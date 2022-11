Karl-Anthony Towns suffers non-contact injury

The Wolves have been awful offensively with Gobert on the floor (106.6 points per 100 possessions, which would rank No. 28 in the league) and bad defensively when he isn’t (113.2). Their starting lineup (Russell, Edwards, Towns, Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels) has a negative net rating (-0.8 points per 100 possessions) in 198 minutes together, a statistic that improved drastically with Wednesday’s 126-108 blowout of the overmatched Orlando Magic. “We either figure it out or we don’t. Simple as that,” Russell said. “We either figure it out, commit to it and be consistent doing it, or we don’t. And then we’ll be wherever we’re at next year.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022