Thunder 26, Pelicans 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 26, New Orleans Pelicans 34 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
roll the Dys 🎲
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wiIPU207rN – 8:35 PM
roll the Dys 🎲
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/wiIPU207rN – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Pelicans already have nine offensive rebounds … in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
The Pelicans already have nine offensive rebounds … in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is surrounded by Pelicans every time he attempts to get into the paint – 8:35 PM
SGA is surrounded by Pelicans every time he attempts to get into the paint – 8:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure how SGA ended up with free throws there if #Pelicans aren’t over the limit – 8:35 PM
Not sure how SGA ended up with free throws there if #Pelicans aren’t over the limit – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Giddey vs. Dyson Daniels lasted exactly one possession.
Giddey takes a seat on the bench. – 8:26 PM
Josh Giddey vs. Dyson Daniels lasted exactly one possession.
Giddey takes a seat on the bench. – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that’s how we feelin’ today @treymurphy?!
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Txz9pHL6dL – 8:25 PM
that’s how we feelin’ today @treymurphy?!
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Txz9pHL6dL – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault isn’t pleased with the Thunder’s defense. He’s called two timeouts in the last two minutes. – 8:23 PM
Mark Daigneault isn’t pleased with the Thunder’s defense. He’s called two timeouts in the last two minutes. – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 7 mins of this game – 8:23 PM
Josh Giddey with 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 7 mins of this game – 8:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy already has a couple angry dunks halfway thru the 1st quarter – 8:22 PM
Trey Murphy already has a couple angry dunks halfway thru the 1st quarter – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There were guaranteed to be more minutes for someone (or someones plural) who has not played much lately. Willy Hernangomez subs in mid 1Q after Valanciunas picks up two fouls – 8:21 PM
There were guaranteed to be more minutes for someone (or someones plural) who has not played much lately. Willy Hernangomez subs in mid 1Q after Valanciunas picks up two fouls – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TREY MURPHY ON CLEAN UP CREW 💥
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/9Mgs4lQFJS – 8:18 PM
TREY MURPHY ON CLEAN UP CREW 💥
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/9Mgs4lQFJS – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski has 1,000 career points, and the Thunder have a lead at the first timeout of the game, life is good. – 8:18 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski has 1,000 career points, and the Thunder have a lead at the first timeout of the game, life is good. – 8:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
An early steal from Lu results in a Giddey And1 pic.twitter.com/elN8RQDUMa – 8:18 PM
An early steal from Lu results in a Giddey And1 pic.twitter.com/elN8RQDUMa – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy with the exceptionally rare tip follow-up dunk directly off a teammate’s missed dunk. Not sure I’ve ever seen that before – 8:18 PM
Trey Murphy with the exceptionally rare tip follow-up dunk directly off a teammate’s missed dunk. Not sure I’ve ever seen that before – 8:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson gets hit with the first technical foul of his career. – 8:14 PM
Zion Williamson gets hit with the first technical foul of his career. – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM
The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
There was a huge ovation for Jose Alvarado during starting lineup intros, making me realize this is only his second career start in @SmoothieKingCtr. The other at home was vs. Mavericks and was a 6:30 p.m. tip-off, so fans were still getting into the building during those – 8:11 PM
There was a huge ovation for Jose Alvarado during starting lineup intros, making me realize this is only his second career start in @SmoothieKingCtr. The other at home was vs. Mavericks and was a 6:30 p.m. tip-off, so fans were still getting into the building during those – 8:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Looks like JRE will get Zion with Poku on Valanciunas. At least to start. – 8:10 PM
Looks like JRE will get Zion with Poku on Valanciunas. At least to start. – 8:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Live from NOLA!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/8bfSeFSXKD – 8:10 PM
Live from NOLA!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/8bfSeFSXKD – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.
Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM
I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.
Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, @AlvaradoJose15 has donated his jersey from tonight’s game to keep Larry’s cause going!
Tonight’s auction benefits:
Dorothy Height Charter School
Bid here: https://t.co/Otmr5AW40R pic.twitter.com/t0Adka473x – 8:04 PM
With @Larry Nance Jr out for tonight’s game, @AlvaradoJose15 has donated his jersey from tonight’s game to keep Larry’s cause going!
Tonight’s auction benefits:
Dorothy Height Charter School
Bid here: https://t.co/Otmr5AW40R pic.twitter.com/t0Adka473x – 8:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Head Mark Daigneault, breaks down the team’s main focus tonight from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/hqRzjudaLz – 7:58 PM
Thunder Head Mark Daigneault, breaks down the team’s main focus tonight from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/hqRzjudaLz – 7:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
For the first time in almost a year, Kira Lewis Jr. takes the court for warmups with the New Orleans Pelicans.
