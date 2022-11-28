Timberwolves 68, Wizards 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) play against the Washington Wizards (10-10) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 68, Washington Wizards 77 (Q3 08:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards led by 23 points with 34.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Now, they lead the ‘Wolves 77-68 with 9:00 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:31 PM
The Wizards led by 23 points with 34.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Now, they lead the ‘Wolves 77-68 with 9:00 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves 2nd half adjustment after Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points on 9 shots in the first half:
– Kyle Anderson starts over Rivers
– Anderson takes the Porzingis matchup
– Gobert moves off KP matchup to a spy role, lurking off Avdija
– Towns stays on Kuzma
8-0 run to start half – 8:31 PM
Wolves 2nd half adjustment after Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points on 9 shots in the first half:
– Kyle Anderson starts over Rivers
– Anderson takes the Porzingis matchup
– Gobert moves off KP matchup to a spy role, lurking off Avdija
– Towns stays on Kuzma
8-0 run to start half – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
watch ya head when ANT TAKES FLIGHT. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z5IWLFqHHJ – 8:30 PM
watch ya head when ANT TAKES FLIGHT. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z5IWLFqHHJ – 8:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Edwards had been angling for a big dunk all first half. He finally got one. pic.twitter.com/j049582EXs – 8:29 PM
Anthony Edwards had been angling for a big dunk all first half. He finally got one. pic.twitter.com/j049582EXs – 8:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight is Cancer Awareness at the arena. The Washington Wizards honored a young woman who won her fight against cancer. Very moving ceremony. – 8:26 PM
Tonight is Cancer Awareness at the arena. The Washington Wizards honored a young woman who won her fight against cancer. Very moving ceremony. – 8:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Porzingis with more points at halftime (29) than combined minutes for Gobert and KAT (28) 😳 – 8:24 PM
Porzingis with more points at halftime (29) than combined minutes for Gobert and KAT (28) 😳 – 8:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kristaps Porzingis had a MAGICAL first half ✨ pic.twitter.com/4wGVwKJY8o – 8:19 PM
Kristaps Porzingis had a MAGICAL first half ✨ pic.twitter.com/4wGVwKJY8o – 8:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards take a 77-58 lead over Minnesota into halftime thanks to Porzingis’s 29 points (on 6 three’s). Beal added 13.
T’wolves are shooting 50% but have 11 turnovers and, of course, a Porzingis Problem. – 8:18 PM
The Wizards take a 77-58 lead over Minnesota into halftime thanks to Porzingis’s 29 points (on 6 three’s). Beal added 13.
T’wolves are shooting 50% but have 11 turnovers and, of course, a Porzingis Problem. – 8:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“You are not alone. We are right there fighting with you.” 💙
Cancer Awareness Night x @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/NA07o7CcxD – 8:16 PM
“You are not alone. We are right there fighting with you.” 💙
Cancer Awareness Night x @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/NA07o7CcxD – 8:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
q1: 38 PTS
q2: 39 PTS
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/HSOmcR4EVA – 8:14 PM
q1: 38 PTS
q2: 39 PTS
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/HSOmcR4EVA – 8:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Porzingis’ 29 points leading the way, the Wizards lead the Wolves 77-58 at the half. – 8:14 PM
With Porzingis’ 29 points leading the way, the Wizards lead the Wolves 77-58 at the half. – 8:14 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It has been the Kristaps Porzingis show at Capital One Arena. KP leads scorers with 29 points at the half. Porzingis says “I feel great” in his arena interview. The Washington Wizards lead the Minnesota Timberwolves.
#DCAboveAll 77
#RaisedByWolves 58 – 8:13 PM
It has been the Kristaps Porzingis show at Capital One Arena. KP leads scorers with 29 points at the half. Porzingis says “I feel great” in his arena interview. The Washington Wizards lead the Minnesota Timberwolves.
#DCAboveAll 77
#RaisedByWolves 58 – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves allow the most “wide open” 3s per game (21.1), and that doesn’t surprise you if you’ve watched any Wolves game this year.
That’s why it’s not just bad shooting luck when Washington goes out and hits 57% of their 3s in the first half.
Wolves 58, Wizards 77 at half – 8:13 PM
The Wolves allow the most “wide open” 3s per game (21.1), and that doesn’t surprise you if you’ve watched any Wolves game this year.
That’s why it’s not just bad shooting luck when Washington goes out and hits 57% of their 3s in the first half.
