Jaylen Brown: 'I think I'm capable of doing anything and everything'

Brown exploded for a season-high 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action. After their 130-121 win vs. Washington, the Celtics All-Star explained his mindset entering the game with Tatum sidelined due to injury: “Nah, I keep going,” Brown responded when asked if he approaches games differently whenever Tatum is out of the picture. “I’ve been doing it this whole time. I think I’m capable of doing anything and everything. So, just coming out here playing with my teammates, having fun, and letting the game take care of its self. ”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown’s connection vs. Washington shows how far both have come together in Boston bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/27/mar… – 12:03 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Six more Marcus Smart-to-Jaylen Brown assists tonight. 43 connections this season. Third best assist combo in the NBA.
Chemistry is off the charts for these two. But we still need to know more about those headlocks. pic.twitter.com/PblJirl6KF – 9:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart: “That’s my brother and I appreciate him trying to make me the best version of myself.” – 9:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When Jaylen Brown was a rookie and played too fast, he told Marcus Smart, “When everybody’s telling me to slow down, the defense hears that, so I’ma speed up!”
Now he’s learned how to play at his pace:
“We were like, nah, that doesn’t make sense. So he’s using his grace now.” – 9:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown: “When Jaylen first got here, he would go 1-on-5 sometimes and throw up some bullshit (laughs)….he’s using more of his grace now…He’s definitely matured in a way that’s big time for us.” – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I kind of wonder if Jaylen Brown gets a day off tomorrow on the back-to-back against Charlotte. Would make sense, especially if Jayson Tatum can play tomorrow. – 8:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown’s likely done for the night, finishes with 36 points on 13-23 shooting – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Another Jaylen Brown And-1 and Unseld calls a timeout to throw in the towel with 2:04 and #Wizards down 16. Let’s see if Mazzulla pulls his frontline guys. #Celtics – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has been grimacing and flexing out his right shoulder since he came back in the game. Something to keep an eye on. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wizards have cut it to 12 points and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are both back in for Boston. Bradley Beal back in for Washington. – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
And here come Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Certainly not ideal. – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This game is getting sloppy. Jaylen Brown could come back in to stretch the lead again, but not sure he should reenter this mess. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If he played enough, Jaylen Brown might threaten his career-high of 50 points. I don’t think he’s going to play enough though. – 7:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tough sequence for Deni Avdija after he knocks down a 3.
Slowed down running into courtside fans, has to show help for Kristaps Porzingis on Al Horford in semi-transition and then step up onto Jaylen Brown with a full head of steam and gets the foul call despite minimal contact. – 7:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown is going to be an All-Star again this year, right? – 7:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown has attempted 19.2 field goals per game this season. With Jayson Tatum out, he’s gotten up six shots in the first 5:24 against Washington. #timetoeat – 6:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija draws Jaylen Brown as his primary defensive matchup with Jayston Tatum out. – 6:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
With Jayson Tatum out tonight, the Celtics starting five consists of Marcus Smart; Jaylen Brown; Derrick White; Grant Williams and Al Horford. – 6:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
At TD Garden, where Boston will be without Jayson Tatum against Washington. That usually means a big night for Jaylen Brown. Brown last season in games Tatum missed: 30.4 points, ten rebounds, 4.4 assists. – 5:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Deni Avdija
Corey Kispert
Bradley Beal
Monte Morris – 5:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown (and tonight’s national anthem singer) warming up about an hour before tip pic.twitter.com/McF0cViacq – 4:54 PM
More on this storyline
Swell. I have an agenda, and it calls for a local star athlete and self-proclaimed social justice warrior to stop being selective with anti-hate messaging and putting personal loyalty to Ye and Kyrie ahead of hate speech supported or spoken by your friends. That’s my agenda. And the Boston Celtics — an organization built by Red Auerbach, owned by Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and led by Brad Stevens — should teach Brown some history and explain how this organization has been run for 75 years. I reached out to Stevens about this, and he responded Friday with, “We regularly speak to the players about the responsibilities of their platforms. -via Boston Globe / November 26, 2022
“Jaylen has explicitly stated that he is against antisemitism and hate speech. Jaylen also has a strong history of using his platform to contribute positively to causes both local and national. “Regarding the Kyrie Irving suspension, Jaylen has stated that he feels that in his role as vice president of the union he should protect and support players’ rights.” -via Boston Globe / November 26, 2022
“We regularly speak to the players about the responsibilities of their platforms,” Stevens told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. “Jaylen has explicitly stated that he is against antisemitism and hate speech. Jaylen also has a strong history of using his platform to contribute positively to causes both local and national.” -via Boston Globe / November 25, 2022
