Ben Simmons out again with knee soreness

Vaughn does not think Simmons’ latest knee setback is related to his back surgery over the summer. “No, I think more so than anything the accumulation of games,” Vaughn said. “He hasn’t had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up. “His cumulative load as that begins to add up, it’s really stretching him sometimes the amount of games we’ve just had with the minutes that he’s played pretty high going into tonight’s game.” -via ESPN / November 29, 2022