Bogdan Bogdanovic upgraded to doubtful for the first time this season

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is doubtful. Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is doubtful.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game against the Magic.
This is the first time Bogdanovic has been listed as something other than out. pic.twitter.com/1f3hNWLQcO – 5:01 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Update to Hawks injury report:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is doubtful. – 5:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is doubtful.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is doubtful. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hawks:
Clint Capela (dental pain): Out
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out – 4:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury report for Sunday vs. visiting Heat:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out
Clint Capela (dental pain): Questionable – 5:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable. – 5:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams: McMillan said that Bogdanovic still isn’t a full participant at practice yet. I asked about a timeline and there isn’t one available yet. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / November 26, 2022
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