Wolves 58, Wizards 77 at half – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points in the 1st half. Only 7 other players in franchise history have scored as many in a single half: Bradley Beal, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas, Michael Jordan, Tracy Murray, Caron Butler and Trevor Ariza. – 8:12 PM
Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points in the 1st half. Only 7 other players in franchise history have scored as many in a single half: Bradley Beal, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas, Michael Jordan, Tracy Murray, Caron Butler and Trevor Ariza. – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail 77-58 at halftime. Wizards are shooting 63%. Wolves have 11 turnovers. – 8:12 PM
Timberwolves trail 77-58 at halftime. Wizards are shooting 63%. Wolves have 11 turnovers. – 8:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM
The Wizards scored 77 points in the first half. Their previous high point total for any half this season was 67, set on Nov. 15 in the first half against Oklahoma City. The Wizards lost that game 121-120. – 8:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps at half:
29 PTS
7-9 FG
6-8 3P
9-9 FT
Only Steph and Luka have had a bigger first half this season. pic.twitter.com/9gqOj5fxng – 8:11 PM
Kristaps at half:
29 PTS
7-9 FG
6-8 3P
9-9 FT
Only Steph and Luka have had a bigger first half this season. pic.twitter.com/9gqOj5fxng – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis’ 29 points in the 1st half are the most he’s ever scored in a single half. His career-high for a game is 40. Well on his way to a career night. – 8:11 PM
Kristaps Porzingis’ 29 points in the 1st half are the most he’s ever scored in a single half. His career-high for a game is 40. Well on his way to a career night. – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
LANDLORD IS IN THE BUILDING.
flight of the week x @NATCA pic.twitter.com/aE5jsL43fR – 8:08 PM
LANDLORD IS IN THE BUILDING.
flight of the week x @NATCA pic.twitter.com/aE5jsL43fR – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis has tied a season-high with 6 threes and it’s only the 1st half. Career-high for a single game is 8. – 8:06 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has tied a season-high with 6 threes and it’s only the 1st half. Career-high for a single game is 8. – 8:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis has now matched his season high with 6 three’s. He did so with 2:16 left in the second quarter. – 8:06 PM
Porzingis has now matched his season high with 6 three’s. He did so with 2:16 left in the second quarter. – 8:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis, who is shooting 6 for 8 from three-point range, has 27 points with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:05 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis, who is shooting 6 for 8 from three-point range, has 27 points with 1:35 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
A small child in the stands absolutely wailed “NOT AGAIN!” just before Porzingis hit his fifth 3. – 8:03 PM
A small child in the stands absolutely wailed “NOT AGAIN!” just before Porzingis hit his fifth 3. – 8:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Not a great two possessions for the idea of growing chemistry with Gobert
— Rudy doesn’t see a wide open Edwards in the corner, and Ant deflates to his knees in frustration
— Missed hand-off possession between Gobert and DLo leads to a turnover and fastbreak dunk for Washington – 8:00 PM
Not a great two possessions for the idea of growing chemistry with Gobert
— Rudy doesn’t see a wide open Edwards in the corner, and Ant deflates to his knees in frustration
— Missed hand-off possession between Gobert and DLo leads to a turnover and fastbreak dunk for Washington – 8:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards lead the T-Wolves 62-44, 4:38 Q2. No tired legs so far especially coming off a back-to-back. #DCAboveAll – 7:57 PM
Wizards lead the T-Wolves 62-44, 4:38 Q2. No tired legs so far especially coming off a back-to-back. #DCAboveAll – 7:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wizards back in control of this one, up 18. One thing to watch … Beal came up a little sore after that last layup. – 7:56 PM
Wizards back in control of this one, up 18. One thing to watch … Beal came up a little sore after that last layup. – 7:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Would like to see the Wizards get more alley-oops around the rim for Daniel Gafford. He excels at that. – 7:56 PM
Would like to see the Wizards get more alley-oops around the rim for Daniel Gafford. He excels at that. – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards commercial activity pits Gen Z vs. Boomers to name celebrities for the others generation
The Boomer correctly names Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.
The Zoomer does not get John Travolta or George Clooney even though @ItsBrittWaters tells him it rhymes with Looney … – 7:55 PM
Wizards commercial activity pits Gen Z vs. Boomers to name celebrities for the others generation
The Boomer correctly names Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.