His last game was Dec. 8, 2021. – 7:45 PM
For the first time in almost a year, Kira Lewis Jr. takes the court for warmups with the New Orleans Pelicans.
His last game was Dec. 8, 2021. – 7:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Pelicans
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Poku
– JRE – 7:36 PM
Thunder starters at Pelicans
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Poku
– JRE – 7:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Today is a new day. It’s a new game.❞
.@NickAGallo is joined by @zai_joe1 to talk areas of emphasis, as the team gears up for tipoff. pic.twitter.com/rfcZpu9cu6 – 7:33 PM
❝Today is a new day. It’s a new game.❞
.@NickAGallo is joined by @zai_joe1 to talk areas of emphasis, as the team gears up for tipoff. pic.twitter.com/rfcZpu9cu6 – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters for tonight 💫
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aPkCgGuKWT – 7:32 PM
Starters for tonight 💫
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aPkCgGuKWT – 7:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will be available for tonight’s game in Utah after being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain he incurred in last week’s loss to OKC. – 7:31 PM
Alex Caruso will be available for tonight’s game in Utah after being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain he incurred in last week’s loss to OKC. – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
30 minutes out ‘til #Pelicans basketball 🤩
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/n45rbyTJKT – 7:30 PM
30 minutes out ‘til #Pelicans basketball 🤩
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/n45rbyTJKT – 7:30 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 7:09 PM
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 7:09 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/$%7B_P… – 7:07 PM
Dorothy Height Charter School is the school we’re supporting tonight! To bid on Jose Alvarado’s game worn jersey from tonight’s game use this link…
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/$%7B_P… – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
clocking into work ⏰
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WcZnqMYIl8 – 6:40 PM
clocking into work ⏰
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/WcZnqMYIl8 – 6:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play Courtside Challenge in the #Pelicans app and you could win!
Answer 5 trivia questions and you’re entered for your chance
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/E2IoDSMtmT – 6:27 PM
Play Courtside Challenge in the #Pelicans app and you could win!
Answer 5 trivia questions and you’re entered for your chance
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/E2IoDSMtmT – 6:27 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Anyone interested in a Jose gameworn jersey? 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9jSt98dfv – 6:23 PM
Anyone interested in a Jose gameworn jersey? 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9jSt98dfv – 6:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out as well. He was listed as doubtful. Pels are 2-2 without him this season. – 6:21 PM
Brandon Ingram is out as well. He was listed as doubtful. Pels are 2-2 without him this season. – 6:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM
Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans injury updates from Willie Green:
Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) are all out. – 6:20 PM
Pelicans injury updates from Willie Green:
Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) are all out. – 6:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are both out for #Pelicans vs. Thunder, per Willie Green – 6:19 PM
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. are both out for #Pelicans vs. Thunder, per Willie Green – 6:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance will both be OUT tonight, per Willie Green – 6:18 PM
Naji Marshall and Larry Nance will both be OUT tonight, per Willie Green – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What went wrong in Houston?
🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 What went wrong in Houston?
🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/sGb2YjFuGl – 5:36 PM
Jalen Duren @JalenDuren
It’s here! Officially pros on the court! Now becoming pros
with our finances thanks to @lasimmons @ishares #iShares
#FutureBallers #ad
@bennedict @poisonivey @ejliddell
@jhardy pic.twitter.com/SZHJcxaa37 – 5:21 PM
It’s here! Officially pros on the court! Now becoming pros
with our finances thanks to @lasimmons @ishares #iShares
#FutureBallers #ad
@bennedict @poisonivey @ejliddell
@jhardy pic.twitter.com/SZHJcxaa37 – 5:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder looks to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Bg7LdAJ1Hl – 4:53 PM
The Thunder looks to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/Bg7LdAJ1Hl – 4:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder look to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/IqCHSgPnsc – 4:52 PM
The Thunder look to regroup, as they take on a paint-hunting Pelicans squad.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key focus points, in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/IqCHSgPnsc – 4:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/GnZpEax2yF – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram injury update–how many games could he miss?
🏀 Why offense struggled in loss to Memphis
🏀 Defense bends and breaks
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/GnZpEax2yF – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s showdown with the Thunder by @ErinESummers! 🏀
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/5F7UJvn41S – 3:15 PM
A preview of tonight’s showdown with the Thunder by @ErinESummers! 🏀
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/5F7UJvn41S – 3:15 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.