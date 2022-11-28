Magic 49, Nets 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-15) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Orlando Magic 49, Brooklyn Nets 52 (Q2 00:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
17 and counting for @Kevin Durant 🪣 pic.twitter.com/bpfh1OMsup – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has been a menace on the boards tonight. Just grabbed an offensive rebound over three defenders and laid in an and-one.
He’s got 7 boards already. – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Paolo Banchero just threw his hands up after Kevin Durant knocked down a tough fadeaway over him.
Many defenders before him have done the same thing. – 8:29 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are laboring so hard to even get a shot up in the half court. Other than FWagner and Banchero, there just isn’t much shot-creation. Due to the injuries and illnesses a lot of the lineups have three and four fifth options on the floor at once. – 8:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD (14 pts, 6/10 shooting) and Kyrie (13 pts, 6/8 shooting) are off to hot starts as the Nets regain the lead 45-43.
Joe Harris also getting to see the ball go through the hoop. He’s got 7 early points. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 45-43 with 2:19 left in the first half. Ben Simmons is still in the locker room. Plan to get an update at halftime if one doesn’t come before then. – 8:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bol Bol casually sticking with Seth Curry on the perimeter, blocking his 3, and then running out for the dunk – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris knocks down a tough late shotclock three after Cam Thomas missed him earlier in the possession. – 8:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are very careless on some of their passes tonight.
Jacque Vaughn spoke yesterday about valuing each possession. His team has done the opposite thus far. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is cooking in this first half. He’s up to 13 points on 6/8 shooting. – 8:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris has done a real nice job defensively in the last two games.
Just clamped Gary Harris and forced him into a travel. – 8:17 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
no, that’s good. I’m not mad about it. I wish everyone were healthy. One of these years it’ll be the Magic’s turn. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons just went to the locker room. Will see what else I can learn. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons having a really tough time around the rim to start this one. – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice aggressive take for Joe Harris after being run off the line to start the 2nd. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Entertaining first quarter. Nets trail Magic, 28-23, after Bol Bol happened at Barclays Center. Bol had 10 PTS & 4 REB in Q1. KD & Kyrie have 21 of BKN’s 23 points. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.
Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol in the first quarter:
10 PTS
4 REB
4-6 FG
+8 +/-
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Strong showing for the shorthanded @Orlando Magic in the first quarter.
Magic 28, Nets 23
Bol Bol with 10 pts & 4 rebs
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Nets 23.
Bol Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 28, Nets 23
Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 8 points
Durant: 12 points
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 28, Brooklyn 23
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Magic lead the Nets 28-23. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all but one basket for BK. That outlier is from Nic Claxton, who scored with 1:41 left. Magic’s length have forced some turnovers but Nets need some help from the supporting cast. – 8:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Nets 23
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant seemed to bump Kevon Harris after that and-1. Seemed to exchange some comments and say something to the ref there. – 8:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
on repeat 🔄
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner has had a really rough stretch of games following the Knicks and Clippers performances.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are playing with a lot more effort and focus tonight than they did for most of last night’s loss. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Gringotts is open for the Magic. Bol Bol is up to seven points and Paolo has eight. They’re getting whatever they want right now. Lead 25-18 with 3:33 left in the first. No Net not named Kevin or Kyrie has scored. – 7:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Just no consistency from the Nets — same old story for a frustrated group. They play well for a few minutes, then they let an undermanned Magic group run them up and down the floor. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets got hot and took the lead then turned in what may have been the sloppiest 3 minutes they’ve played all season.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner in for Kyrie Irving here early.
Nets are starting to cook after falling behind early. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bol Bol is a freak freak. Goes to the basket and gets the and-1. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 18-16. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each with nine. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets are Top 3 in both three-point percentage and assists per game since naming Jacque Vaughn full time head coach. That and more on Nic Claxton’s FT shooting and Yuta Watanabe’s status for @NYDNSports trib.al/IlVElK8 – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ain’t nothing over there
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
That pairing is not going to last long. Offense is not sustainable. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons look significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Know any step Franz Wagner takes is a Euro step but the one he just put on Kevin Durant to get around him was pretty nice – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all nine of the Nets’ points. They trail 16-9 with 7:03 left. – 7:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic jump out to a 12-5 lead.
Paolo already has 6 points and just assisted Franz on that 3 in transition. – 7:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic jump out to a 12-5 lead in Brooklyn.
Paolo Banchero has six points for Orlando. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Magic lead the Nets 12-5with 8:45 left in the first quarter, prompting an early timeout from Jacque Vaughn. Paolo Banchero doing Paolo things, and Nets have a pair of early turnovers. – 7:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD vs. Banchero is a fun matchup. Will be interesting to see when they get switched up on each other throughout the game — feels a lot like KD vs. Luka a couple weeks ago in Dallas. – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,232 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Magic: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Magic tip shortly. Tried and failed to meet Jerry Seinfeld pregame. That’s a shame. Nets going for two in a row, would get them back to .500. Seth Curry playing in his first back-to-back of the year. Giddy up. – 7:22 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jerry Seinfeld, star of SeinfeldVision, is courtside tonight in Brooklyn at Nets-Magic. Wonder if he and Durant have neighboring summer homes on Grenyarnia. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
So it’ll be a starting lineup of Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Caleb’s first NBA start.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Orlando:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five 🪄
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 Caleb Houstan
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) and Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight at the Nets, per the Magic.
Orlando’s down to 9 available players. – 6:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the team is going to “look at starting” Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol tonight vs. the Nets.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba is a game-time decision against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe will get more imagining today. He’ll be out for Wednesday. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe will not be available Wednesday vs. Washington.
Said Watanabe underwent further imaging on his hamstring today. No results back yet. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn rules Yuta Watanabe out for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Said the Nets got him reimaged today, but no results there yet. – 5:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Seth Curry a go tonight and will play his first back to back. “Hopefully he shoots the way he did last night,” Vaughn said. pic.twitter.com/C0Gy5UDDgG – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said they’re going to keep an eye on Seth Curry’s minutes tonight, but it isn’t a hard count. Will be asking him throughout the game how he’s feeling. It’s Curry’s first back-to-back of the year. – 5:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Seth Curry is good to go tonight.
“Hopefully he shoots the way he did last night.” – 5:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Meet @shawnax, the artist behind our AAPI Heritage Night collaboration. pic.twitter.com/iyNcC83tkk – 3:30 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The Brooklyn #Nets are under the radar in terms of being a good team to bet … if you pick the correct wager. NY sportsbook rules make it tough. This will make it easier: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 2:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:55 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Mo Bamba (back spasms) and Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) are questionable for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross, and Jalen Suggs are out.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry does not appear on the #Nets injury report for tonight vs the #Magic. – 1:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tonight vs. the Nets:
Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and Jalen Suggs are listed as out for the second night of the B2B.
