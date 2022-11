Bogdan Bogdanovic upgraded to doubtful for the first time this season

The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately . -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022

For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM

Both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game against the Magic.This is the first time Bogdanovic has been listed as something other than out. pic.twitter.com/1f3hNWLQcO

