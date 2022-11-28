Pascal Siakam upgraded to probable after missing last 10 games

Toronto: Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain), Scottie Barnes (left knee sprain), Dalano Banton (left ankle sprain) and Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness) have been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against Cleveland.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton are all available tonight vs. Cleveland. Siakam on something of a minutes limit – 5:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Raptors Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes WILL PLAY tonight. Said there will be some minute limitations on Siakam. – 5:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
On the Raptors latest injury report, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have been upgraded to PROBABLE. Siakam, who was off to a magnificent start this season, hasn’t played since Nov. 4. Barnes, who beat out Evan Mobley for ROY last year, has missed two games in a row. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie are now listed as probable to play against the Cavs tonight.
Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out. – 5:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have both been upgraded to probably tonight against the #Cavs. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
There is growing optimism that Pascal Siakam will return tonight for the Raptors vs. Cavs. He’s missed 10 games with a strained adductor muscle. He leads the Raptors in scoring, rebounding and assists (24.8/9.3/7.7). Still awaiting final word, but trending positively. – 5:31 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This little tidbit from Pascal Siakam was brought to my attention today. He remains officially questionable but it seems like he’ll be back tonight based on his Instagram. I noticed the line on @BodogCA moved one point toward the Raps this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2EAFGHHPL – 4:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam is nearing his return, and boy do the Raptors need him.
theathletic.com/3941596/2022/1… – 10:16 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The last time Pascal Siakam was coming back from injury there were all kinds of questions. As he nears his return now, Siakam will provide only answers: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 6:43 PM
Michael Grange: Siakam will have ‘some limitations’ on him, minutes wise, says Nurse. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / November 28, 2022
Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Scottie Barnes are all available -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 28, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam isn’t sure when he’ll be back but said he’s progressing every day, will see how he feels and leave it up to the medical staff. Sounds like there’s a chance he plays vs Cleveland tomorrow. If not, Wednesday in New Orleans is a possibility. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 27, 2022
