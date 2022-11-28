Rockets 66, Nuggets 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (5-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (7-7) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Houston Rockets 66, Denver Nuggets 66 (Q2 00:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray has had a fantastic offensive game tonight. He is up to 20 points on 8-10 shooting to go with 3 assists against 1 turnover. Best he has looked in the two-man game and the best he has looked getting downhill towards the rim. Encouraging stuff from him on offense. – 10:04 PM
Jamal Murray has had a fantastic offensive game tonight. He is up to 20 points on 8-10 shooting to go with 3 assists against 1 turnover. Best he has looked in the two-man game and the best he has looked getting downhill towards the rim. Encouraging stuff from him on offense. – 10:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
That’s a terrific defensive play by Sengun regardless of the review. Going to be close. He might have been leaning late. – 10:03 PM
That’s a terrific defensive play by Sengun regardless of the review. Going to be close. He might have been leaning late. – 10:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s not an offensive foul. Joker’s moving away from Sengun, who isn’t set, and Joker hits his shoulder. – 10:03 PM
That’s not an offensive foul. Joker’s moving away from Sengun, who isn’t set, and Joker hits his shoulder. – 10:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji’s getting a shot to close this half with Aaron Gordon in foul trouble, but just got burned in pick-and-roll coverage on his first defensive possession. – 10:02 PM
Zeke Nnaji’s getting a shot to close this half with Aaron Gordon in foul trouble, but just got burned in pick-and-roll coverage on his first defensive possession. – 10:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji with the starters is an unexpected button for Malone to press to end the half, but I do like this lineup. – 10:01 PM
Zeke Nnaji with the starters is an unexpected button for Malone to press to end the half, but I do like this lineup. – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As the Rockets bury their 11th 3-pointer of the first half, Malone crumples up the stats sheet in his hand and whips it underneath his chair. He’s big mad. – 10:01 PM
As the Rockets bury their 11th 3-pointer of the first half, Malone crumples up the stats sheet in his hand and whips it underneath his chair. He’s big mad. – 10:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray still has a ways to go before he is caught up defensively. That part of his recovery from his ACL tear will take the longest. – 9:58 PM
Jamal Murray still has a ways to go before he is caught up defensively. That part of his recovery from his ACL tear will take the longest. – 9:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the steal >> the movement >> the bucket pic.twitter.com/Jj0qeNg6D7 – 9:57 PM
the steal >> the movement >> the bucket pic.twitter.com/Jj0qeNg6D7 – 9:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Sengun once told me Joker was his idol. Wonder where he learned the kicked ball trick. – 9:56 PM
Sengun once told me Joker was his idol. Wonder where he learned the kicked ball trick. – 9:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray/Jokic two-man game is coming into form. Haven’t felt this good about their play together in a while. Lots of other issues in this game but that is one positive. – 9:55 PM
Murray/Jokic two-man game is coming into form. Haven’t felt this good about their play together in a while. Lots of other issues in this game but that is one positive. – 9:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If Alperen Sengun keeps complaining about every foul call he really might be Baby Joker. – 9:53 PM
If Alperen Sengun keeps complaining about every foul call he really might be Baby Joker. – 9:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s passes are rarely off. That lob might’ve been a bit high, but when you’ve got a threat like AG, doesn’t matter. – 9:52 PM
Joker’s passes are rarely off. That lob might’ve been a bit high, but when you’ve got a threat like AG, doesn’t matter. – 9:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is absurd, but the most impressive part of that lob was Gordon catching and finishing it. No idea how he got to that pass. – 9:52 PM
Jokic is absurd, but the most impressive part of that lob was Gordon catching and finishing it. No idea how he got to that pass. – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage. They are shaky (18th) at best on the defensive boards. The Nuggets taking advantage, have seven offensive boards. Average 10.5 per game. – 9:51 PM
Rockets lead the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage. They are shaky (18th) at best on the defensive boards. The Nuggets taking advantage, have seven offensive boards. Average 10.5 per game. – 9:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed is a much better shooter off the dribble than he is spotting up or shooting off the catch. That is something that needs to shift for him to be utilized more effectively. He is a tough shot maker who is an off-ball player with Denver. Tough to blend that. – 9:50 PM
Davon Reed is a much better shooter off the dribble than he is spotting up or shooting off the catch. That is something that needs to shift for him to be utilized more effectively. He is a tough shot maker who is an off-ball player with Denver. Tough to blend that. – 9:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s zone is getting busted by the extra pass. Houston is staying patient and they just keep executing on offense.
