Ja Morant on Derrick Rose: 'He really made it to where people believe in guys like me'

Morant and Rose played against each other for the sixth time on Sunday during the Grizzlies’ 127-123 win against the New York Knicks. After the game, Morant reflected on being compared to Rose. “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me,” Morant said after recording 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for the fifth triple-double of his career. “Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was. Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him.”Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal