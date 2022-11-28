Terry Rozier will not play against Boston

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28 Terry Rozier (Illness) has been downgraded to out.
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 28, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Charlotte – Maledon, Oubre Jr., McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Available #hornets tonight
Rozier
Oubre
Washington
Bouknight
Plumlee
Richards
Kai Jones
Mcgowens
McDaniels
Maledon – 5:17 PM
More on this storyline
Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market. -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
“Hayward (currently out with a shoulder injury) is a gamble because it’s been five years since he was actually healthy,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But he’s only got one year after this one (at $31.5 million) and there are teams that probably need to take a gamble if they’re going to win a title—Dallas is one, and Miami. He’d be a good fit in Milwaukee or Phoenix, too, even New York. He has some versatility to his game. But again, can he stay on the floor? Is he worth the risk? -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
Marc Stein: The Hornets say Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to the lineup tonight against the Nets. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 5, 2022