Davon Reed and DeAndre Jordan have not played well on defense thus far. Very little communication while playing this zone. – 9:45 PM
Denver’s zone is getting busted by the extra pass. Houston is staying patient and they just keep executing on offense.
Davon Reed and DeAndre Jordan have not played well on defense thus far. Very little communication while playing this zone. – 9:45 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another look at that Davon buzzer beater 🚨 pic.twitter.com/U2FKu0YSWq – 9:43 PM
Another look at that Davon buzzer beater 🚨 pic.twitter.com/U2FKu0YSWq – 9:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
That’s a lot of points
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FGHnAP81H8 – 9:41 PM
That’s a lot of points
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FGHnAP81H8 – 9:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 39
Nuggets: 42
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/TXxHhocWMb – 9:41 PM
1 down
Rockets: 39
Nuggets: 42
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/TXxHhocWMb – 9:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each put up 10 points in the first quarter.
Davon Reed hit a pair of triples as well to give Denver the boost they needed to retain the lead.
Weird first quarter in Denver. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each put up 10 points in the first quarter.
Davon Reed hit a pair of triples as well to give Denver the boost they needed to retain the lead.
Weird first quarter in Denver. – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 42, Rockets 39 after one as Reed banks in a 3 at the buzzer. Rockets shoot 62.5 % and 42.9 % on 3s. Nuggets shoot 64 %, hit 4 of 9 3s. – 9:40 PM
Nuggets 42, Rockets 39 after one as Reed banks in a 3 at the buzzer. Rockets shoot 62.5 % and 42.9 % on 3s. Nuggets shoot 64 %, hit 4 of 9 3s. – 9:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Nuggets were planning on going zone anyway, I’m surprised Zeke isn’t in the game for DeAndre, who’s just not a 3-2 zone center. – 9:39 PM
If the Nuggets were planning on going zone anyway, I’m surprised Zeke isn’t in the game for DeAndre, who’s just not a 3-2 zone center. – 9:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
81 combined points in the 1st quarter of this Nuggets game.
Hope you took the over.
Denver takes a 42-39 lead on a Davon Reed buzzer-beater. – 9:39 PM
81 combined points in the 1st quarter of this Nuggets game.
Hope you took the over.
Denver takes a 42-39 lead on a Davon Reed buzzer-beater. – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Hawks are 0-3 since Dejounte Murray tapped Jabari Smith Jr’s head. pic.twitter.com/xbmmWLy5Fb – 9:39 PM
Hawks are 0-3 since Dejounte Murray tapped Jabari Smith Jr’s head. pic.twitter.com/xbmmWLy5Fb – 9:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Rockets can really shoot. And they spread the court very well. I was impressed with them that quarter. But the Nuggets effort on defense wasn’t exactly playoff caliber.
42-39 Nuggets. – 9:38 PM
Rockets can really shoot. And they spread the court very well. I was impressed with them that quarter. But the Nuggets effort on defense wasn’t exactly playoff caliber.
42-39 Nuggets. – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked pregame by @Matt Moore about how the game has changed over the last 10-15 years, #Nuggets coach Michael Malone talked about how teams can score 80+ in a half. Might’ve spoken it into existence.
It’s 42-39 Denver after one.
Rockets shot 62.5%, Nuggets shot 64%. – 9:38 PM
Asked pregame by @Matt Moore about how the game has changed over the last 10-15 years, #Nuggets coach Michael Malone talked about how teams can score 80+ in a half. Might’ve spoken it into existence.
It’s 42-39 Denver after one.
