Are Celtics better than last year?
▪️Can Denver—as currently constructed—win the West?
▪️Will the Kings end its playoff drought?
With @Chris Herring and @Brian Scalabrine
youtu.be/5KtpV4JcH3M – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown will miss just his second game of the season on Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Steve Clifford says Gordon Hayward was in great shape coming into this season and says he’s just been unlucky.
“He put himself in a place to have a good year … he had some terrific games when he’s been able to play.” – 6:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Theo Maledon confirmed to start for the first time this season per Coach Clifford – 6:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28
Terry Rozier (Illness) has been downgraded to out. – 5:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No restrictions on Tatum. Jaylen still questionable, seeing how he feels before the game. – 5:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Sam Hauser: “Generates closeouts in random situations that allows our guys to attack gaps … knows when to cut, knows when to shoot … when you have a player like that, who you know can make shots … you’ve got to work to build a system that helps him grow.” – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: “Still questionable. Will see how he feels.” – 5:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mfiondu Kabengele has been working on defense & drop coverage, shots around the paint, and now shooting. He’s active tonight with Horford out pic.twitter.com/BV5epQ6T5U – 5:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Available #hornets tonight
Rozier
Oubre
Washington
Bouknight
Plumlee
Richards
Kai Jones
Mcgowens
McDaniels
Maledon – 5:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Thank you Hornets fans! You showed your support last Friday when we wore this season’s mint and gold City Edition uniforms for the first time, breaking our all-time record for gameday merchandise sales!
#WearTheBuzz x #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/iePBXjhMiP – 4:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
on this day in 1992, @Reggie Miller dropped our NBA franchise record with 57 points in a win over Charlotte.🐐 pic.twitter.com/a2gnrthaln – 4:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/dVDKSRXo9R – 4:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
After tonight, the Celtics have a long stretch of playing teams that may or may not be better than their current records indicate pic.twitter.com/lDjPB8Y3hF – 2:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart in November: 11.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 7.6 APG 2.2 TOV 46.8% FG 38.5% 3PT 85% FT – 2:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The Celtics are just a fine-tuned machine”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on why the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is questionable and Al Horford (back) is out tonight. – 1:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
These dunks go crazy 🤪
#LetsFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/I8R6Yh1GYl – 1:30 PM
