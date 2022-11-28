Ja Morant on Derrick Rose: 'He really made it to where people believe in guys like me'

Morant and Rose played against each other for the sixth time on Sunday during the Grizzlies’ 127-123 win against the New York Knicks. After the game, Morant reflected on being compared to Rose. “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me,” Morant said after recording 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for the fifth triple-double of his career. “Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was. Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks and Jalen Brunson fall short as Ja Morant takes over newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:47 AM
Knicks and Jalen Brunson fall short as Ja Morant takes over newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After the fifth triple-double of his career, Ja Morant said his father asked – for the first time – for his jersey after the game. Why?
“It’s just the bright lights, man.”
On Morant putting on a show at MSG and lifting Memphis to a win: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:55 PM
New ESPN story: After the fifth triple-double of his career, Ja Morant said his father asked – for the first time – for his jersey after the game. Why?
“It’s just the bright lights, man.”
On Morant putting on a show at MSG and lifting Memphis to a win: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
After recording his fifth career triple-double Ja Morant signed two jerseys and gave them away.
One went to his father, signed “Garden Boy.” The other went to Derrick Rose, a player he said paved the way for players like him to be stars in the NBA. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:01 PM
After recording his fifth career triple-double Ja Morant signed two jerseys and gave them away.
One went to his father, signed “Garden Boy.” The other went to Derrick Rose, a player he said paved the way for players like him to be stars in the NBA. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
After recording his fifth career triple-double Ja Morant signed two jerseys and gave them away.
One went to his father, signed “Garden Boy.” The other went to Derrick Rose, a player he said paves the way for players like him to be stars in the NBA. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:00 PM
After recording his fifth career triple-double Ja Morant signed two jerseys and gave them away.
One went to his father, signed “Garden Boy.” The other went to Derrick Rose, a player he said paves the way for players like him to be stars in the NBA. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on Derrick Rose: “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me. Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous.“
Memphis legends. pic.twitter.com/zzccJF6oOI – 10:07 PM
Ja Morant on Derrick Rose: “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me. Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous.“
Memphis legends. pic.twitter.com/zzccJF6oOI – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant’s postgame presser was awesome, by the way. Stories coming… – 9:45 PM
Ja Morant’s postgame presser was awesome, by the way. Stories coming… – 9:45 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cam Reddish was extremely complimentary of Ja Morant after guarding him for a good portion of tonight: “I rock with Ja’s game,” he said. “He’s a great player.” Was talking about how tough Steven Adams’ screens are, too. “It’s just fun competing against the best players,” he said. – 9:45 PM
Cam Reddish was extremely complimentary of Ja Morant after guarding him for a good portion of tonight: “I rock with Ja’s game,” he said. “He’s a great player.” Was talking about how tough Steven Adams’ screens are, too. “It’s just fun competing against the best players,” he said. – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant said today was the first time in his career that his father asked for his jersey after a game. Said it was special for him to get a triple-double here at Madison Square Garden, saying it was a place he always has held a special feeling for. – 9:02 PM
Ja Morant said today was the first time in his career that his father asked for his jersey after a game. Said it was special for him to get a triple-double here at Madison Square Garden, saying it was a place he always has held a special feeling for. – 9:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson had 30p, 11a & 5r for New York tonight but missed two shots late in the 4th with a chance to win the game as Knicks fall to MEM, 127-123. Ja Morant had 27p, 14a & 10r to lead Grizzlies. NYK (9-11) played relatively well tonight but has lost 5 of its last 6 at home. – 8:49 PM
Jalen Brunson had 30p, 11a & 5r for New York tonight but missed two shots late in the 4th with a chance to win the game as Knicks fall to MEM, 127-123. Ja Morant had 27p, 14a & 10r to lead Grizzlies. NYK (9-11) played relatively well tonight but has lost 5 of its last 6 at home. – 8:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant secured his fifth triple-double of his career, and the Grizzlies got one late stop against Jalen Brunson when they needed it most.
Final: Grizzlies 127 Knicks 123
The Grizzlies are 12-8
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:44 PM
Ja Morant secured his fifth triple-double of his career, and the Grizzlies got one late stop against Jalen Brunson when they needed it most.
Final: Grizzlies 127 Knicks 123
The Grizzlies are 12-8
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:44 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Ja Morant v Knicks in a spellbinder or a new episode of Yellowstone, one channel removed! Thank God gifted me a split personality… – 8:44 PM
Ja Morant v Knicks in a spellbinder or a new episode of Yellowstone, one channel removed! Thank God gifted me a split personality… – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant has his first triple-double of the season for the Grizzlies: 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.
