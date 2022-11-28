Suns 85, Kings 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (13-6) play against the Sacramento Kings (8-8) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Phoenix Suns 85, Sacramento Kings 77 (Q3 03:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Devin Booker has taken 21 shots in 26 minutes. He’s up to 32 points with 4:11 to go in the 3rd quarter. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker X Mode = #Kings have no answer for him right now.
31 on 15-of-21 FGs. #Suns up seven. – 11:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are waking up. They are attacking the paint and getting to the line. 78-77 Suns lead with 5 minutes left in the third. – 11:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker went after that one offensive rebound he jumped off a trampoline. #Suns up 78-74 as the fouls are starting to pile up.
Booker and Payne each with three fouls. Williams calling on Wainright to check in. – 11:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown subs out De’Aaron Fox early in the 3rd quarter, likely setting up a long stretch of him and Monk playing together. That backcourt has been working well tonight. – 11:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell with a big 3-pointer. Early subs for Mike Brown. Mitchell draws an offensive foul on the other end. – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
25 points in 23 minutes on 12-of-16 shooting so far for Devin Booker. Not even midway through the 3Q yet – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
13-2 start for the Suns in the third quarter. That last Booker bucket was great. Looked to pass the whole way and adjusted in mid-air to shoot. – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker getting whatever he wants.
Has 25 on 12-of-16. #Suns up 10. Started 2nd half on 13-2 run.
Timeout #Kings with 7:35 left in 3rd. – 11:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown has seen enough of that start to the second half, Phoenix goes on a 13-2 run to start the 3rd before he finally burns the timeout. Devin Booker with 25 now. – 11:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
One team came out ready to play in the third. One did not. Kings trail 76-66. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton forces Sabonis miss
Booker again. Has 23. #Suns up eight as #Kings are 1-of-8 to start 2nd half. – 11:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges over rookie Murray.
And the foul.
Miss FT. #Suns up six. – 11:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray ends the Suns streak with a lay up. 8 points for Murray. – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig has 11 on 5-of-9. Hits 3. #Suns up six as #Kings are 0-for-4 to start 2nd half. – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings came into Monday’s game 5th in fast break points per game at 15.7.
They have none at the half, but lead by one. #Suns – 11:17 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings va @Phoenix Suns
Kings shot 16-21 FG (76%) in 2Q pic.twitter.com/DXmfsXV522 – 11:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead at the break, 64-63.
👑 @Malik Monk 17 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 11 PTS, 7 AST
👑 @Kevin Huerter 9 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 8 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/fY4SChABO0 – 11:13 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
these sabonis DHOs are getting more creative by the day pic.twitter.com/3Dew7L4vb7 – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings 64 #Suns 63 Half
PHX: Booker 21 (10-of-13 FGs), Ayton 11 (5-of-5). Team: 56.9 FG (4-of-15 on 3s).
SAC; Monk 17 (8-of-9 FGs), Sabonis 11 (5-of-5) Team: 62.2% FG (3-of-8 on 3s). pic.twitter.com/npkMqfsAnL – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker ends the first half 10-of-13 for 21 points. Really found his rhythm in the last couple of minutes.
Kings had 22 assists (!) in the first half.
Bridges had 4-4-5-3-2.
Defense will need to step up in the 2nd half. – 11:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 Ring the bell 🔔
@TerenceDavisJr drawing the charge and Mike Brown is loving it! pic.twitter.com/Yhoai5Q7tV – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk scored 13 points while shooting a perfect 6/6 from the field and dished 5 assists in the 2nd quarter. – 11:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Suns 64-63 at the half. Malik Monk and Devin Booker squaring off in the second quarter, with Booker leading the way with 21 for PHX. Monk has 17 off the Sacramento bench. Kings with 22 first half assists – 11:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Incredible offense on display between the Kings and Suns.
