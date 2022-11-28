Hornets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 28, 2022

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $20,492,042 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $11,164,958 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
Celtics and Kings Battle for Best Offense in the NBA audioboom.com/posts/8203797-… via @Audioboom1:47 AM

