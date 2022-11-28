Kyle Kuzma on Ivica Zubac: 'One the most underrated bigs in the league'

Kyle Kuzma: Zu one the most underrated bigs in the league and I’m happy you had a game like that for everyone to see wow!!!!! @Ivica Zubac 💐
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ivica Zubac wanted more: “I had a chance for 30/30. I wanted to get it so bad. I’m so mad that I fouled out” #NBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ivica Zubac: I was mad at myself because I wanted to get that 30 and 30 so bad
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Pacers have witnessed prime Kareem before their eyes in Ivica Zubac 🤯
31 PTS (Season High)
29 REB (Career High)
14/17 FG
3 BLK
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
When DeAndre Jordan was in his age-25 season, he played 30+ minutes for first time.
Same thing 9 years later for Ivica Zubac. Age 25, 30+ minutes for first time.
Clippers have long manifested dominant games for Zu. 31 and 29 today. 🇭🇷
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
When DeAndre Jordan was in his age-25 season, he played 30+ minutes for first time.
Same thing 9 years later for Ivica Zubac. Age 25, 30+ minutes for first time.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a 30/25 game on 80% shooting since the 3pt era:
Shaq
Chuck
StatMuse @statmuse
Zubac today:
31 PTS
29 REB
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
STORY: Pacers fall flat in Game 1 of road trip, have no answer to Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
I was busy watching NFL today and just saw Zubac 31 pts and 19 Rebs!
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma’s lower back soreness flared up Saturday night, per Wes Unseld Jr. who attributed it to the 39 minutes averaged the last 5 games.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue happy for Zu.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers beat Pacers 114-100 to win their first game without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this season.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers get to 100 with a dunk late, but the Clippers dominated all night and win 114-100. Ivica Zubac was incredible with 31 points and 29 rebounds for the Clippers.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have their worst game of the season to begin the road trip, lose 114-100 to the Clippers.
– Would have season-low pt total if not for 3FGs in the final minute
– Season-low 21% (9/42) from 3
– Outrebounded 62-39
– Zubac tallies 31/29
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ivica Zubac was a BEAST today 💪
🔵 31 PTS
🔵 29 REB
🔵 3 BLK
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Ivica Zubac, January 2021:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ivica Zubac made the best game we’ve seen from a big man this year (by far). 31 points, 29 rebounds, 14-17FG, 3 blocks. He was UNSTOPPABLE!
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eric Patten @EricPatten
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Ivica Zubac fouls out just 1 rebound shy (he had 31 & 29) of what would have been just the 3rd 30/30 game in the last 40 years…
Kevin Love – 31 & 31 – Nov. 12, 2010
Dwight Howard – 32 & 30 – Mar. 21, 2018
Before that…
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac has fouled out with 31 points and 29 rebounds. Clippers out of challenges.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Zubac entered the game with career-highs of 32 & 18.
He has 29-29 with 5mins left.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
High drama here.
Ivica Zubac has 29 points and 29 rebounds.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Referees hating on Zu lol
Called him for ATO travel just as he was about to hook Isaiah Jackson, then called him for a foul as he was about to rim protect for another rebound.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting to take some irresponsible 3s, but that’s not important yet.
LA is up 97-79 with 6:15 left. This should be operation get the ball to Zu. He has 24 points and 28 rebounds.
The only 30-30 games in NBA since 1980:
– Moses (1982)
– Love (2010)
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pacers have missed all 13 second half 3s.
Zubac’s sixth dunk of the game was followed by Reggie Jackson’s first 3 of the game.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers ran out of buckets last 3:27 of third quarter, still take 82-69 lead into fourth quarter vs Pacers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They double Zu *one time* and LA’s 11-1 run is over after a pick six finished by Mathurin.
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 27, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Horford, G. Williams
Washington – Monte Morris, Bradley Beal. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Zubac having perhaps the best game of his career. 20pts, career-high 21rebs, 3blks. 10 of 13 shooting, all in the paint.
Wonder if they’ll try the more physical Bitadze or Johnson on him? For now, Turner playing with four fouls.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters in Boston with Kyle Kuzma (low back pain) OUT and Monte Morris (ankle soreness) returning:
Morris
Beal
Kispert
Avdija
Porzingis
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kyle Kuzma out because of lower back pain, the Wizards will shift Deni Avdija to power forward in the starting lineup. From the team, its starters will be:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Deni Avdija
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lost yet another second quarter, but for the first time in three games, they lead at halftime, 59-57.
Zubac has 16/15/3 blocks at half, but LA played better with him off the floor. Mann playing complete game. Powell scoring off bench.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Not a good half, yet the Pacers are down just two, 59-57, after Buddy Hield sinks a reverse layup as the half expires.
Both teams shooting 45%. Zubac up to 16/15. Smith leads all with 19/6 and Haliburton has 10/8a.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith is off to the best game in his young career. Already 17pts, two shy of his career-high. He’s getting more minutes, too, because of Turner’s foul trouble.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Jayson Tatum for the Celtics tonight.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
All of the Wizards questionable at Celtics are game-time decisions, per Wes Unseld Jr.
– Kyle Kuzma (low back pain)
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness)
– Monte Morris (right ankle soreness)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The first quarter was the Ivica Zubac show. The Clippers’ center has 14-9-2b and they’ve scored 26 of 35pts in the paint.
Pacers, down 35-29, need to get a handle of their inside defense.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is out here looking like Shaq. Already up to 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Previous two games, Zubac COMBINED for 14 points, 14 rebounds, 1 block. We know Ty Lue said something lol.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Four dunks already in this game, two from Ivica Zubac (should be five, Twin smoked a layup with Zubac screening Turner for him).
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Pacers starters
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Jalen Smith
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma joins the Wizards’ ever-growing injury report; he’s questionable tonight in Boston with low back pain.
Also questionable:
Monte Morris (ankle)
Rui Hachimura (ankle)
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Law Murray: Zubac has said repeatedly tonight that he was mad at himself for fouling out before the 30th rebound. He really, really wanted it But he was happiest with the win overall. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 27, 2022
Since 1973-74 (when blocked shots were first tracked), Ivica Zubac is just the third player in NBA history to have at least 31 points, 29 rebounds, and three blocked shots in a single game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the last to accomplish the feat on 2/3/78 in New Jersey. -via EuroHoops.net / November 27, 2022
NBA Central: Ivica Zubac today: 31 points 29 rebounds 3 blocks 14/17 FG pic.twitter.com/XFjsivCMzy -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 27, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma is now questionable for tonight’s Wizards-Celtics game with lower back pain, per the team. Morris, Hachimura and Davis are also questionable. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 27, 2022
Kyle Kuzma: They always gonna discredit you when you up!!! -via Twitter @kylekuzma / November 24, 2022