Kinga have 22 assists on 28 made shots in the first half. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 64, PHX 63
Booker: 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 10-13 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
Craig: 8 Pts
Monk: 17 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-9 FG – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Suns 64-63. Monk has 17 points off the bench. Sabonis is up to 11 points, 7 assists. Kings have 22 assists overall and are shooting 62% from then field. – 11:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just enjoy this stretch from Malik Monk. All three of these plays were within a minute of each other. pic.twitter.com/UrYErvOE61 – 11:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk and Devin Booker are putting on a show here in the second quarter. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Malik Monk on fire.
Has 17 on 8-of-9 FGs.
Devin Booker cooking
Has 19 on 9-of-11.
#Suns down two. #Kings – 10:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis to Monk,. Monk has 17 points. 22 assists for the Kings with a minute remaining in the half. – 10:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🔁 Malik Monk 🔁
@Malik Monk lay-up package is different 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5gwytrX7vS – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sabonis dunk off pick-and-roll feed from Monk.
Ayton answer. #Suns #Kings tied at 55-55. 14 ties. – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The first team to get a stop in Suns-Kings may win the game tonight – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t know if this is good offense or bad defense by both teams.
#Suns 61% FG. #Kings 57.5%. – 10:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings have 17 assists on 22 makes so far with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. – 10:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Turbo off the jump and Ayton does the rest 💪 pic.twitter.com/MbNpluqVFC – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns with 36 points in the paint.
Up 51-49 with 4:23 left in the half. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges to Booker transition.
Davis answer. Tied at 47-47.
11th tie. #Suns #Kings – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kings with 15 assists on 19 field goals. Suns rarely give up a crazy percentage like that, even for stints like 1.5 quarters. – 10:52 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
My 13-year-old: “Dad, can we watch the Kings game?”
I’m so proud. #SacramentoProud – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton finish of Payne feed.
#Suns up two. Timeout #Kings 6:30 left in half.
Ayton 3-of-3. FGs. Has five straight double-doubles going into tonight’s game.
Line so far: 6 points, 2 rebounds. – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown is pulling Terence Davis all the way out onto the floor during the timeout and having a discussion with him about errors his making on defense. – 10:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Perfect dime on time to @Keegan Murray 🥽 pic.twitter.com/NJQuX0CcEk – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig with eight. Nine players have scored for #Suns
Tied at 43-43. Nine ties in game. #Suns #Kings – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Whatever Malik Monk’s layup and finishing around the basket rating is on NBA 2K, it needs to go up. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo isn’t knocking down jumpers, but what he does is play with energy and is active.
So it leads to Davis grabbing him as Biyombo goes for offensive rebound. #Suns #Kings – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig in for Shamet, which moves Lee to the 3. Tied at 39-39 #Suns #Kings – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges off curl handoff layup.
#Suns up two. Five lead changes. #Kings – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee Euro stepping to rim out of timeout.
Metu answer.
Washington Jr. answer.
#Suns up two. – 10:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet knocks ball off Murray.
Back-to-back defensive plays. #Suns – 10:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The suns lead the Kings after the first quarter of play 31-26. Devin Booker leads all scorers with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. pic.twitter.com/tvXfnyfMxQ – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 31-26 Suns advantage after 1. Devin Booker heating up towards the back end of the period, has 10 points. Sacramento had a 7 point lead evaporated. Mike Brown unhappy with defensive effort on several occasions already – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-26 after 1Q. Suns finished on a 14-2 run. Huerter leads with 9 points for Sacramento. Booker has 10 for Phoenix. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, SAC 26
Booker: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 2-2 FG
Huerter: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Suns close 1Q on 14-2 run – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray ends run on dunk in score over Booker.
Booker answers.
Again. In mode. Has 10 on 5-of-6 FGs. #Suns up 31-26.
Also has 5 rebounds. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Lee to Biyombo for dunk.
#Suns up 29-24. On 12-0 run. Timeout #Kings with 54 seconds left in 1st quarter. – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are definitely emphasizing getting to the basket against the Suns.
