Mark Cuban confirms Kemba Walker signing: We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense

Brad Townsend: Mark Cuban to me on addition of Kemba Walker: “We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.”
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavericks reportedly plan to sign former Knicks PG Kemba Walker.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban to me on addition of Kemba Walker:
“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.” – 10:45 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Souces confirm, In: Kemba Walker, 32. Out: Campazzo. Campazzo played 3 minutes in Milwaukee last night and was told afterward of his impending release.
Walker’s knee issues are well-chronicled, but the Mavs’ need for a third creator has been glaring from moment Brunson left. – 10:17 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
“It’s never been basketball [performance]. It’s just been my knee. I don’t have [anything] to prove. Everybody knows what I’m about over the years, what I have done in this league.” – Kemba
Snatched from the @Marc Stein email blast. You should subscribe if you don’t already – 10:06 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kemba Walker reportedly joining Dallas Mavericks
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On @Adrian Wojnarowski Pod earlier this month, Kemba Walker said he was training in Florida to prepare for a bench contributor role. Walker: “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.” open.spotify.com/episode/6GSId6… – 9:09 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kemba Walker: The talent isn’t a question, it’s the knee. I previously discussed the injury with @Jared Weiss in 2020. Casey Smith and his crew are one of the best medical groups in the NBA and should be up for the challenge. theathletic.com/2235643/2020/1… – 8:48 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source confirms Mavs’ plan to sign Kemba Walker to address the glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic’s supporting cast. @Marc Stein first – 8:47 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I think Kemba is worth a look in Dallas. I’ve got some concern with both him and Luka on the court defensively. If anything I think it could be key for the non-Luka minutes, him and Chris Wood project to be a good PnR duo. Kemba played with Wood in Charlotte in 2017 – 8:39 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker has found a new home per @Marc Stein masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:35 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see Kemba Walker play against his former team. Charlotte play Dallas in a Home/Away back to back on March 25th/26th. pic.twitter.com/35xk2xR9XJ – 8:26 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs set to sign Kemba Walker, as @Marc Stein reported. Interested to see what Walker has left. Just has not been the same since the second half of his first season in Boston. Still has some offensive firepower but will need to defend to stay on the floor. – 8:14 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If the Mavericks think that Kemba Walker is the answer, they’re likely not asking the right question. – 7:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me.
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 28, 2022
The Mavericks would have to create a roster spot to sign Walker, which is most easily be done by waiving Facundo Campazzo. The Argentinean guard, who played alongside Mavericks star Luka Dončić at Real Madrid in Spain, has been used sparingly in seven games since Dallas signed Campazzo to a non-guaranteed contract just as the season was starting in mid-October. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 28, 2022
The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to sign Kemba Walker and could complete the signing of the former All-Star guard as early as this week pending physical examinations, league sources tell The Stein Line. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 28, 2022
