Ben Simmons out again with knee soreness

Nick Friedell: Nets say Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are both out Wednesday against the Wizards.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons missed four consecutive games from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 with swelling in that left knee. The injury also cost him the Nov. 13 loss at the Lakers. It remains to be seen how long he’ll miss with this flare up. #Nets – 4:56 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per Nets, Ben Simmons will miss Wednesday’s game with the Wizards with left knee soreness. – 4:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons (knee soreness) is out of Wednesday night’s game against the Wizards, per Nets. – 4:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Washington:
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) – Out – 4:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Ben Simmons won’t play with knee soreness tomorrow against Washington. He left yesterday’s win over Orlando with the same issue. – 4:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are both out Wednesday against the Wizards. – 4:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh no. Ben Simmons is out for tomorrow night’s game with soreness in his left knee. Simmons left Monday’s game in the second quarter. – 4:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets forward Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is out tomorrow vs. the #Wizards. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets are listing Ben Simmons (knee soreness) out vs. Wizards on Wednesday. – 4:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Kevin Durant’s brilliance led the Nets over the Magic to get the team back to .500, but Ben Simmons’ knee issues returned while some other problems persist. Story: theathletic.com/3947538/2022/1… – 9:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a 10/5/5/3/3 game this season:
Mikal Bridges
Ben Simmons
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn called Ben Simmons day-to-day with the knee soreness.
Said the performance team warned him about Simmons’ physical re-acclimation as the games pile up. – 10:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons felt the soreness in his knee and asked out. He doesn’t expect any further imaging on the knee. #Nets – 9:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons’ knee isn’t related to the back to his knowledge. First time Simmons has complained about his knee since he came back from that first stint with soreness. – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons asked to be pulled out with soreness in the same knee as earlier this season. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons asked to be pulled out of the game because of the left knee soreness. Said he’s day-to-day, will see what some treatment can do. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Magic 109-102 behind Kevin Durant’s masterpiece. For the first time since they were 1-1, the Nets are back to .500 at 11-11. Team is 2-0 on this seven-game homestand with the Wizards coming to town Wednesday. Let’s see what Vaughn says about Ben Simmons. – 9:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lose Ben Simmons to knee injury against #Magic nypost.com/2022/11/28/net… via @nypostsports – 9:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness, the team announced. – 8:52 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. #nets – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness #Nets – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 52-51. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 30 points. Nets shooting just 3-for-13 from 3. Nets showing no resistance defensively. We’re supposed to get an update on Ben Simmons at halftime. Will tweet it once I get it. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 45-43 with 2:19 left in the first half. Ben Simmons is still in the locker room. Plan to get an update at halftime if one doesn’t come before then. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons just went to the locker room. Will see what else I can learn. – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons having a really tough time around the rim to start this one. – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
That pairing is not going to last long. Offense is not sustainable. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons look significantly less comfortable with Nic Claxton on the floor.
That pairing is not going to last long. – 7:50 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons was having some discomfort in the knee and asked to come out. He doesn’t think Simmons will need another MRI but the team will see how he’s feeling on Tuesday and is listing him as day-to-day for now. “We’ll check him day by day, see how he responds with a little treatment,” he said, “see what it looks like (Tuesday).” -via ESPN / November 29, 2022
Vaughn does not think Simmons’ latest knee setback is related to his back surgery over the summer. “No, I think more so than anything the accumulation of games,” Vaughn said. “He hasn’t had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up. “His cumulative load as that begins to add up, it’s really stretching him sometimes the amount of games we’ve just had with the minutes that he’s played pretty high going into tonight’s game.” -via ESPN / November 29, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Nets say Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 28, 2022