They have taken just 4 three-pointers in the first 10 minutes. – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
No more band-aid for Malik Monk. He told me he stopped wearing it after the winning streak ended in Atlanta. – 10:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown’s second unit tonight, which includes KZ Okpala already making things feisty with Devin Booker and his Suns. Booker navigating Okpala and Davion Mitchell’s defense and slapped with a technical – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
https://t.co/cPI3aMZqVu just doing its job.
Chris Paul remains out with sore right heel. He missed his 10th consecutive game Monday night. #Suns #Kings pic.twitter.com/9qaaCgG0I6 – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Did the ref just give Devin Booker a technical because he bounce-passed the ball to the other ref when he wasn’t looking or…? – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker called for foul.
Then called for technical foul.
Still having words with referees. #Suns down 3. – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Devin Booker gets issued a tech for firing the ball back at the ref after an offensive foul. – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Turnovers and off-ball defensive mishaps leading to some easy looks for Sacramento. The Kings already have 12 of their 17 points in the paint. Fortunately, the Suns have 10 of their own – 10:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
My oh my, Sabonis has time today 😲
@Domantas Sabonis posterizes his defender on the fast break 💥 pic.twitter.com/dUdyEtkqiy – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tip in on rim for Payne, but basket good.
Fox answer.
Booker answer
#Suns down 2. – 10:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis with the emphatic dunk right in front of his family sitting courtside. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9C6Mq49pqi – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not a great start defensively for the Suns. Kevin Huerter’s back-cutting them to death and Domantas Sabonis’ two looks have been too easy – 10:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Emphatic dunk for Domantas Sabonis. These boys look like they’re fired up tonight. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne turnover.
Sabonis dunk in transition.
#Suns down four. Timeout Phoenix. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges block on Murray drive.
Huerter scores over Ayton.
Tied 7-7. #Suns #Kings – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns denied Fox the ball the entire 24 seconds of #Kings 1st possession.
Sabonis ended the possession with a 3.
#Kings up 5-4 to start. #Suns – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here come your Kings 👏 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/LVAu37erav – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
“Just happy for him. It’s a lot of work to play that role every day, behind the scenes, working with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/RYoeItpGHo – 9:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“A lot of guys who can play”
Suns head coach Monty Williams on what he’s seen from the Kings so far this season. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/XtFSEitFZp – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/lRBfADKfoK – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s a method to it.”
Monty Williams on #Kings offense as Sacramento is 2nd in the #NBA in offensive rating behind #Celtics.
#Suns are third in offensive rating. pic.twitter.com/5telvwtqHi – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“To be able to have a young fella like that be able to grow and develop, especially when there was a question mark as to whether or not he should be in the league, and now he’s your starting point guard and getting it done.” #Kings coach Mike Brown on Cameron Payne. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tcL6vVfEsn – 9:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown discusses how Sacramento isn’t catching the NBA off guard anymore, Keegan Murray’s ups and downs, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & facing the Suns tonight.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ASPB8aK3Yt pic.twitter.com/mOifclgU6w – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s another battle between House Sun-Kings tonight, and we’re going live on @PHNX_Suns for the pregame show in 2 minutes! Come join us:
https://t.co/lLoEp4cNhh pic.twitter.com/Oj28qv0J10 – 9:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He agreed he would name his son Mike”
Coach Brown shares why he plans to call more plays for @De’Aaron Fox tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/y3hxNsfAy2 – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Richaun Holmes as he says hello to #Suns assistant Mark Bryant and Deandre Ayton during his pregame. #Kings pic.twitter.com/1j6qPrprYJ – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton pregame after Western Conference player of the week honors. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ItUQ593fo3 – 9:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sabonis: Man of the People 👶👑 pic.twitter.com/bG8F0b0bHX – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame.
Wait for it.