The Zoomer does not get John Travolta or George Clooney even though @ItsBrittWaters tells him it rhymes with Looney … – 7:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
puttin’ in work on both ends of the floor 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uPJOBZ6ya3 – 7:52 PM
puttin’ in work on both ends of the floor 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uPJOBZ6ya3 – 7:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert just throws it down. That’s the recipe. No more layups and floaters. Has to be aggressive – 7:51 PM
Gobert just throws it down. That’s the recipe. No more layups and floaters. Has to be aggressive – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Edwards just tried to dunk on Daniel Gafford twice in a span of about a minute. First was a foul, Gafford got him clean the second time. pic.twitter.com/UrgCkV1igo – 7:47 PM
Anthony Edwards just tried to dunk on Daniel Gafford twice in a span of about a minute. First was a foul, Gafford got him clean the second time. pic.twitter.com/UrgCkV1igo – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
D’Angelo Russell in the first quarter:
13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 1 BLK / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/rawHings3l – 7:43 PM
D’Angelo Russell in the first quarter:
13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 1 BLK / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/rawHings3l – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚪️🔵🔵🔵
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/XdFGbxgByl – 7:43 PM
⚪️🔵🔵🔵
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/XdFGbxgByl – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
did y’all know unicorns can jump? 🦄 pic.twitter.com/9LRtGg4YOK – 7:42 PM
did y’all know unicorns can jump? 🦄 pic.twitter.com/9LRtGg4YOK – 7:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead the Timberwolves 38-33 after one. 7 turnovers hurt Minnesota bad despite a good shooting start. – 7:40 PM
The Wizards lead the Timberwolves 38-33 after one. 7 turnovers hurt Minnesota bad despite a good shooting start. – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 38-33.
Russell leads the way for Minnesota with 13 points on 5-8 shooting, his 3rd 10+ point first quarter of the season. He’s added 3 rebounds and 2 assists so far tonight. – 7:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 38-33.
Russell leads the way for Minnesota with 13 points on 5-8 shooting, his 3rd 10+ point first quarter of the season. He’s added 3 rebounds and 2 assists so far tonight. – 7:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards tied a season high for points in a quarter, with 38. The team did that twice before this season. The Wizards lead the ‘Wolves 38-33 after 12 minutes. – 7:39 PM
The Wizards tied a season high for points in a quarter, with 38. The team did that twice before this season. The Wizards lead the ‘Wolves 38-33 after 12 minutes. – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the T’Wolves 38-33 after the 1st. Porzingis has 16 pts, Wiz are 5-7 3PT. Minny has 7 TOs already. – 7:39 PM
Wizards lead the T’Wolves 38-33 after the 1st. Porzingis has 16 pts, Wiz are 5-7 3PT. Minny has 7 TOs already. – 7:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
That could’ve been worse. Wolves trail Wizards 38-33 after one. Lineup adjustment of Anderson for Gobert proved effective. Russell with 13 on 5 of 8. Porzingis with 16. – 7:38 PM
That could’ve been worse. Wolves trail Wizards 38-33 after one. Lineup adjustment of Anderson for Gobert proved effective. Russell with 13 on 5 of 8. Porzingis with 16. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At the end of one quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the Minnesota Timberwolves.
#DCAboveAll 38
#RaisedByWolves 33
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 16. – 7:38 PM
At the end of one quarter of play the Washington Wizards lead the Minnesota Timberwolves.
#DCAboveAll 38
#RaisedByWolves 33
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 16. – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis made hist 1st four 3s tonight, matching his career-high for 3s in a single quarter.
That should help draw Rudy Gobert away from the rim. KP bas 16 pts after one. pic.twitter.com/AyV3rcqlf4 – 7:38 PM
Kristaps Porzingis made hist 1st four 3s tonight, matching his career-high for 3s in a single quarter.
