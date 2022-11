Jaylen Brown: 'I think I'm capable of doing anything and everything'

Brown exploded for a season-high 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action. After their 130-121 win vs. Washington, the Celtics All-Star explained his mindset entering the game with Tatum sidelined due to injury: “Nah, I keep going,” Brown responded when asked if he approaches games differently whenever Tatum is out of the picture. “I’ve been doing it this whole time. I think I’m capable of doing anything and everything. So, just coming out here playing with my teammates, having fun, and letting the game take care of its self. ”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points