But he just split a pair of free throws to give the Grizzlies a 125-123 lead with 6 seconds to go. Knicks will get one final shot to tie – or win – this at the buzzer. – 8:38 PM
Ja Morant has his first triple-double of the season for the Grizzlies: 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.
But he just split a pair of free throws to give the Grizzlies a 125-123 lead with 6 seconds to go. Knicks will get one final shot to tie – or win – this at the buzzer. – 8:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ja Morant got unbelievably lucky there, but the result is still a good one for Memphis: a layup to put the Grizzlies up one with 13.9 to go. Been a very fun evening here at MSG. – 8:35 PM
Ja Morant got unbelievably lucky there, but the result is still a good one for Memphis: a layup to put the Grizzlies up one with 13.9 to go. Been a very fun evening here at MSG. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dillon Brooks plays with Ja Morant and Brooks 100% believes he’s the best player on the floor every game.
I mean it with complete sincerity when I say I love it so much. You need guys like that to be a great team. – 8:30 PM
Dillon Brooks plays with Ja Morant and Brooks 100% believes he’s the best player on the floor every game.
I mean it with complete sincerity when I say I love it so much. You need guys like that to be a great team. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant ties his career high in assists with 14. It comes on a huge 3-pointer by Dillon Brooks. – 8:29 PM
Ja Morant ties his career high in assists with 14. It comes on a huge 3-pointer by Dillon Brooks. – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant is even more absurd in slow motion 🌀 pic.twitter.com/iOB7WLmeOB – 8:02 PM
Ja Morant is even more absurd in slow motion 🌀 pic.twitter.com/iOB7WLmeOB – 8:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has 13 assists going into the fourth quarter. His career high is 14.
He’s also two rebounds away from a triple-double. – 7:58 PM
Ja Morant has 13 assists going into the fourth quarter. His career high is 14.
He’s also two rebounds away from a triple-double. – 7:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is just two rebounds away from a triple-double. Knicks have tried to make him a passer – he’s hitting wide open dudes now. – 7:42 PM
Ja Morant is just two rebounds away from a triple-double. Knicks have tried to make him a passer – he’s hitting wide open dudes now. – 7:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies lead Knicks 54-52
Dillon Brooks has 11 points
Ja Morant has eight points, seven assists and five rebounds. Both teams shooting 44%. – 7:14 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies lead Knicks 54-52
Dillon Brooks has 11 points
Ja Morant has eight points, seven assists and five rebounds. Both teams shooting 44%. – 7:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein is the Knicks’ initial all-bench unit tonight vs Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein is the Knicks’ initial all-bench unit tonight vs Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In addition to Jalen Brunson (contused right quad), the Knicks are also listing Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) and
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) as questionable for tomorrows game vs. Memphis – 2:23 PM
In addition to Jalen Brunson (contused right quad), the Knicks are also listing Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) and
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) as questionable for tomorrows game vs. Memphis – 2:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks list Injury update for tomorrow’s game.
Questionable:
Jalen Brunson (Contused right quad)
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) – 2:20 PM
Knicks list Injury update for tomorrow’s game.
Questionable:
Jalen Brunson (Contused right quad)
Derrick Rose (Sore right toe)
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) – 2:20 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @McNuttMonica @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak, Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM
Mitchell Robinson is IN and Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish are OUT tonight vs Portland. More details coming your way on @MSGNetworks at 7 pm with @BillPidto @McNuttMonica @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak, Mike Breen and me. Join us!!! #knicks – 5:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are out tonight, per Thibs.
Mitchell Robinson is available – 5:51 PM
Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are out tonight, per Thibs.
Mitchell Robinson is available – 5:51 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Jalen Brunson has a contused right quad and is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies. Derrick Rose (sore toe) and Cam Reddish (sore groin) are both questionable, as well. -via Twitter @FredKatz / November 26, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the Knicks, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose will not, per Tom Thibodeau. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 25, 2022
Did the bygone possibility of making the Garden his full-time office enter his mind as he was shredding the Knicks with surgical precision? “Nah, it wasn’t a thought,” Morant responded. “Obviously, I felt like everybody’s dream as a basketball player is to play in the Garden. So I’ll take my one time a year.” -via New York Post / November 28, 2022
Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies’ 132-111 win over the Pelicans, Morant opened up about Williamson’s return to the court and how special it is for them to share the floor together. It has been 647 days since they last played against each other–with Zion also missing their supposed meeting last week due to injury–and so Ja couldn’t help but reflect on what they have done so far to be able to reach their current positions. “Two guys from South Carolina… Being able to live out our dream, playing basketball at the highest level. Being able to provide not only for ourselves but [also] our family, it’s big time,” Morant said. -via Clutch Points / November 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.