That should help draw Rudy Gobert away from the rim. KP bas 16 pts after one. pic.twitter.com/AyV3rcqlf4 – 7:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Slowmo’s pump fake too nice. pic.twitter.com/Wu1dFZnB4K – 7:33 PM
Slowmo’s pump fake too nice. pic.twitter.com/Wu1dFZnB4K – 7:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This game got better for the Wolves when they took out Gobert and brought Anderson in. He’s a plus-9. – 7:33 PM
This game got better for the Wolves when they took out Gobert and brought Anderson in. He’s a plus-9. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🥶 D’ANGELO RUSSELL 🥶
up to 13 first quarter points…and counting! pic.twitter.com/4aZmn0BB1H – 7:32 PM
🥶 D’ANGELO RUSSELL 🥶
up to 13 first quarter points…and counting! pic.twitter.com/4aZmn0BB1H – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love watching Kyle Anderson play. His game, but with actual talent, is as close to what mine would look like in the NBA. – 7:30 PM
I love watching Kyle Anderson play. His game, but with actual talent, is as close to what mine would look like in the NBA. – 7:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis hit his first 4 three’s and the Wizards are up 26-16 midway through the first. – 7:26 PM
Kristaps Porzingis hit his first 4 three’s and the Wizards are up 26-16 midway through the first. – 7:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Well D’Angelo Russell is the guy bringing the fight right now. – 7:24 PM
Well D’Angelo Russell is the guy bringing the fight right now. – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Here for the Bradley Beal vs. Austin Rivers matchup, a lot of history there. – 7:22 PM
Here for the Bradley Beal vs. Austin Rivers matchup, a lot of history there. – 7:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s interesting how the opponent gameplan is to try and attack Gobert right away. Their idea seems to be “break that and the floor will fall out”
Tonight the Wizards go at Gobert by having Porzingis space above the break — which led to made KP 3s each of the 1st 3 possessions – 7:21 PM
It’s interesting how the opponent gameplan is to try and attack Gobert right away. Their idea seems to be “break that and the floor will fall out”
Tonight the Wizards go at Gobert by having Porzingis space above the break — which led to made KP 3s each of the 1st 3 possessions – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP gonna KP 🫡
3 for 3 from beyond the arc already. pic.twitter.com/wVQGhDMDNq – 7:19 PM
KP gonna KP 🫡
3 for 3 from beyond the arc already. pic.twitter.com/wVQGhDMDNq – 7:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
from one big fella to another 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AdMrnmk7vO – 7:16 PM
from one big fella to another 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AdMrnmk7vO – 7:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis has made his first three 3-point attempts, and Kyle Kuzma has four assists in the game’s first three minutes. Washington leads Minnesota 15-4. – 7:15 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has made his first three 3-point attempts, and Kyle Kuzma has four assists in the game’s first three minutes. Washington leads Minnesota 15-4. – 7:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Welp. 15-4 opening for the Wizards. Wolves with 3 turnovers. Woof. – 7:15 PM
Welp. 15-4 opening for the Wizards. Wolves with 3 turnovers. Woof. – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija draws an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post. – 7:14 PM
Deni Avdija draws an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post. – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Theo Maledon – 7:14 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Jalen McDaniels
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Theo Maledon – 7:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 28, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Charlotte – Maledon, Oubre Jr., McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Charlotte: Ball, Hayward, Rozier, Martin, Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/OhbLkwwPMM – 7:04 PM
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 28, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Charlotte – Maledon, Oubre Jr., McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Charlotte: Ball, Hayward, Rozier, Martin, Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/OhbLkwwPMM – 7:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In the building for Wizards v Timberwolves #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s3Z89DcIZR – 6:53 PM
In the building for Wizards v Timberwolves #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s3Z89DcIZR – 6:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Former Wizards Pregame Live guest Alex Rodriguez is here at Capital One Arena to watch his Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VN6Sogqkxi – 6:39 PM
Former Wizards Pregame Live guest Alex Rodriguez is here at Capital One Arena to watch his Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VN6Sogqkxi – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
protect the crib 🏡
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/E7QZE3D4g1 – 6:36 PM
protect the crib 🏡
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/E7QZE3D4g1 – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Washington. pic.twitter.com/UGQXsjndot – 6:32 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Washington. pic.twitter.com/UGQXsjndot – 6:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
In the back of the group pictured are members of the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, a Jewish private school in Baltimore, cheering Deni Avdija on during his pre-game warmups. They even did a short song/chant. pic.twitter.com/M2SvVrBdJl – 6:02 PM
In the back of the group pictured are members of the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, a Jewish private school in Baltimore, cheering Deni Avdija on during his pre-game warmups. They even did a short song/chant. pic.twitter.com/M2SvVrBdJl – 6:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-T’Wolves (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) w/ video of Bradley Beal warming up.
🏀injury updates
🏀fastbreak defense
🏀deflections pic.twitter.com/9GCwTdfNOk – 6:02 PM
One minute preview of Wizards-T’Wolves (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) w/ video of Bradley Beal warming up.
🏀injury updates
🏀fastbreak defense
🏀deflections pic.twitter.com/9GCwTdfNOk – 6:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 goin’ against the pack tonight 🐺
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/ro5Z7Dcnfg – 6:00 PM
first 5 goin’ against the pack tonight 🐺
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/ro5Z7Dcnfg – 6:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe will not be available Wednesday vs. Washington.
Said Watanabe underwent further imaging on his hamstring today. No results back yet. – 5:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe will not be available Wednesday vs. Washington.