Rockets shot 62.5%, Nuggets shot 64%. – 9:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝗔𝗟𝗣𝗜 𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 👨🍳
@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/TwJ5ThrTXX – 9:35 PM
𝗔𝗟𝗣𝗜 𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 👨🍳
@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/TwJ5ThrTXX – 9:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Love how Ish knows so many small ways to help. He purposely threw that pass behind DeAndre Jordan in order to keep it from the defender. Felt like a QB throwing it to where the defender cannot get to it; only where his receiver can catch it. – 9:35 PM
Love how Ish knows so many small ways to help. He purposely threw that pass behind DeAndre Jordan in order to keep it from the defender. Felt like a QB throwing it to where the defender cannot get to it; only where his receiver can catch it. – 9:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas goes with Garuba at center over Fernando with Sengun on the bench – 9:34 PM
Silas goes with Garuba at center over Fernando with Sengun on the bench – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets in a zone defense with their reserves on the floor. They have played more zone this year than the last five years combined it feels like. – 9:32 PM
Nuggets in a zone defense with their reserves on the floor. They have played more zone this year than the last five years combined it feels like. – 9:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Can’t help but think Braun getting passed over for Reed recently comes down to the need for an initiator on the floor with Bones Hyland out. That is the one area where Reed has an edge on Braun. – 9:31 PM
Can’t help but think Braun getting passed over for Reed recently comes down to the need for an initiator on the floor with Bones Hyland out. That is the one area where Reed has an edge on Braun. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan’s back in the rotation tonight. Zeke Nnaji’s out. I’d think Michael Malone’s going to him for rebounding — Rockets are the best offensive rebounding team in the league. – 9:31 PM
DeAndre Jordan’s back in the rotation tonight. Zeke Nnaji’s out. I’d think Michael Malone’s going to him for rebounding — Rockets are the best offensive rebounding team in the league. – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Re: the discussion with @Ryan Hollins and @ca_rockets about most teams for a player, Ish Smith does have the record now. He had shared it with Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, Chucky Brown and Joe Smith. Only Smith never played for the Rockets. – 9:31 PM
Re: the discussion with @Ryan Hollins and @ca_rockets about most teams for a player, Ish Smith does have the record now. He had shared it with Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, Chucky Brown and Joe Smith. Only Smith never played for the Rockets. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Q1 probably goes to Sengun there. Joker’s trying stuff, posting up from different locations on the floor, taking threes. He’s not pressed. – 9:31 PM
Q1 probably goes to Sengun there. Joker’s trying stuff, posting up from different locations on the floor, taking threes. He’s not pressed. – 9:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal with a quick 10 points with 2:45 left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/smY4bcdTSv – 9:30 PM
Jamal with a quick 10 points with 2:45 left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/smY4bcdTSv – 9:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort had a season-low three points two nights ago in Houston. He’s stuck on three tonight on 1-of-7 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Lu Dort had a season-low three points two nights ago in Houston. He’s stuck on three tonight on 1-of-7 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi with the finger ROOOOLLLL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TpDh6tr6M – 9:27 PM
Alpi with the finger ROOOOLLLL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TpDh6tr6M – 9:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Imagine a week ago Vlatko Cancar being the bridge player between the starters and bench. But here we are. – 9:27 PM
Imagine a week ago Vlatko Cancar being the bridge player between the starters and bench. But here we are. – 9:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Good opportunity for Silas to get Usman Garuba some minutes at the four with Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble – 9:27 PM
Good opportunity for Silas to get Usman Garuba some minutes at the four with Jabari Smith Jr in foul trouble – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with three fouls in seven minutes. He’ll be sitting a while. Martin, Eason check in. – 9:25 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. with three fouls in seven minutes. He’ll be sitting a while. Martin, Eason check in. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic already on #TripleDoubleWatch after just 7 minutes.
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 9:23 PM
Jokic already on #TripleDoubleWatch after just 7 minutes.
