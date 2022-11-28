Lauri Markkanen: 'I'm smarter and better now'

“You always hope to play for one team for your whole career. But it just didn’t work out,” said Markkanen, who grew disenchanted with his role and lack of a contract extension in December 2020. “I think I’ve definitely got better from those years, just mentality-wise and physically being in a better place. . . . I’m smarter and better now.”
Source: K.C. Johnson @ Yahoo! Sports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“Being here right now is a good spot for me.”
In advance of Bulls-Jazz, I caught up with Lauri Markkanen, off to a strong start in his first season with Utah.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:34 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bull take on old friend Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz on Monday night. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:20 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz could be even more shorthanded as Lauri Markkanen is added to injury report https://t.co/q7m5eIpTjr pic.twitter.com/fJIZfqpwOe – 8:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz injury report. Lauri Markkanen sustained his knee contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Lry4cEyLQY – 6:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen suffered a knee contusion last night against Phoenix when he collided with DeAndre Ayton in the second quarter. He is questionable for tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls – 6:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is questionable tomorrow with a right knee contusion.
He sustained the contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter of last night’s game. – 6:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz injury report vs. @Chicago Bulls:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen
(knee contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Leandro Bolmaro (concussion protocol)
OUT – Mike Conley (strain left leg)
OUT – Rudy Gay (MCP joint sprain)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (wrist sprain)
OUT – Micah Potter – 6:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen has been added to the Jazz injury report and is questionable for tomorrow’s game at home against the Bulls with a right knee contusion – 6:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable vs. Chicago tomorrow due to a right knee contusion. – 6:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams on likely matchup with former teammate Lauri Markkanen: “It’ll definitely be fun. I’ve been watching the games, and I know he’s playing really well. Proud of him on that end. He knows what I bring. And I know what he brings. So I think it will be a good battle.” – 1:52 PM
So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories from Chicago playing-wise and off the court—my kids being born there, growing as a family in the city of Chicago and playing with one of the most historic franchises. Obviously, there were definitely hard times as well, missing the playoffs four years straight,” Markkanen said in a phone conversation with NBC Sports Chicago that will also appear on the Bulls Talk podcast. “But I think now it’s just easy to say I needed that kind of experience to fight through that kind of stuff and get here where I am today.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 28, 2022
The Utah Jazz have already been operating without their full compliment of players but they could be even more shorthanded on Monday when the Chicago Bulls visit Vivint Arena. Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz’s leading scorer, is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game with a right knee contusion. -via deseret.com / November 28, 2022
Andy Larsen: Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable vs. Chicago tomorrow due to a left knee contusion. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / November 27, 2022
