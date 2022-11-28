Karl-Anthony Towns suffers non-contact injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Karl-Anthony Towns: The injury reminded me a bit of the play last year when Luka Doncic suffered his calf strain. KAT does appear to grab higher on the lower leg, more in the muscle belly than the tendon. – 9:50 PM
Re: Karl-Anthony Towns: The injury reminded me a bit of the play last year when Luka Doncic suffered his calf strain. KAT does appear to grab higher on the lower leg, more in the muscle belly than the tendon. – 9:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court after non-contact calf injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/kar… – 9:47 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court after non-contact calf injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/kar… – 9:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury being deemed a right calf strain:
“Hopefully that’s where it comes down. We’ll have it evaluated tomorrow.” – 9:42 PM
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury being deemed a right calf strain:
“Hopefully that’s where it comes down. We’ll have it evaluated tomorrow.” – 9:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch says of Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury: “obviously super-concerned about that. Big blow for us.” No update on initial report of a calf strain. “Hopefully, that’s where it comes down. We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM
Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch says of Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury: “obviously super-concerned about that. Big blow for us.” No update on initial report of a calf strain. “Hopefully, that’s where it comes down. We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN. – 9:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN. – 9:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain, team says. pic.twitter.com/WsZneoDi8x – 8:59 PM
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain, team says. pic.twitter.com/WsZneoDi8x – 8:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has a right calf strain; will be out the rest of the game. – 8:58 PM
Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has a right calf strain; will be out the rest of the game. – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves announce it is a right calf strain injury for Karl-Anthony Towns. He will not return to the game – 8:57 PM
Timberwolves announce it is a right calf strain injury for Karl-Anthony Towns. He will not return to the game – 8:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Timberwolves F Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his lower right leg and needed help to locker room vs. Wizards. – 8:51 PM
Timberwolves F Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his lower right leg and needed help to locker room vs. Wizards. – 8:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his right leg and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room by Rudy Gobert and a T’Wolves assistant. He wasn’t putting any weight on his leg. – 8:41 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his right leg and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room by Rudy Gobert and a T’Wolves assistant. He wasn’t putting any weight on his leg. – 8:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Karl-Anthony Towns is behind helped to the Wolves’ locker room as he puts no weight on his right leg. – 8:41 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is behind helped to the Wolves’ locker room as he puts no weight on his right leg. – 8:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija draws an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post. – 7:14 PM
Deni Avdija draws an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post. – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Timberwolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a right calf strain. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 28, 2022
NBA on ESPN: Karl-Anthony Towns was helped off the court after suffering an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/ocsQ1pDJ0Q -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / November 28, 2022
The Wolves have been awful offensively with Gobert on the floor (106.6 points per 100 possessions, which would rank No. 28 in the league) and bad defensively when he isn’t (113.2). Their starting lineup (Russell, Edwards, Towns, Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels) has a negative net rating (-0.8 points per 100 possessions) in 198 minutes together, a statistic that improved drastically with Wednesday’s 126-108 blowout of the overmatched Orlando Magic. “We either figure it out or we don’t. Simple as that,” Russell said. “We either figure it out, commit to it and be consistent doing it, or we don’t. And then we’ll be wherever we’re at next year.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.