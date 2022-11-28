Terry Rozier will not play against Boston

Terry Rozier will not play against Boston

Main Rumors

Terry Rozier will not play against Boston

November 28, 2022- by

By |

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28 Terry Rozier (Illness) has been downgraded to out.
Source: Twitter @HornetsPR

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 28, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Charlotte – Maledon, Oubre Jr., McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Charlotte: Ball, Hayward, Rozier, Martin, Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/OhbLkwwPMM7:04 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Terry Rozier is out for the Hornets. – 6:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Available #hornets tonight
Rozier
Oubre
Washington
Bouknight
Plumlee
Richards
Kai Jones
Mcgowens
McDaniels
Maledon – 5:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: #Hornets 110, Timberwolves 108
Impressive come-from-behind win
Kelly Oubre 28 pts, 6 rebs
Terry Rozier 22 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs
PJ Washington 16 pts, 3 rebs
Up next: at Boston on Monday – 7:30 PM

More on this storyline

Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market. -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
“Hayward (currently out with a shoulder injury) is a gamble because it’s been five years since he was actually healthy,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But he’s only got one year after this one (at $31.5 million) and there are teams that probably need to take a gamble if they’re going to win a title—Dallas is one, and Miami. He’d be a good fit in Milwaukee or Phoenix, too, even New York. He has some versatility to his game. But again, can he stay on the floor? Is he worth the risk? -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 5, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home