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 9:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have such effortless chemistry on offense. – 9:22 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have such effortless chemistry on offense. – 9:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Kenyon Martin here for the Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game tonight in Denver and got a big ovation when shown on the Jumbotron. – 9:22 PM
Kenyon Martin here for the Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game tonight in Denver and got a big ovation when shown on the Jumbotron. – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 10 of 14 with seven assists at the first time out. Sengun 4 of 5. Rockets up five. Malone calls time out to discuss, we’re going to assume, defense. – 9:21 PM
Rockets 10 of 14 with seven assists at the first time out. Sengun 4 of 5. Rockets up five. Malone calls time out to discuss, we’re going to assume, defense. – 9:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
A very unimpressive stretch of defense for the Denver Nuggets to open this game. 23-18 Rockets. – 9:20 PM
A very unimpressive stretch of defense for the Denver Nuggets to open this game. 23-18 Rockets. – 9:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi hanging in there for the JAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/D0DCMl6MIP – 9:20 PM
Alpi hanging in there for the JAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/D0DCMl6MIP – 9:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets’ new motto for this season: No defense, just vibes – 9:19 PM
The Nuggets’ new motto for this season: No defense, just vibes – 9:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone timeout because of the bad defense by Denver. They need a lot more effort and physicality at the point of attack. – 9:19 PM
Malone timeout because of the bad defense by Denver. They need a lot more effort and physicality at the point of attack. – 9:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Houston is doing a great job of getting Denver scrambling early with strong screens and finding open shooters. Denver has to put up more of a fight on the initial action. – 9:18 PM
Houston is doing a great job of getting Denver scrambling early with strong screens and finding open shooters. Denver has to put up more of a fight on the initial action. – 9:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Don’t ask questions. Just let Joker do his thing pic.twitter.com/0eroMNIZB4 – 9:18 PM
Don’t ask questions. Just let Joker do his thing pic.twitter.com/0eroMNIZB4 – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s scored or assisted on all of Denver’s first 11 points. Baked in two spicy assists, too. – 9:17 PM
Joker’s scored or assisted on all of Denver’s first 11 points. Baked in two spicy assists, too. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is still a god damn wizard. That pass to Gordon was thrown with so much velocity for a no-look over the shoulder pass. – 9:17 PM
Jokic is still a god damn wizard. That pass to Gordon was thrown with so much velocity for a no-look over the shoulder pass. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Great relocation to the corner by Murray, but he missed the triple. Those looks are going to be there and seeing Jokic and Murray on the same page is encouraging. – 9:15 PM
Great relocation to the corner by Murray, but he missed the triple. Those looks are going to be there and seeing Jokic and Murray on the same page is encouraging. – 9:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets blow a defensive coverage and Murray sets an illegal screen on the next possession. Not an ideal start. – 9:11 PM
Nuggets blow a defensive coverage and Murray sets an illegal screen on the next possession. Not an ideal start. – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Don’t know if the Rockets’ lineup will last. Silas has said that matchups will be considered on occasion. But if it does, should it be the Sen-gun Squad to go with the Goon Squad? – 9:07 PM
Don’t know if the Rockets’ lineup will last. Silas has said that matchups will be considered on occasion. But if it does, should it be the Sen-gun Squad to go with the Goon Squad? – 9:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Undoubtedly, the swaggiest pic ever used in the history of #Rockets game notes. @Alperen Sengun #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/ZpUapTq3Cg – 9:05 PM
Undoubtedly, the swaggiest pic ever used in the history of #Rockets game notes. @Alperen Sengun #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/ZpUapTq3Cg – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big 8:28 ahead to end this game for Atlanta. Coming off rough losses to Houston and Miami that saw them play poorly in the second half both games, the Hawks now trail the Sixers after Philly was abject in the first half tonight. Tobias Harris has been outstanding for the 76ers. – 8:55 PM
Big 8:28 ahead to end this game for Atlanta. Coming off rough losses to Houston and Miami that saw them play poorly in the second half both games, the Hawks now trail the Sixers after Philly was abject in the first half tonight. Tobias Harris has been outstanding for the 76ers. – 8:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 8:40 PM
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 8:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐️ vs. Denver
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wcn4FeYBko – 8:38 PM
Starting 🖐️ vs. Denver
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wcn4FeYBko – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Rockets:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:38 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Rockets:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
These guys are kickin’ us off
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MFFAjhf24R – 8:36 PM
These guys are kickin’ us off
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MFFAjhf24R – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Bruno Fernando
#RocketsTwitter wins – 8:35 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Bruno Fernando
#RocketsTwitter wins – 8:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starters with MPJ and Bones out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Nuggets sticking with the same starters with MPJ and Bones out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:32 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green was out getting shots up pregame. He looks to be improving and getting closer to being back. – 8:30 PM
Jeff Green was out getting shots up pregame. He looks to be improving and getting closer to being back. – 8:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear from Coach Malone ahead of tipoff 🎙 pic.twitter.com/72ReqwnwH9 – 8:29 PM
Hear from Coach Malone ahead of tipoff 🎙 pic.twitter.com/72ReqwnwH9 – 8:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland and MPJ are both out for tonight, #Nuggets announce.
