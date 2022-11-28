Jayson Tatum will return against Charlotte

Cameron Tabatabaie: Per Celtics: Jayson Tatum is BACK for tonight’s game against CHA Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE with neck stiffness, Al Horford is OUT with back stiffness
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is BACK for tonight’s game against CHA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics got an absurd 1.383 points per possession in their win Sunday (and did it without Jayson Tatum).
And while these numbers don’t feel sustainable, the Celtics through 20 games are simply lapping the all-time NBA field as the best offense in the history of ever. pic.twitter.com/FCagIIf9Ui – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards entered the day 8th in the East and the Celtics 1st, a potential playoff series. But Boston proved an especially tough matchup once again, this time without Jayson Tatum.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics get outscored 33-17 in the 4th quarter.
Wizards come to Boston, shoot 54% with 23 assists and 4 turnovers against the Tatum-less Celtics.
And it still wasn’t close.
Celtics have won 12 of 13, 8 straight at home.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics with the casual 59.3/46.4/100 shooting splits late in the 3rd even with Tatum out.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I figured the Celtics would still move and score the ball without Jayson Tatum. I was a little worried about who would get on the boards.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Horford, G. Williams
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