Said Watanabe underwent further imaging on his hamstring today. No results back yet. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn rules Yuta Watanabe out for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Said the Nets got him reimaged today, but no results there yet. – 5:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn rules Yuta Watanabe out for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Said the Nets got him reimaged today, but no results there yet. – 5:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:32 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is OUT again tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma will return after missing last night’s game. – 5:31 PM
Rui Hachimura is OUT again tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma will return after missing last night’s game. – 5:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura (sore right ankle) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:30 PM
Rui Hachimura (sore right ankle) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Minnesota, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:29 PM
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Minnesota, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:29 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
College Basketball Game of the Day: Seattle at Washington
Biased pick. My alma mater is winless against our city rival (?) since rejoining D1 in 2008. But the Redhawks are 5-0 and Cameron Tyson (28.3 ppg) is scoring at a higher clip than anyone in the country. Is this the year? pic.twitter.com/L0FtT0jrEn – 5:21 PM
College Basketball Game of the Day: Seattle at Washington
Biased pick. My alma mater is winless against our city rival (?) since rejoining D1 in 2008. But the Redhawks are 5-0 and Cameron Tyson (28.3 ppg) is scoring at a higher clip than anyone in the country. Is this the year? pic.twitter.com/L0FtT0jrEn – 5:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Available #hornets tonight
Rozier
Oubre
Washington
Bouknight
Plumlee
Richards
Kai Jones
Mcgowens
McDaniels
Maledon – 5:17 PM
Available #hornets tonight
Rozier
Oubre
Washington
Bouknight
Plumlee
Richards
Kai Jones
Mcgowens
McDaniels
Maledon – 5:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
cozy vibes at the crib 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/22O77cPEv0 – 4:53 PM
cozy vibes at the crib 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/22O77cPEv0 – 4:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards has made a lot of his need to show up on the tail ends of back to backs. He also has a case of the Mondays. Monday is his worst day of the week, statistically speaking. Ant is shooting just 38% in 22 games played on Monday (TS of .494). By far his worst day. – 4:49 PM
Anthony Edwards has made a lot of his need to show up on the tail ends of back to backs. He also has a case of the Mondays. Monday is his worst day of the week, statistically speaking. Ant is shooting just 38% in 22 games played on Monday (TS of .494). By far his worst day. – 4:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Kirby Puckett and Tom Kelly shooting hoops at the Metrodome? What a time.
Full @MinnesotaMunn Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR at 9pm CT. pic.twitter.com/iEKePE6HpL – 3:33 PM
Kirby Puckett and Tom Kelly shooting hoops at the Metrodome? What a time.
Full @MinnesotaMunn Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR at 9pm CT. pic.twitter.com/iEKePE6HpL – 3:33 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
gobert literally tripping over KAT in the opening minutes of the game was a painful image pic.twitter.com/cHnc2YzSI4 – 2:17 PM
gobert literally tripping over KAT in the opening minutes of the game was a painful image pic.twitter.com/cHnc2YzSI4 – 2:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Kyle Kumza and Johnny Davis are not on the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, which means they should be available to play tonight. Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games because of a sore right ankle, is listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM
(1/2) Kyle Kumza and Johnny Davis are not on the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, which means they should be available to play tonight. Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games because of a sore right ankle, is listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards injury report, meaning he should be available for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.
Only Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are on the injury report. – 2:02 PM
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards injury report, meaning he should be available for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.
Only Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are on the injury report. – 2:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards’ injury report, which suggests he will return tonight from a one-game absence. Rui Hachimura remains questionable. – 2:01 PM
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards’ injury report, which suggests he will return tonight from a one-game absence. Rui Hachimura remains questionable. – 2:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
makin’ a statement in D.C. pic.twitter.com/RAb0V9RVGN – 2:01 PM
makin’ a statement in D.C. pic.twitter.com/RAb0V9RVGN – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/dESxmoEFLT – 1:53 PM
injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/dESxmoEFLT – 1:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro is more than a great scorer. Over the last 2 games he proved how good facilitator he is, making the game better.
-10 assists against the Wizards
-10 assists against the Hawks
Story on Herro’s development in passing ability: https://t.co/QFI5PyUJKT
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TZkTfNKXki – 1:02 PM
Tyler Herro is more than a great scorer. Over the last 2 games he proved how good facilitator he is, making the game better.
-10 assists against the Wizards
-10 assists against the Hawks
Story on Herro’s development in passing ability: https://t.co/QFI5PyUJKT
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TZkTfNKXki – 1:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
battle of the bigs tonight 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ltUaDVE7Cy – 1:00 PM
battle of the bigs tonight 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ltUaDVE7Cy – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.