Expect another heavy dose of Bruce. – 8:22 PM
Bones Hyland and MPJ are both out for tonight, #Nuggets announce.
Expect another heavy dose of Bruce. – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are both out tonight. No surprise there. – 8:12 PM
Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are both out tonight. No surprise there. – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Both Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are out tonight per the Nuggets. – 8:11 PM
Both Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are out tonight per the Nuggets. – 8:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kYvqQapPQX – 8:11 PM
Injury Update: Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kYvqQapPQX – 8:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Best friend in town for a little bit 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/B8apzRaiLr – 8:05 PM
Best friend in town for a little bit 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/B8apzRaiLr – 8:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Boban getting some time to relax and catch up before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/CZ7myIxWZD – 7:49 PM
Nikola Jokic and Boban getting some time to relax and catch up before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/CZ7myIxWZD – 7:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The biggest concern from the Nuggets’ perspective tonight is keeping the Rockets off the offensive glass. Houston leads the league in OREB%. Alperen Sengun, and Usman Garuba and Tari Eason off the bench will hit the offensive glass hard. I wonder if this is a DeAndre Jordan game. – 7:35 PM
The biggest concern from the Nuggets’ perspective tonight is keeping the Rockets off the offensive glass. Houston leads the league in OREB%. Alperen Sengun, and Usman Garuba and Tari Eason off the bench will hit the offensive glass hard. I wonder if this is a DeAndre Jordan game. – 7:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
When Bruce Brown warms up we listen to country at Ball Arena those are the rules pic.twitter.com/hDuADre97d – 7:32 PM
When Bruce Brown warms up we listen to country at Ball Arena those are the rules pic.twitter.com/hDuADre97d – 7:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No update on Michael Porter Jr. or Bones Hyland’s status tonight yet.
Hyland is in the building, but I’m having a hard time expecting him to play. He was officially questionable on the injury report so he could be activated, but only time will tell. – 7:28 PM
No update on Michael Porter Jr. or Bones Hyland’s status tonight yet.
Hyland is in the building, but I’m having a hard time expecting him to play. He was officially questionable on the injury report so he could be activated, but only time will tell. – 7:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone calls Houston elite as an offensive rebounding team. Says that has been a point hammered since yesterday. – 7:16 PM
Malone calls Houston elite as an offensive rebounding team. Says that has been a point hammered since yesterday. – 7:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not gonna be at the Nuggets game tonight but will write a story from afar and do a pod. Feeling better overall but wanted to wait til Wednesday to not take any chances.
Nuggets play the Rockets both games, so hopefully I can get Monday’s experience on Wednesday instead. – 6:55 PM
Not gonna be at the Nuggets game tonight but will write a story from afar and do a pod. Feeling better overall but wanted to wait til Wednesday to not take any chances.
Nuggets play the Rockets both games, so hopefully I can get Monday’s experience on Wednesday instead. – 6:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun is already so crisp as a shooter in warmups. It’s taking time to pop during games, but his shot is just so easy out of his hands. I have a lot of faith in his mechanics and comfort. – 6:48 PM
Christian Braun is already so crisp as a shooter in warmups. It’s taking time to pop during games, but his shot is just so easy out of his hands. I have a lot of faith in his mechanics and comfort. – 6:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will use all of their timeouts first?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:38 PM
Which team will use all of their timeouts first?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Look for DEN to run like crazy tonight vs HOU.
Houston turns the ball over more than anyone in the league and that has led to them being 10th percentile defending in transition (1.21 ppp allowed).
