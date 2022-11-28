Joel Embiid returns after missing 4 games

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid, Thybulle, and Tucker will all play tonight
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Hawks 55, Sixers 51. Sixers trailed by as many as 16 but made a push at the end of the period. Embiid started slow but now has 14-5-3. Harris with an efficient 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great response by the Sixers to close that half — only down four after a rough start with turnovers and poor shooting. There for the taking, especially with Embiid heating up late – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Strong run to close Q2 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who once trailed by 16, now down 4 headed into halftime.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 14 PTS / 4 REB
Milton: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST – 8:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Hawks led by as many as 16 earlier in the half, when the Sixers were shooting just 4-13 from 3 and Embiid started off 1-7. But Embiid started to get it going there to close the 2nd and the Sixers’ zone was effective, and the Sixers have cut the lead to 4, 55-51, at the break. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A disastrous end to the first half for Atlanta, who led by as many as 16 but now only lead 55-51 going into the break. Joel Embiid erupted down the stretch, and now has 14-5-3 on the night.
Justin Holiday leads Atlanta with 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The ball has inadvertently smacked Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid in the face. Emblematic of this first half. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, who have performed so admirably in the absence of Maxey and Harden, are a combined 2-of-10 from the floor tonight. Embiid is 0-for-4 in his return.
Unsurprisingly, the Sixers trail 40-30 about midway through the second. – 7:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
And here comes Embiid, for those who were worried.
Meanwhile, House got a T for pounding the ball off the floor in frustration. – 7:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed is about to check in. Rivers sticking with him with Embiid back, at least in this matchup. – 7:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid buying into the offensive trends that earned the Sixers a 3-1 week last week despite being down 3 stars, moving the ball quickly on DHOs as actions develop. Philadelphia has run Chicago action a ton through the first 4 minutes. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Couple impact plays on the defensive end for Embiid early. His rejection of Hunter leads to a Milton transition layup. Then Embiid collects a loose ball, which resulted in a Harris finish. – 7:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight and will start against the Hawks after missing the past four games with a left foot sprain. – 6:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid out for his usual pregame warmup. No protective measures immediately visible on either foot. pic.twitter.com/Nd3BOT0x3H – 6:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said he’s hopeful Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle can play tonight vs. Atlanta. As per usual, Embiid’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. Thybulle already went through his pregame on-court work about a half-hour ago. – 5:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
No word on Joel Embiid yet but Doc Rivers said that he worked out and practiced for the past four or five days. – 5:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
midday Sixers injury report check in…
PROBABLE: Tucker (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE: Embiid (mid-foot sprain), Thybulle (left ankle, tenosynovitis)
OUT: Harden, Maxey, Springer – 2:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quick injury status update on Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Matisse Thybulle here 👇
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sixers injury report for tonight:
Out: Harden, Maxey, Springer
Questionable: Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Thybulle
Probable: Tucker – 12:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are listed as questionable for tonight‘s game against the Atlanta Hawks. PJ Tucker is probable. #Sixers. – 12:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle have been upgraded to Questionable for tonight’s game against the #Hawks – 12:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wonder where the Sixers will trade Embiid so they can retool around Reed. – 6:57 PM