Booker bounce lob finish. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bAOTA7Jbtv – 9:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Suns game. pic.twitter.com/WxGNCrHHSt – 9:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says he’s challenged the whole team tonight to take care of the basketball, but has also challenged Fox & Sabonis to lead and use their star abilities to make their teammates better. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
home sweet home 👑
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/O0l6a9thAE – 8:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“If he makes a mistake, I’m going to jump his ass, just like the rest of the guys.” -Mike Brown on Keegan Murray pic.twitter.com/dLhpucPhiY – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox: “I’ve just got to call more plays for him, and I told him I would because he agreed he would name his son Mike, so (against) Phoenix, every play is going to be a pick-and-roll for him just because him and Recee agreed to that.” – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If he makes a mistake, I’m going to jump his ass.”
#Kings coach Mike Brown on coaching rookie Keegan Murray as he made the point he coaches everyone hard. pic.twitter.com/knmu8cPLmh – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 11/28:
Trey Lyles (Non-COVID related illness) – OUT
Chima Moneke (Right thigh soreness) – OUT
Keon Ellis – ACTIVE
Neemias Queta – ACTIVE – 8:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have ruled out Chima Moneke and made two-way players Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis active tonight vs Suns. – 8:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 11/28:
Trey Lyles (Non-COVID related illness) – OUT
Chima Moneke (Right thigh soreness) – OUT
Keon Ellis – ACTIVE
Neemias Queta – ACTIVE – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I want to be a great player and you have to be willing to put up numbers and win games night in, night out. I think I’m to that point where this should be a norm. This is how I’m supposed to play.” #Suns Deandre Ayton Western Conference player of the week bit.ly/3F7dgh8 – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Over the last four seasons, @Kevin Huerter has averaged 14 PTS on 54% shooting and three 3-pointers in games against the Suns. How many 3s will Headband Huerter hit tonight?
@CGI_USA Insights of the Game #WeAreCGI pic.twitter.com/x8gLNIDsI9 – 8:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is overcoming uneven start by setting physical, ‘new norm,’ but can he sustain it? – https://t.co/Cz8FmNeeNu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Nx5GS7ooVO – 7:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles will not be available for the Kings tonight, he’s out with a non-COVID related illness. Chima Moneke, who was recalled from G League Stockton, is questionable with soreness in his right thigh. – 6:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Three-Points on @TheVolumeSports:
▪️Are Celtics better than last year?
▪️Can Denver—as currently constructed—win the West?
▪️Will the Kings end its playoff drought?
With @Chris Herring and @Brian Scalabrine
youtu.be/5KtpV4JcH3M – 6:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns promote GM James Jones to to President of Basketball Operations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/sun… – 6:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton X five straight double-doubles = First career Western Conference player of the week honors (w/videos) #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Have you been A1 since day one with your favorite Kings player? 👀
Show us the total amount of jerseys you have of that one player, and we’ll share the best collections on #NBAJerseyDay ⤵️ – 5:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Have you been A1 since day one with your favorite Kings player? 👀
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Love the timing of the Kings on the schedule with the way DA is playing. Keep it rolling against the guy (Sabonis) right in the middle of the trade rumors/reports with you last season.
Sabonis has been a tough matchup for him in the past. Looking forward to it. – 4:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/deandre-ayt… – 4:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Wrapped up shootaround by wishing a happy birthday to assistant coach Leandro Barbosa 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/kaiOwiKNwE – 4:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The tone-setter.
Congrats, @Deandre Ayton, on your first Western Conference Player of the Week Award! 👏
📰: https://t.co/hWvkrL9RIr pic.twitter.com/i9Pooeggdi – 4:16 PM
The tone-setter.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“De’Aaron, he’s been amazing. He’s been amazing since I got traded here and those last 18 games. And [this year] he’s just leveled it up.”
Sabonis reflects on his relationship with 🦊, his time in Sac and much more 👑
Watch the full Ride Along ⏩ https://t.co/477T2HYYSo pic.twitter.com/j2es6lUxJs – 4:00 PM