Inversely, Denver is scoring 1.263 ppp in transition which is 97th percentile. – 6:32 PM
Look for DEN to run like crazy tonight vs HOU.
Houston turns the ball over more than anyone in the league and that has led to them being 10th percentile defending in transition (1.21 ppp allowed).
Inversely, Denver is scoring 1.263 ppp in transition which is 97th percentile. – 6:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What do we got tonight, Nuggets Nation?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dZBLGFUJo3 – 6:01 PM
What do we got tonight, Nuggets Nation?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dZBLGFUJo3 – 6:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic beats the Clippers’ 2-3 zone. pic.twitter.com/JRM1u9NhCL – 5:36 PM
Nikola Jokic beats the Clippers’ 2-3 zone. pic.twitter.com/JRM1u9NhCL – 5:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What went wrong in Houston?
🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What went wrong in Houston?
🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“Doing things people said I couldn’t do.”
Bruce after practice today 🎙 pic.twitter.com/lcPE81yPZQ – 5:16 PM
“Doing things people said I couldn’t do.”
Bruce after practice today 🎙 pic.twitter.com/lcPE81yPZQ – 5:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Monday night basketball in Denver 🚀
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/s34iQx8Lm0 – 5:00 PM
Monday night basketball in Denver 🚀
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/s34iQx8Lm0 – 5:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
With Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun both available for the first time in 17 games there are likely no center minutes for Usman Garuba, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see the floor tonight audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:45 PM
With Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun both available for the first time in 17 games there are likely no center minutes for Usman Garuba, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see the floor tonight audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“The primary creators just have an open floor and open space. They got to respect the lob, so there’s a lot more easy layups out there.”
Few teams run more pick and roll than the Rockets, but few teams are worse at it. Bruno Fernando’s return should help audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:39 PM
“The primary creators just have an open floor and open space. They got to respect the lob, so there’s a lot more easy layups out there.”
Few teams run more pick and roll than the Rockets, but few teams are worse at it. Bruno Fernando’s return should help audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:39 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
The #Lions have signed rookie DE/LB James Houston to the active roster. – 4:06 PM
The #Lions have signed rookie DE/LB James Houston to the active roster. – 4:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Get ready for tonight’s game by reliving the greatness from Friday: my favorite plays after the game ⬇️
Nuggets beat the Clippers and the two-man game was 🔥 AG dominated the paint and we had the block party of the century. pic.twitter.com/Acng0a9e59 – 4:02 PM
Get ready for tonight’s game by reliving the greatness from Friday: my favorite plays after the game ⬇️
Nuggets beat the Clippers and the two-man game was 🔥 AG dominated the paint and we had the block party of the century. pic.twitter.com/Acng0a9e59 – 4:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mass confusion for me right now. I’m writing about Bruno Fernando while Bruno Fernandes is destroying Uruguay – 3:54 PM
Mass confusion for me right now. I’m writing about Bruno Fernando while Bruno Fernandes is destroying Uruguay – 3:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
get locked down when Bobi’s around 👏 pic.twitter.com/25O2HJont0 – 3:46 PM
get locked down when Bobi’s around 👏 pic.twitter.com/25O2HJont0 – 3:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- this season:
+162 — Steph
+155 — Jokic
Nobody else is above +140. pic.twitter.com/cXjHGcJEo8 – 3:18 PM
Highest +/- this season:
+162 — Steph
+155 — Jokic
Nobody else is above +140. pic.twitter.com/cXjHGcJEo8 – 3:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST is up. For DNVR Diehards.
✅ Why Zubac is not an option to defend the Jokic-Murray two-man game
✅ Chemistry and adapting on the fly
♟ Jokic vs Zone
✅ How AG played the Jokic role to close the game 👇
https://t.co/LNeGsfEYgT pic.twitter.com/WhE2Iyl21S – 3:06 PM
New edition of THE LIST is up. For DNVR Diehards.
✅ Why Zubac is not an option to defend the Jokic-Murray two-man game
✅ Chemistry and adapting on the fly
♟ Jokic vs Zone
✅ How AG played the Jokic role to close the game 👇
https://t.co/LNeGsfEYgT pic.twitter.com/WhE2Iyl21S – 3:06 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.