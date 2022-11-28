Lauri Markkanen will play against former team

Andy Larsen: Lauri Markkanen playing tonight.
Source: Twitter @andyblarsen
Source: Twitter @andyblarsen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen got a career-high for any half with 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He made 5-of-6 3-pointers.
The Bulls made 3-of-10 3-pointers.
The Jazz made 11-of-24 3-pointers. – 10:00 PM
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen got a career-high for any half with 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He made 5-of-6 3-pointers.
The Bulls made 3-of-10 3-pointers.
The Jazz made 11-of-24 3-pointers. – 10:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen leading way with 24 points for Utah, which is shooting 53.3% and 11-24 from 3P range
Nikola Vucevic has 14 points for Chicago – 9:59 PM
Halftime: Jazz 60, Bulls 53
Lauri Markkanen leading way with 24 points for Utah, which is shooting 53.3% and 11-24 from 3P range
Nikola Vucevic has 14 points for Chicago – 9:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
You could say Lauri Markkanen got up for this matchup
23 points on 9-10 shooting midway through second quarter pic.twitter.com/LQmenuis39 – 9:48 PM
You could say Lauri Markkanen got up for this matchup
23 points on 9-10 shooting midway through second quarter pic.twitter.com/LQmenuis39 – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lauri Markkanen seems determined to put up 50 against #Bulls tonight. One thing that could foil his plan is a blowout keeping him on bench in 4thQ.
He has 23 pts on 9 of 10 shooting and Utah leads 48-38 mid-2ndQ. Not a stellar defensive night so far for Bulls – 9:47 PM
Lauri Markkanen seems determined to put up 50 against #Bulls tonight. One thing that could foil his plan is a blowout keeping him on bench in 4thQ.
He has 23 pts on 9 of 10 shooting and Utah leads 48-38 mid-2ndQ. Not a stellar defensive night so far for Bulls – 9:47 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
My goodness Lauri Markkanen is absolutely torching the Bulls. He’s got 23 points on 9/10 shooting with 6:28 left in the first half.
Jazz up 48-38. – 9:46 PM
My goodness Lauri Markkanen is absolutely torching the Bulls. He’s got 23 points on 9/10 shooting with 6:28 left in the first half.
Jazz up 48-38. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Collin. Bro. Lauri Markkanen has flames shooting out of his ass. And he was wide open. Don’t dribble into a contested fade – 9:44 PM
Collin. Bro. Lauri Markkanen has flames shooting out of his ass. And he was wide open. Don’t dribble into a contested fade – 9:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lauri Markkanen is lighting up the Bulls. Mostly on simple catch-and-shoot 3s. He’s got 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting, 5 of 6 from 3 early in the second quarter. – 9:40 PM
Lauri Markkanen is lighting up the Bulls. Mostly on simple catch-and-shoot 3s. He’s got 19 points on 7 of 8 shooting, 5 of 6 from 3 early in the second quarter. – 9:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lauri Markkanen has 19 points and is 5-6 from 3-point range two minutes into the second quarter – 9:38 PM
Lauri Markkanen has 19 points and is 5-6 from 3-point range two minutes into the second quarter – 9:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls and Jazz finish first quarter tied 27-27
Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 11 points (3-4 3P)
Goran Dragic (2 ast) and Andre Drummond (6 pts) keyed late Bulls run after falling behind by seven early – 9:34 PM
Bulls and Jazz finish first quarter tied 27-27
Lauri Markkanen leads Utah with 11 points (3-4 3P)
Goran Dragic (2 ast) and Andre Drummond (6 pts) keyed late Bulls run after falling behind by seven early – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
At the end of one at Vivint: the Jazz and the Bulls are tied at 27-27…Lauri Markkanen leads all scorers with 11 points – 9:33 PM
At the end of one at Vivint: the Jazz and the Bulls are tied at 27-27…Lauri Markkanen leads all scorers with 11 points – 9:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:05 PM
Lauri Markkanen is playing tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
ICYMI: A little pregame reading.
Caught up with Lauri Markkanen on his strong start in Utah: ‘I’m smarter now’
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:03 PM
ICYMI: A little pregame reading.
Caught up with Lauri Markkanen on his strong start in Utah: ‘I’m smarter now’
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable tonight, but he’s getting shots up before the game against the @Chicago Bulls.
Will Hardy said all signs were positive today leading up to the game.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/tSq5NzSMrt – 7:53 PM
Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable tonight, but he’s getting shots up before the game against the @Chicago Bulls.
Will Hardy said all signs were positive today leading up to the game.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/tSq5NzSMrt – 7:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan very complimentary regarding Lauri Markkanen.. calls him a “ winning player.” Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre – 7:38 PM
Billy Donovan very complimentary regarding Lauri Markkanen.. calls him a “ winning player.” Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre – 7:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen will officially be a game time decision.
Leandro Bolmaro still out.
I’m told an update on Rudy Gay and Mike Conley’s injury progress will come tomorrow (but both are still out tonight). – 1:29 PM
Lauri Markkanen will officially be a game time decision.
Leandro Bolmaro still out.
I’m told an update on Rudy Gay and Mike Conley’s injury progress will come tomorrow (but both are still out tonight). – 1:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“Being here right now is a good spot for me.”
In advance of Bulls-Jazz, I caught up with Lauri Markkanen, off to a strong start in his first season with Utah.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:34 AM
“Being here right now is a good spot for me.”
In advance of Bulls-Jazz, I caught up with Lauri Markkanen, off to a strong start in his first season with Utah.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:34 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bull take on old friend Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz on Monday night. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:20 AM
The Bull take on old friend Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz on Monday night. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 9:20 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz could be even more shorthanded as Lauri Markkanen is added to injury report https://t.co/q7m5eIpTjr pic.twitter.com/fJIZfqpwOe – 8:54 PM
Jazz could be even more shorthanded as Lauri Markkanen is added to injury report https://t.co/q7m5eIpTjr pic.twitter.com/fJIZfqpwOe – 8:54 PM
More on this storyline
Andy Larsen: Lauri Markkanen at shootaround this morning. He does have a small pad on that right knee, but is participating at shootaround, so that’s a good sign for his availability tonight. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / November 28, 2022
“You always hope to play for one team for your whole career. But it just didn’t work out,” said Markkanen, who grew disenchanted with his role and lack of a contract extension in December 2020. “I think I’ve definitely got better from those years, just mentality-wise and physically being in a better place. . . . I’m smarter and better now.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 28, 2022
So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories from Chicago playing-wise and off the court—my kids being born there, growing as a family in the city of Chicago and playing with one of the most historic franchises. Obviously, there were definitely hard times as well, missing the playoffs four years straight,” Markkanen said in a phone conversation with NBC Sports Chicago that will also appear on the Bulls Talk podcast. “But I think now it’s just easy to say I needed that kind of experience to fight through that kind of stuff and get here where I am today.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.